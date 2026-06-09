Renowned Breeder and Owner of Woody’s Feed, Alan Woodbury, Passes Away

From a life spent fueling equine athletes to breeding and raising some of the best horses to grace rodeo arenas across the country, Alan ”Woody” Woodbury left a massive impact on the Western industry.

The iconic cowboy passed away on June 6, at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy and having positively affected so many within rodeo.

Woodbury built a nationally-known feed company, Woody’s Feed & Grain, an industry leader for 40 years. His depth of knowledge of all species made the company a valuable asset to the programs of horse owners, ranchers, and more.

The company grew over time, as Woodbury purchased a feed mill in 1983 and in 1989, added a sweet feed plant. In 1990, an oat processing plant was added and a molasses mixing plant came in 2010, bringing the company to an even bigger scale.

At one time, Woodbury fueled over half of the thoroughbred racehorse feed market. His feeds have been long trusted by top owners of the best equine athletes in the country.

Woodbury used his success to give back to his community and home state of North Dakota. An avid supporter of the North Dakota High School Rodeo Association and other rodeo and barrel racing organizations, Woodbury and Woody’s Feed donated hundreds of trophy saddles over the years.

Woodbury also took breeding top horses to a new level.

His Dickinson, N.D., ranch raised some of the best barrel racing horses to ever grace the sport, including three National Finals Rodeo qualifiers: Dash Ta Vanila, Rosas Cantina CC, and Tell Em Belle. This trio of impressive mares became the cornerstones of his breeding program and horses with the Woodbury brand are widely recognized as some of the best.

Rosas Cantina CC (“Rosa”) has played a key role in Lisa Lockhart’s past few NFR qualifications and is not only a decorated competitor herself, she has produced several top winners and is still competing (and winning) in 2026, at age 16.

In 2025, Tell Em PYC earned Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year honors and carried Tucker Allen to a World Championship. “Banker” is also a product of Woodbury’s program, and a son of Tell Em Belle.

Seeing a need for more advanced technology, Woodbury developed the By A Nose Rodeo Timer. Woodbury ensured all of his contributions to the industry had an opportunity to carry on and the product is now in the hands of 4M Equine.

Our deepest condolences go out to Alan Woodbury’s family and loved ones in this difficult time.