Resistol Rookie Roundup Title Proves Pivotal for Bareback Rider Tuker Carricato

The Resistol Rookie Roundup is a great launching pad for many athletes looking to capture the coveted Resistol Rookie of the Year Title. A win at the Fort Worth Stockyards can set rookie contenders up for a great season ahead of them.

That was exactly the case for bareback rider, Tuker Carricato. Though his rookie season started off slow, the 2x National High School Finals Rodeo Association Champion Bareback Rider seemed to break the ice at the Roundup.

Night one at the Stockyards saw Carricato matched up against Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Knight Mare, where he scored 83.5 points to clinch the round win. During the second round, Hampton Pro Rodeo's Barry's Girl helped Carricato repeat his score from the first round, once again claiming the top spot of the night.

When it came time to crown champions, it was no surprise that Carricato's 167 points on two clinched his victory at the Rookie Roundup. His win at the Stockyards moved him into the Top 5 for the Resistol Rookie Race, adding a little over $4,700 to his earnings. Carricato's win at the Resistol Rookie Roundup marked a definitive turning point for his season.

It [Rookie Roundup win] just gave me more confidence going into the season. Tuker Carricato

He stated that the Roundup was a fantastic stage for rookie contenders to gain recognition for all of the hard work they have put in to get to this point and gave them the opportunity to show that the 2026 class of rookies are ready to win.

What's Next?

Rookie of the Year is a title many rookies are chasing, and while that goal remains in the back of Carricato's mind, he has his sights set on something higher: his first National Finals Rodeo qualification.

My short term goals are to just ride the best I know how, stay healthy, and end up in the Top 15 by the end of the season. Tuker Carricato

With his rodeo schedule growing busier by the day, Carricato plans to keep his mindset strong and continue capitalizing on each opportunity presented to him. Most of all, the Saratoga, Wyoming cowboy is excited to experience the wild ride that is his rookie season.

Carricato's season may have started off slow, but he is gaining momentum heading into the remainder of the season. His next outing will be at Rodeo Austin where he will match up against Andrews Rodeo's Cash and Carry. Carricato said he has seen that horse take a few guys to the winner's circle and is excited to have an opportunity to capitalize on at a large indoor rodeo like Rodeo Austin.