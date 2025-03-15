Get Ready for Fast-Paced Rodeo Austin Action One of the Final Stops of Texas Swing
The Texas Swing continues and the next stop for many rodeo athletes is Rodeo Austin. Kicking off on March 15, the rodeo will wrap up on March 29 with the Finals. Unlike several of the large winter building rodeos, Rodeo Austin does not have the same multi-round tournament style. Rodeo athletes will compete in one Qualifying Round to earn their seat in the Playoff Round. From there, the top competitors will rope and ride in the Finals.
Beginning with 88 contestants in each event, there will be 24 in the Playoff Round, and eight in the Finals. There is no "average" payout for Rodeo Austin. The Champion will be the fastest time or highest scoring ride in each event in the Finals. In the Qualifying Round, ten competitors will earn a check. In the Playoffs Round, eight positions will be paid. The Finals Round pays four places, with the winner taking home a grand prize of $12,000.
Rodeo Austin has embraced a "qualifier," where athletes who were not selected for the limited entry rodeo have an opportunity to compete. This concept helps rodeo athletes who may not be able to compete full-time earn a spot in some of the biggest professional rodeos in the US. Like many other major professional rodeos, Rodeo Austin has embraced adding a second women's event: breakaway roping.
The professional rodeo season is really ramping up for members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women's Professional Rodeo Association. As cowboys and cowgirls look to grow their earnings and climb the World Standings, a win at Rodeo Austin could be a huge boost for their 2025 season.
Several of the 2024 Rodeo Austin champions will return to defend their titles in 2025. Tanner Aus will compete in the bareback riding on March 25, as well as Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord in the team roping and Trey Kimzey in the bull riding. J.D. Struxness not only won Rodeo Austin in 2024, but also the World Championship in steer wrestling. He will compete on March 28. On March 19, Traylin Martin will compete in the saddle bronc riding.
While the rodeo is a huge attraction, there is much more to Rodeo Austin, with entertainment for the whole family. Like many of the winter rodeos, there is a livestock show and Texas youth can earn incredible scholarships. For visitors and fans, there is something for you everyone, from a carnival to pig races to concerts. This year, the nightly concert lineup includes Gary Allan, Ella Langley, and Ian Munsick.