Rodeo Roundup: Mackay Hosts Idaho's Wildest Rodeo
The Frost last name coincides with everything cowboy. The 2023 PRCA Linderman Award receipt, Josh Frost, won the all-around at the 2024 Mackay Rodeo. On Friday night's performance, Frost competed in three events: the team roping, tie-down roping, and bull riding.
Most rodeo fans associate the Frost last name with Josh's second- cousin, the late Lane Frost. While Josh lacks the notoriety of Lane and 8 Seconds; his ability to compete in multiple events at different ends on an elite level will undoubtedly serve him well in the record books.
Bareback rider, Coop Cooke continues his year of redemption. His win in Mackay helped him gain a position in the world standings. Cooke currently sits in the number two position and only trails the defending world champion, Keenan Hayes, by about $2,000.
Idahoan Olin Hannum won the steer wrestling. He currently sits on the cusp of the most elite steer wrestlers in the 50th position with $14,818 won.
The number eight header, Clay Smith, and partner Coleby Payne (5th in the world) roped a full-second faster than the second place team. Smith, a veteran competitor, boasts two world titles and nine NFR qualifications. With Smith's mentorship, Payne looks strong for his first NFR qualification.
The Wright's went one and two in the saddle bronc riding per the Wright way. Blue shirts cannot give this family the ability to persevere in this period of mourning, but an angel with T-rex strength certainly can.
The first cowboy to rope in the tie-down roping during Friday night's performance, Spencer King from Pain City, Utah, maintained the number one position for the rodeo's duration. He won the tie-down roping with his 9.6-second time.
Laura Haight, the Kodiak, Alaska cowgirl winning in Mackay shows another example of a college rodeo athlete competing and winning on the professional level. During the school year, Haight attends the University of Montana Western. She finished the 2023-2024 season for the Big Sky region of the NIRA in the number eight position.
Full Results from Mackay, Idaho PRCA Rodeo:
All-around cowboy: Josh Frost, $2,989, bull riding, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Cooper Cooke, 84 points on Western Rodeos' Coconut Roll, $2,775; 2. Donny Proffit, 83.5, $2,127; 3. (tie) Richmond Champion and Bronc Marriott, 82.5, $1,295 each; 5. (tie) Cole Franks and Tristan Hansen, 79.5, $555 each; 7. Hayden James, 79, $370; 8. (tie) Colton Clemens and Ben Kramer, 77, $139 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Olin Hannum, 5.6 seconds, $1,820; 2. Ty Allred, 6.1, $1,506; 3. Joey Haslam, 6.4, $1,192; 4. Jaret Whitman, 6.7, $878; 5. Coltin Hill, 7.4, $565; 6. Blake Brown, 7.6, $314.
Team roping: 1. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 5.8 seconds, $1,840 each; 2. Travis Whitlow/Tyler Whitlow, 6.8, $1,523; 3. Howard Hutchings/Scott Lauaki, 6.9, $1,206; 4. Cole Thomas/Dylin Ahlstrom, 8.4, $888; 5. Steve Sherwood/Kayden Sherwood, 12.7, $571; 6. Sean Black/Lowell Black, 15.4, $317.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Rusty Wright, 82.5 points on King Rodeo and Wentz Bucking Bulls' Drew Drewrong, $2,876; 2. Spencer Wright, 79.5, $2,205; 3. (tie) Q McWhorter and Liam Pauley, 76.5, $1,342 each; 5. Ryder Wright, 76, $671; 6. (tie) Josh Davison and Bo Vocu, 75, $431 each; 8. Logan Nunn, 74, $288.
Tie-down roping: 1. Spencer King, 9.6 seconds, $1,615; 2. Clint Robinson, 9.8, $1,337; 3. Wyatt Crandall, 10.3, $1,058; 4. Jake Hannum, 10.7, $780; 5. Ladd King, 11.0, $501; 6. Max Hoge, 11.8, $278.
Barrel racing: 1. Laura Haight, 18.00 seconds, $1,182; 2. Mackenzie King, 18.36, $1,014; 3. Tammy Stedmen, 18.43, $845; 4. Jessie Telford, 18.46, $732; 5. Kellie Jorgensen, 18.56, $563; 6. Sandi Biewald, 18.58, $450; 7. Jennifer Barrett, 18.77, $338; 8. Kylie Martinez, 18.94, $225; 9. Sammy Nelson, 18.95, $169; 10. Shayane Fredrickson, 18.96, $113.
Bull riding: 1. Josh Frost, 88.5 points on Western Rodeos' Wee Willy, $2,989; 2. Jeter Lawrence, 85.5, $2,292; 3. (tie) Cooper James and Ruger Piva, 83, $1,395 each; 5. Tristan Mize, 82, $697; 6. Tristen Hutchings, 81.5, $498; 7. Hayes Weight, 81, $399; 8. Rawley Johnson, 74, $299.