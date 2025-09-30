Rocker Steiner Sets Bar High with New Regular Season Earnings Record

If we had to name just one thing Rocker Steiner is good at, it is breaking records. Well, that and riding bareback horses. And wakeboarding (where he won his first world title by age nine). And lighting up both the arena and social media with his electric and polarizing style. Okay, so maybe it is a little difficult to keep it to "one thing" with this young phenom.

Regardless of the rest, Steiner has broken yet another record in 2025. With an $80,000 lead over No. 2 man (Sam Petersen) in the World Standings, he has unofficially set a new regular season earnings record in the bareback riding.

At $302,564, Steiner has a massive lead as he heads into the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The 21-year-old cowboy has now qualified for four consecutive NFRs. In 2024, he was a serious contender in the race for a gold buckle, but a freak incident in Round 1 brought him down before the buzzer with a no score.

Steiner had to put it all on the line to keep himself in the race. Although he ultimately was not able to best Dean Thompson, he finished the year with $394,187 in season earnings and second in the World. Placing in eight of ten rounds, he did the unthinkable by getting so close to a World Championship without a single dollar earned in the average.

Since that devestating loss, Steiner returned to the arena in 2025 with a renewed fire. Kicking off his season in a big way by winning RODEOHOUSTON, he skyrocketed up the World Standings with a $65,000 win in March. From there, his year and momentum just built.

Steiner racked wins in Tremonton, Utah, Spanish Fork, Utah, and Fallon, Nev., just to name a few. He also consistently placed high at many of the biggest rodeos of the year, furthering his lead and remaining in contention for the 2025 World Championship race.

The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D. was the event that officially pushed him over the $300,000 mark. Winning the Finals for $32,000, he also snagged the Round 1 win for nearly $12,000.

Coming from a family of winners, Steiner's father Sid was the 2002 PRCA Steer Wrestling World Champion. His mother, Jamie, qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in barrel racing in 2000 and his grandfather, Bobby, was the 1973 World Champion Bull Rider.

With an incredible support system behind him, Steiner has continued to develop his talent and leave his mark as one of the best the sport has ever seen. Now $300,000 earned and counting in 2025, Steiner has one more big chance before the regular season ends.

On September 30, Cervi Championship Rodeo will host the first-ever Duel at the Dunes. Held at the Cervi Ranch, the $60,000 added one-day, rough stock only event will count towards the 2025 World Standings.

The top 20 cowboys in the World will compete here, including Steiner. According to the day sheet on PRORODEO.com, he is matched up with Daddy's Girl of Cervi Championship Rodeo.