Rodeo's Bright Future - Junior High World Champions Crowned in Iowa
Saturday June 29 at 7 p.m. the top 20 National Junior High Finals competitors saddled horses, powdered their ropes, taped their gloves on, stretched their horses' legs, rosined their ropes, and focused their minds on the end goal - World Titles. Round one was completed June 26 in the sixth performance. Performance number twelve concluded the second round mid-Saturday morning June 29.
The barrel racers brought the speed in the Short Round. Laci Pole was leading the average on two with Chole Edwards right behind her. It came down to two tenths of a second, but Chole Edwards clinched her world title in the barrel racing. Colorado cowgirl Mackenzie Geesen jumped from tenth in the average to third with her fourth place run in the short round.
Short Round Results 1. (AZ) Chloe Edwards, Jackson, Wyo., 15.152
2. (WI) Lanie Brooks, Sparta, Wis., 15.364
3. (TX) Charlie Sohrt, Manvel, Texas, 15.397
4. (CO) Mackenzie Geesen, Kersey, Colo., 15.451
5. (TX) Ryan Farrell, Boerne, Texas, 15.514
Barrel Racing Average
1. (AZ) Chloe Edwards, Jackson, Wyo., 46.17
2. (AB) Laci Pole, Erskine, Alb., 46.391
3. (CO) Mackenzie Geesen, Kersey, Colo., 46.833
4. (WI) Lanie Brooks, Sparta, Wis., 46.874
5. (WA) Ryanne Pyper, Ephrata, Wash., 46.964
Utah cowboy Rhett Kelly dominated the Bareback Riding winning the World Title and second in the short round. His 72-point ride in the short round gave him a 217.5 on three and clinched the world title by 15 points ahead of a fellow Utah cowboy Colter Simpson who won the short round with his 73-point ride and ended up second in the world with a total of 202.5 on three.
Bareback Riding Short Round Results 1. (UT) Colter Simpson, Heber, Utah, 73
2. (UT) Rhett Kelly, Coalville, Utah, 72
3. (CA) Justin Rhoades, Yuba City, Calif., 64.5
4. (ID) Ryder Wallace, Firth, Idaho, 64
4. (WI) Wrangler Check, Gays Mills, Wis., 64
4. (AR) Whitt Barnett, Hope, Ark., 64
Bareback Riding Average
1. (UT) Rhett Kelly, Coalville, Utah, 217.5
2. (UT) Colter Simpson, Heber, Utah, 202.5
3. (ND) Cooper Martin, Beulah, N.D., 193.5
4. (ID) Ryder Wallace, Firth, Idaho, 191.5
5. (LA) Barrett Prince, Sulphur, La., 189.5
Fast is the only way to describe the Boys Breakaway. Case Calhoun from Miss. won the aggregate by nearly a full second with a 6.96 on three. Colhoun added the short round win to his list of 2024 NJHFR accomplishments with a fast run of 2.49. The top five runs in the short round were under three seconds making it a quick and sharp roping. These kids are talented!
Boys Breakaway Short Round Results 1. (MS) Case Calhoun, Brandon, Miss., 2.49
2. (CO) Riley Mahon, Pierce, Colo., 2.52
3. (TX) Cross Figg, Clovis, N.M., 2.53
4. (NV) Clayton Hiibel, Fallon, Nev., 2.83
5. (NV) Pete Mori, Tuscarora, Nev., 2.9
Boys Breakaway Average
1. (MS) Case Calhoun, Brandon, Miss., 6.96
2. (CO) Riley Mahon, Pierce, Colo., 7.7
2. (TX) Hagan Hale, Stephenville, Texas, 7.7
4. (TX) Cross Figg, Clovis, N.M., 7.72
5. (FL) Slone Fleckinger, Kenansville, Fla., 8.96
The state of Arizona got to bring home both the short round and the average title in the Boys Goat Tying in 2024. Kash Jepson of Las Vegas, Nev., who chooses to rodeo for Ariz., clinched his world title in the goat tying by tying his last goat in the short round in 8.64 seconds giving him a total of 26.45 on three runs. Jepson won the average by a commanding four seconds.
