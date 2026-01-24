Bracket Seven Is Over See Who’s Progressing to the Semifinals of Denver

Winter rodeos are underway, and the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo (NWSS) in Denver is no exception. With one bracket left, Bracket 7 featured both new competitors and returning favorites.

Rough Stock Recap

Idaho cowboy Tristan Hansen opened the first round with an 81-point ride aboard The Cervi Brothers’ How’s It Hanging, setting the tone early in the bracket.

Building on the momentum from Round One, reigning National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Average Bareback Champion Sam Petersen proved the consistency he showed throughout the 2025 PRORODEO season has carried into the new year. Paired with Cervi Championship Rodeo’s High Rolling Sid, the two came together for an 82.5-point ride that pushed Petersen to the top of the leaderboard.

Petersen and Hansen advanced to the semifinals, joined by Jayco Roper, who tied for second in Round One and placed fourth in Round Two.

Canadian Tyrel Roberts(164.5 on two), four-time NFR qualifier Kade Bruno (160 on two), and 2025 Badlands Circuit Finals average winner Eastan West (157.5 on two) all punched their tickets to the semifinals in saddle bronc riding.

Sage Vance (Lincoln, Nebraska), Canyon Bass (Topeka, Kansas), and Stetson Wright (Beaver, Utah) advanced to the next round. Bryce Jensen was originally in the third qualifying position but withdrew, allowing Wright to take his place.

Mens Timed Event Highlights

Pecos Tatum | Fernando Sam-Sin

The steer wrestlers put on a show in Bracket Seven with Eli Lord (9.7 on two), Riley Reiss (11.6 on two), and Seth Peterson (14.6 on two) all advancing.

1. Kolton Schmidt and Chase Tryan (10.5 on two)

2. Jhett Trenary and Daniel Reed (4.7 on one)

3. Payton Pirrung and Tucker White (5.6 on one)

In the tie-down roping event, two of three qualifiers advancing—Tom Crouse (19.2 on two) and Quade Hiatt (19.9 on two)—are former NFR competitors striving to return there in 2026. Pecos Tatum (20.5 on two), a rising talent, aims to establish his legacy among tie-down ropers.

The Ladies of Rodeo

In barrel racing, Jordan Driver (30.03 on two), Tayla Moekens (30.29 on two) and Mataya Eklund ( 30.45 on two) will be making another run in Denver, hoping to secure their spots in the final round.

As the brackets close and the semifinals begin, whoever advances to the final round will have the opportunity to start the season on the right foot and earn a sizable payday, giving them a boost in their hopes of reaching the Thomas & Mack at the end of 2026.

More Rodeo News