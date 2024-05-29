Rodeo Rundown: Where Are All the Cowboys?
Memorial Day signals the beginning of summer for many Americans. While summer means leisure for the bulk of the population; rodeo cowboys' summers look vastly different—ping ponging across America to make their desired rodeos.
The week preceding Memorial Day, and even Memorial Day itself, presented rodeo athletes the opportunity to compete in a variety of events. From standard PRCA rodeos to charity rough stock challenges and Xtreme Bull Riding, there were no shortages of rodeos! Out of the 12 PRCA circuits, all but one (Turquoise circuit) were represented this week alone: Maple Leaf, Texas, Prairie, Badlands, Great Lakes, Columbia River, First Frontier, Mountain States, California, Wilderness, and Southeastern.
Here's a rundown of what happened across the country:
Maple Leaf: Falkland Stampede and Breakway (B.C.), Northern Most Xtrme Bull Riding in America (Alaska), and Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement Pro Rodeo (Alta.).
Texas: Lampasas PRCA Rodeo (three consecutive nightly rodeos), Navy Seal Danny Dietz Twisted X Rough Stock Challenge, Hood County Stampede (Xtreme Bareback Charity rodeo), and Bandera Pro Rodeo and Breakway.
Prairie: Will Rogers Stampede, Claremore Breakaway, and Steer Roping (Okla.); Wilson County Pro Rodeo, Fredonia Breakaway, and Steer Roping (Kan.).
Badlands: Valley Center Stampede Rodeo and Breakaway (Calif.), Back When They Bucked (Xtreme Saddle Bronc) and Breakaway (S.D.)
Great Lakes: Coles Tractor & Equip Regional PRCA Rodeo and Farmington Breakaway (Mo.)
Columbia River: Tonasket PRCA Founderdays Rodeo (Wash.); PRCA Last Stand Rodeo and Steer Roping and Coulee City Breakaway (Wash.)
First Frontier: Cowtown Rodeo (N.J.),
Mountain States: Colorado Stampede and Grand Junction Breakaway
California: Glennville Round-Up Rodeo and Breakaway
Wilderness: Take the Oath Memorial (Xtreme Bulls Utah)
Southeastern: Old Fort Days Rodeo and Breakaway (Ark.)
As Pro Rodeo progresses into the thick of summer, rodeo athletes and fans can expect bigger rodeos and payouts. Here's what to expect in the upcoming weeks: rodeo series (i.e., Silver Spurs Rodeo Fla., Mesquite Championship Rodeo Texas), Xtreme Broncs/Bareback/Bulls, and the start of major rodeos (Sister Rodeo Ore.).