Boys Goat Tying Short Round 1. (AZ) Kash Jepson, Las Vegas, Nev., 8.64
2. (ID) Porter Swan, Homedale, Idaho, 9.47
3. (OK) Cactus Cain, Milburn, Okla., 9.58
4. (TN) Ridge Deere, Scotts Hill, Tenn., 10.01
5. (CA) George Boles, Orland, Calif., 10.19
Boys Goat Tying Average 1. (AZ) Kash Jepson, Las Vegas, Nev., 26.45
2. (CA) George Boles, Orland, Calif., 30.4
3. (ID) Porter Swan, Homedale, Idaho, 31.3
4. (OK) Cactus Cain, Milburn, Okla., 32.19
5. (ND) Pete Maher, McLaughlin, S.D., 32.51
When the last bull bucked Saturday night Utah grabbed another world title as Bronx Feild rode his third bull to be 199 on three bulls. The short round win however was won by the south as Sulphur, Louis. cowboy Brody Boudreaux rode his bull for 72 points. Staying in the south for second place was Texas cowboy Slade Seay who rode his bull for 70 points.
Bull Riding Short Round Results 1. (LA) Brody Boudreaux, Sulphur, La., 72
2. (TX) Slade Seay, East Bernard, Texas, 70
3. (SD) Apollo Willuweit, Winner, S.D., 67
3. (UT) Bronx Feild, Roosevelt, Utah, 67
5. (SC) Ryder Thomas, Marshville, N.C., 65.5
5. (AZ) Spur McCabe, Casa Grande, Ariz., 65.5
Bull Riding Average 1. (UT) Bronx Feild, Roosevelt, Utah, 199
2. (LA) Brody Boudreaux, Sulphur, La., 198.5
3. (TX) Slade Seay, East Bernard, Texas, 196
4. (SC) Ryder Thomas, Marshville, N.C., 195
5. (UT) Traegan Adams, Annabella, Utah, 193
West Virgina and Colorado split the Short Round win in the Chute Dogging between Koalton Heckler and Juddy Farella each stopping the clock at 2.65 seconds. Tennessee cowboy Cy Webb was third in the short round with a 2.91 second run and it was just enough to get him the average win with 9.12 on three head.
Chute Dogging Short Round Results 1. (WV) Koalton Heckler, Mill Creek, W.V., 2.65
1. (CO) Juddy Farella, Cheyenne, Wyo., 2.65
3. (TN) Cy Webb, Byrdstown, Tenn., 2.91
4. (CO) Ghett Hughes, Olney Springs, Colo., 3.52
5. (WI) Ronnie Ragatz, Cassville, Wis., 4.06
Chute Dogging Average 1. (TN) Cy Webb, Byrdstown, Tenn., 9.12
2. (WV) Koalton Heckler, Mill Creek, W.V., 9.47
3. (CO) Juddy Farella, Cheyenne, Wyo., 9.48
4. (WI) Ronnie Ragatz, Cassville, Wis., 11.5
5. (CO) Ghett Hughes, Olney Springs, Colo., 12.06
Hadlie Olsen helped Utah grab another average title with her 7.86 on 3 calves in the Girls Breakaway. Though Olsen's 3.27 run did not end up in the top 5 in the round it was enough to give her the world title by one tenth of a second. Three Texas girls landed in the top 5 in the short round, but the short round win went home to Wisconsin with Kendra Mitchell with her 2.45 second run.
Girls Breakaway Short Round Results 1. (WI) Kendra Mitchell, Boscobel, Wis., 2.45
2. (TX) Anistyn Abel, Hobbs, N.M., 2.57
3. (CA) Brooklynn Anderson, Hollister, Calif., 2.81
4. (TX) Kelsie Reininger, Seguin, Texas, 3.03
5. (TX) Leddy Lattner, Livingston, Texas, 3.05
Girls Breakaway Average 1. (UT) Hadlie Olsen, Spanish Fork, Utah, 7.86
2. (TX) Kelsie Reininger, Seguin, Texas, 8.24
3. (TX) Anistyn Abel, Hobbs, N.M., 8.31
4. (OK) Taylor Rickman, Adair, Okla., 8.65
4. (WI) Kendra Mitchell, Boscobel, Wis., 8.65
Kenna Hodson from Hooper, Utah placed fifth in the short round with an 8.73 second goat run, but it was enough to get her the aggregate win with 24.97 seconds on three. A smoking 7.42 by California's Brodie Scoville got the final round win and landed her third in the average.
