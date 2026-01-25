National Western Semi-Finals 2 Heats Up As Rodeo Athletes Set the Bar for 2026 Season

The semi-finals of the Denver National Stock show are underway and the afternoon was packed with some of the best performances this rodeo has seen so far. After over a week of nonstop action in Denver, Colorado it’s down to the wire to see who is setting the bar for the 2026 PRORODEO season.

Barrel Racers Find Their Footing at NWSS

Sydney Graham continues to be on fire coming off a tumultuous end to the 2025 season. Her main mount, Trump, contracted the EHV-1 virus late in the season, interrupting their season together, but now they are back and better than ever, making it to the finals for the first time at the NWSS.

They entered the arena strong during the semis this afternoon, placing second behind Makenzie Mayes who took the win with a 14.96-second run compared to Graham’s 15.17. Mataya Ekulnd (No. 3) and Jamie Olsen (No. 4) are the other two barrel racers to advance into the finals.

Men’s Rough Stock Highlights

Bareback rider Gauge McBride secured his advancement to Sunday with a score of 85 on the back of Canyon Secrets from The Cervi Brothers. Garrett Shadbolt is chasing after his first world title this season after four National Finals Rodeo qualifications in his career. He took the fourth spot during this round but secured a spot in the finals.

Cole Franks (85-points) and Chett Deitz (84.5-points) are also moving into the final round.

Kade Bruno was the top saddle bronc rider Saturday afternoon with 83-points from Enchanted Ernset from The Cervi Brothers. Tanner Butner (79-points), Josue Molina (79-points), and Dawson Dahm (77.5-points) are also moving forward despite lower scores compared to their other competitors also moving into the final round.

In the bull riding, a ride of 86.5 was the score to beat from Koby Jacobson. He qualified for the semi-finals with 162.5 points on two head and advanced to the finals.

Men’s Timed Events

Colorado native Shay Dixon Carroll did the heading for the fastest team roping time at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo on Thursday night at 4.5 seconds. | NWSS Photo by Ric Anderson

Steer wrestler Mike McGinn came in strong on Saturday, leading the pack that are advancing to the finals with a run of 4-seconds, one of the fastest times we’ve seen from this group. Behind hom his Rhett Witt with 4.3-second, Tristan Martin just behind him advancing with a run of 4.5-seconds and Riley Reiss taking the last spot (4.6-seconds).

Hagen Peterson and Dylin Ahlstrom are advancing in the team roping, taking the No. 1 spot this afternoon with a time of 4.7-seconds. Brye Crites and Ross Ashford are just behind them with a run of 5-seconds.

Also advancing to the finals Sunday are Jhett Trenary and Daniel Reed (5-seconds) along with Bridger Ketcham and Kaden Prince (5.3-seconds).

Moving on in the tie-down roping is world champion Riley Webb, and although he continues to be at the top of his game (securing a run of 7.7-seconds), Quade Hiatt beat him by .4-seconds Saturday afternoon in Denver. Hiatt came with something to prove today, with his run being the fastest of the whole rodeo.

Going into the finals tomorrow will likely be the most intense competition these athletes have faced so far this season, but only the best can come out on top.

