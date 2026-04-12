World Champion Rocker Steiner Steals the Show in Surprise On-Stage Moment

Making headlines is nothing new for 22-year-old Rocker Steiner. The talented young bareback rider has created endless buzz since he burst onto the scene of professional rodeo in 2022. This time, he surprised everyone with his latest escapade — and for Rocker, that is truly saying something.

Social media went wild over a video of Steiner playing lead guitar during a show headlined by Ernest, the country artist, at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth. Although it was not part of the evening's plans, on April 4, Steiner stepped on stage and took over for Ernest's guitarist.

Steiner shared with PRORODEO,

"I was more focused on hanging out with the fellas on stage than paying attention to the crowd. But I think they liked it. I think quite a few of them knew who I was. I'm from Fort Worth and Billy Bob's is always a pretty big rodeo crowd. So I'm assuming they knew who I was."

According to Steiner, Ernest's guitarist lives in Fort Worth with his wife. The couple had no idea what would transpire that night when he left to play the show, but after a few songs, the guitarist headed to the hospital to be with his wife, who had gone into labor.

Ernest and Steiner met in 2023 and kept in touch, so Steiner had spent time backstage and played some chords with the band before the show, just in case. Apparently, whether he's locking down in the bucking chutes or on stage under the spotlight, Steiner is in his element performing for a crowd.

Steiner's Winning Ways

Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Rocker Steiner has quickly amassed over $1.3 million in his professional rodeo career, qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo four times. In 2024, he finished as the Reserve World Champion Bareback Rider and in 2025, earned his first gold buckle.

With his unconventional style, which errs more on the side of "rockstar" than "cowboy," Steiner shook up the sport in a way it had not seen since his father. With cornrows in his hair, Sid Steiner earned the Steer Wrestling World Championship in 2002.

Rocker's grandfather, Bobby, was the World Champion Bull Rider in 1973. Coming from a family of eccentric cowboys full of grit and fire, Rocker follows in the footsteps of generations before him.

You just never know what Rocker Steiner will be up to next, and in 2026, it looks like he is serious about living up to his name.