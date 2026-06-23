Reno Rodeo Monday Performance Packed Full of World Champions, Here’s Who to Watch

The United States is buzzing right now with rodeos all across the country. From Freedom 250 celebrations at the Air Force Academy all the way to Washington, D.C. rodeo is making its presence known.

So are the athletes. The rodeo in Reno, Nevada, is well underway, and taking a look at the daysheet for Monday evening, the performance should be a jaw-dropping, breath-holding, exhilarating experience for fans both live and on Cowboy+.

This is the time of year that rodeo athletes live for. There are rodeos every day from now until September 30, when the season ends for ProRodeo cowboys and cowgirls. One of the major stops during the month of June is in Reno, Nevada.

Let’s take a look at who will be riding out on the dirt to put their best performance forward in Reno on a Monday evening.

World Champion Performances

Starting out in the bareback riding, the 2022 World Champion Jess Pope leads the way. He is joined by several National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, including Tanner Aus, Cole Reiner, Sam Petersen, and Taylor Broussard.

Pope is currently leading round one with an 88-point score on Rosser Rodeo’s High Noon. He has a great chance on Monday evening to take the lead in the average.

While there might not be a former world champion taking the stage in the steer wrestling, there certainly could be a future one. Dirk Tavenner is a three-time NFR qualifier, and he will be joined by talents like Stan Branco and Cash Robb, who have both joined him at the big show.

The saddle bronc riding will be the title event for the performance. Let’s just take a quick rundown of who will be nodding their head:

Blake Steuck

Bryett Larsen

Statler Wright

Spencer Wright

Stetson Wright

Ryder Wright

Darcy Radel

Cash Wilson

Jesse Wright

Rig Smith

Hank Whitaker

Mitch Pollock

Need we say any more? Look for an arena record to be broken in the saddle bronc with this lineup. Statler put on a show in round one with his 87-point ride that is currently tied for the lead in the round with World Champion Zeke Thurston.

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi | Fernando Sam-Sin

Three-time World Champion and 18-time NFR qualifier, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi will be running down the alley. She is one to watch to go to the lead of the average after she posted a smoking-fast 17.15 in round one take over the fourth place position so far in the rodeo.

The bull riding should keep fans on the edge of their seats. Recently crowned college rodeo champion and PBR’s number one draft pick, Hayden Welsh, will be on hand to show off his talent.

Fans can obviously watch in person in Reno, Nevada or tune into the Cowboy+ app to catch all the action.