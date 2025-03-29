Rodeo Austin: Winners of the Playoffs Round and Who Will Return for the Finals?
The finals at Rodeo Austin are sure to be an exciting watch. Some of the greatest cowboys and cowgirls of the sport will be battling it out for the title of Rodeo Austin Champion. With two different formats, it may be a little confusing for some viewers.
The rough stock cowboys, barrel racers, and breakaway ropers all competed in one "long round," the Qualifying Round. The top 24 competitors in each event then returned to the Playoffs Round. From there, the top eight rodeo athletes in each event in the Playoffs Round earned a spot Finals. The winner of Rodeo Austin will be determined in the clean slate Finals Round on Saturday night.
In the men's timed events, cowboys competed in two rounds and qualified for the Finals based on the average of those rounds. For the Finals, 12 cowboys will compete in each event. The Rodeo Austin Champion will be determined by the fastest aggregate time on all three rounds.
Bareback Riding
Tanner Aus earned the top spot in the Playoffs Round aboard Dakota Rodeo’s Wild N Out with an 87-point ride. Rocker Steiner won the long round, but opted not to take the re-ride after his first horse went down during the ride in his Playoffs Round.
1. Tanner Aus, 87 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Wild N Out; 2. (tie) Leighton Berry and Tilden Hooper, 86.5 each; 4. Clayton Moss, 86; 5. (tie) Cole Reiner and Mason Clements, 85.5 each; 7. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Jacob Lees, 85 each.
Steer Wrestling
After placing fourth in the Round 1 and tying for the win in Round 2 at 3.6 seconds, Tanner Bruner took the top spot in the Average.
1. Tanner Brunner, 7.5 seconds; 2. Jesse Brown, 7.9; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 8.1; 4. (tie) Don Payne and Riley Westhaver, 8.6 each; 6. Sam Goings, 8.7; 7. Logan Kenline, 8.9; 8. (tie) Jacob Edler and Clayton Hass, 9.1 each; 10. (tie) Grant Peterson and Stetson Jorgensen, 9.2 each; 12. Will Lummus, 9.3.
Team Roping
It will be a great team roping to watch. After taking the win in the second round, Shay Carroll and Logan Moore moved to second in the average. Marcus Theriot and Wyatt Cox held onto the top spot in the average by just one-tenth of a second. Garrett Tonozzi and his barrel racer wife, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, will both compete in the Finals.
1. Marcus Theriot/Wyatt Cox, 8.8 seconds on two head; 2. Shay Carroll/Logan Moore, 8.9; 3. Garrett Tonozzi/Josh Patton, 9.0; 4. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 9.0; 5. Teagan Bentley/Faron Candelaria, 10.7; 6. Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry, 13.5; 7. Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod, 14.3; 8. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 15.5; 9. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 15.8; 10. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 17.8; 11. (tie) Andrew Ward/Jake Long and Mason Appleton/Rance Doyal, 23.5 each.
Saddle Bronc Riding
With incredible 87-point rides, Coleman Shallbetter, Lefty Holman, and Statler Wright split the Playoffs Round win three ways. They will be joined in the finals by a slew of NFR caliber bronc riders, including Stetson Wright.
1. (tie) Coleman Shallbetter, on Dakota Rodeo’s Cash Deal, Lefty Holman, on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Another Mistake and Statler Wright, on Diamond G Rodeo’s Dr. Charlie, 87 points each; 4. Stetson Wright, 85.5; 5. Traylin Martin, 85; 6. Quinten Taylor, Kade Bruno, Ross Griffin and Jacobs Crawley, 84 each.
Tie-Down Roping
Joel Harris is chasing his second NFR qualification and has earned the top spot in the Average. He will compete again in the Finals, alongside many great ropers, including Logan Bird. Harris, amongst others, has won a substantial amount in his career aboard Bird's great horse, Peso.
1. Joel Harris, 17.7 seconds on two head; 2. Cash Hooper, 17.9; 3. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Shane Hanchey, 18.6 each; 5. (tie) Logan Bird and Cash Fuesz, 18.7 each; 7. Riley Istre, 19.7; 8. (tie) Michael Otero and Marcos Costa, 19.8 each; 10. Ryan Jarrett, 19.8; 11. Britt Bedke, 20.8; 11. Cash Enderli, 21.0.
Barrel Racing
Andrea Busby and Born On Derby Day made a fabulous run in the Playoffs to take the win. Right behind them was Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, the Qualifying Round winner. Social media's favorite stallion, Adios Pantalones, will compete in the Finals with Tricia Aldridge.
1. Andrea Busby, 15.19 seconds; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.22; 3. Chloe Gray, 15.24; 4. Tana Renick, 15.26; 5. Emma Parr, 15.29; 6. Makenzie Mayes, 15.30; 7. Tricia Aldridge, 15.31; 8. (tie) Jordan Driver and Julie Plourde, 15.37 each.
Breakaway Roping
The breakaway roping has been lightning fast in Austin and Britta Strain did not back off in the Playoffs. With a speedy 1.7, she took the top spot to move on to the Finals.
1. Britta Strain, 1.7 seconds; 2. Josie Connor, 1.9; 3. Hali Williams, 2.0; 4. Rylee George, 2.1; 5. Emilee Charlesworth, 2.2; 6. Kelsie Domer, 2.8; 7. Braylee Shepherd, 2.9; 8. Payton Scalzo, 3.2.
Bull Riding
After a scary moment last week at RODEOHOUSTON, Wacey Schalla is proving it takes more than a hard landing to keep him off the leaderboard. With a 90.5-point ride, he took the win in the Playoffs Round. Stetson Wright qualified back to the Finals in both of his events, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding.
1. Wacey Schalla, 90.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s A18; 2. Stetson Wright, 90; 3. Jacob Carige, 85.5; 4. Jessi Petri, 84.5; 5. Rawley Johnson, 81; no other qualified rides.