Reride Recovery Partnering with No Booze Branding in Western Sobriety Support

The time is coming for the Western industry branding season. The calves aren't here just yet, but once they land on the ground, ranchers will have to vaccinate and put their brands on them. This is a massive event for most, as friends and family gather to get the job done.

Branding is notoriously known as a boozing event for cowboys, and there isn't necessarily a problem with that, but a pair of organizations are taking over the industry with a call to action in their hopes to help those who are possibly suffering from alcoholism- Reride Recovery and No Booze Branding.

Reride Recovery is becoming a well-known brand that offers assistance on multiple health-related issues, including alcohol and drug abuse. The two women behind the movement are a perfectly matched duo.

What is No Booze Branding?

Wacey smiles with his niece after working on the family ranch | No Booze Branding/Kara Urig

Kara Urig founded No Booze Branding in 2025 in the memory of her brother, who passed away on May 24, 2022, days before their own branding as he lost his battle with alcohol, and died by suicide.

"Branding season was especially hard for him for several reasons, particularly after we lost our dad. It's also a time when drinking every day can feel very normal, and even expected. But, for many people, that environment can lead to a downward spiral where alcohol slowly takes control," said Urig.

She goes on to say, "With all the excuses to drink, I wanted to create a really good reason not to. One that you just can't ignore,"

Urig is adamant that she wanted to help not just the people in her life, but people like her brother, Wacey, who could be struggling in a multitude of ways. He loved working their ranch and spending time with his niece, but unfortunately, he lost a war internally that many in this industry fight every day.

No Booze Branding Logo | No Booze Branding/Kara Urig

Individuals who want to support the movement can donate $5 to the organization and wear a purple scarf during their own branding event to show their dedication to those who are possibly wrestling with addiction.

"This helps remove the social pressure to drink without anyone needing to explain themselves. At the same time, it quietly shows support for others who may be struggling," stated Urig.

What Reride Recovery Is Offering to Participants

Chaney Latham has been a woman on a mission since she launched her business, as she is constantly trying to reach as many individuals who are coming to blows with some of the negatives that come with the industry, which is why her company is partnering with Urig.

Reride Recovery is asking anybody who wishes to participate to send pictures of their branding crew working hard while enjoying the non-alcoholic beverages of their choice, which will then enter them into a drawing for a personalized fire pit.

Wacey was a person who smiled and joked every day. There wasn't an indicator that he was carrying a weight as heavy as he was on the dreadful day that his life ended. It is truly heartbreaking what alcohol can do to a person, and showing support in this movement could save someone you don't even know who is hurting.