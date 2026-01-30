Resistol Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding Contender Recovering After NWSS Injury

The crowd in Denver, Colo., collectively held its breath when Coleman Shallbetter was taken out of the arena on a backboard. On Friday, January 23, the young saddle bronc rider was competing in the second round of his bracket at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo (NWSS), when things took a turn.

The Fateful Day

Coleman Shallbetter | Tarleton State University Rodeo Team

Shallbetter won Round 1 of his bracket at the NWSS on Bailey Pro Rodeo's English Bulldog. Later that day, aboard The Cervi Brothers' Hillbilly Havoc, Shallbetter had a second great ride started.

When the horse stumbled and returned to its feet, the unexpected move unseated Shallbetter, who went over Hillbilly Havoc's head. The full force of the big bay's hind feet came down on the Colorado cowboy's torso.

It was clear from the moment of impact that the injury was serious. Thanks to the quick action of the Justin Sports Medicine Team, Shallbetter was taken out of the Denver Coliseum on a backboard and transported to Denver Health Medical Center.

In a release from PRORODEO, Shallbetter reported he is now on the mend. Following surgery, the Gunnison native was released from the hospital on Sunday, January 25.

Currently ranked No. 2 in the Resistol Rookie of the Year standings, Shallbetter suffered three broken ribs. One of the breaks was severe and punctured his left lung. The damage was repaired and Shallbetter's lung reinflated.

"The doctors just fixed that one that was broken really badly," Shallbetter said. "It was displaced and shoved into my lung. They took it out of my lung and put it in place."

Now recuperating at his fiancé's home in Loveland, Colo., Shallbetter will be taking a bit of downtime to heal from his injuries. Doctors advised he allow at least a month for recovery and Shallbetter is hoping to return to action at the end of February.

"The doctors said I'd be out for four to six weeks, so I'm looking to be back for Tucson; we're out on the 28th (of February)," Shallbetter said. "This doesn't change anything as far as my goals. They're going to have a heck of a time taking me away from that. This just slowed me down a little."

The talented young cowboy is currently ranked in the top 10 of the World Standings and has big goals for 2026. After winning the 2025 permit standings championship with more than $120,000 in earnings, Shallbetter purchased his PRORODEO card. He kick-started the 2026 year by winning both rounds of the New Year's Eve Buck & Ball in Gillette, Wyo., banking $7,732.