Girls Goat Tying Short Round Results 1. (CA) Brodie Scoville, San Miguel, Calif., 7.42
2. (KS) Lainey Ritz, Preston, Kan., 8.01
3. (AR) Peyton Smith, Poteau, Okla., 8.07
4. (TX) Acey Autrey, Abilene, Texas, 8.39
5. (UT) Kenna Hodson, Hooper, Utah, 8.73
Girls Goat Tying Average 1. (UT) Kenna Hodson, Hooper, Utah, 24.97
2. (TX) Acey Autrey, Abilene, Texas, 25.11
3. (CA) Brodie Scoville, San Miguel, Calif., 25.76
4. (AR) Peyton Smith, Poteau, Okla., 26.21
5. (SD) LuKayzee Brink, Newell, S.D., 26.63
The girls in the pole bending produced three runs under 20 seconds and in the end of the round it was Corah Brunson's 19.688 run to top the short round. However, the big pole bending story is Miss Consistent Taytum Anderson, from Eagle Mountain, Utah, who came out on the top of the average with 60.302 on three runs. Taytum won the first round, placed third in the second round and finished the short round in fourth which sealed her 2024 world title.
Pole Bending Short Round Results 1. (MS) Corah Brunson, Terry, Miss., 19.688
2. (MN) Sadie Hotzler, Jackson, Minn., 19.69
3. (OK) Brinley Whitlock, Durant, Okla., 19.848
4. (UT) Taytum Anderson, Eagle Mountain, Utah, 20.104
5. (TX) Khiley Everett, Pleasanton, Texas, 20.22
Pole Bending Average 1. (UT) Taytum Anderson, Eagle Mountain, Utah, 60.302
2. (MN) Sadie Hotzler, Jackson, Minn., 60.477
3. (LA) Reese Chaffin, Kinder, La., 61.079
4. (MS) Corah Brunson, Terry, Miss., 61.524
5. (WY) Emeree Tavegie, Newcastle, Wyo., 62.627
The ribbon roping teams stayed strong and persistant throughout the 2024 NJHFR. The short round winners, Nevada team Louise DeLong & Henry Buchanan finished the round with a 6.1 which also gave them a 19.1 on three and the aggregate win as well.
Ribbon Roping Short Round Results 1. (NV) Louise DeLong, Winnemucca, Nev., Henry Buchanan, Eureka, Nev., 6.1
2. (TX) Gage Jourdan, Big Spring, Texas, Anistyn Abel, Hobbs, N.M., 6.54
3. (MS) Case Calhoun, Brandon, Miss., Liza Jane Laird, Brookhaven, Miss., 7.71
4. (OR) Paysen Green, Madras, Ore., Kinley Williamson, Elgin, Ore., 7.92
5. (LA) JD Dubois, Church Point, La., Addi Rose Gautreaux, Opelousas, La., 8.68
Ribbon Roping Average 1. (NV) Louise DeLong, Winnemucca, Nev., Henry Buchanan, Eureka, Nev., 19.1
2. (TX) Gage Jourdan, Big Spring, Texas, Anistyn Abel, Hobbs, N.M., 22.11
3. (MN) Lucas Scott, Royalton, Minn., Khloe VanVickle, Pillager, Minn., 25.65
4. (MS) Case Calhoun, Brandon, Miss., Liza Jane Laird, Brookhaven, Miss., 26.97
5. (OR) Paysen Green, Madras, Ore., Kinley Williamson, Elgin, Ore., 26.98
Texas cowboy Chance Anderson won the Saddle Bronc Short Round with his 71-point ride, but in the end the Average and World Title stayed in Iowa with Westin Clemens with 197.5 on three head.
Saddle Bronc Ridding Short Round Results 1. (TX) Chance Anderson, Clarendon, Texas, 71
2. (IA) Westin Clemens, Winterset, Iowa, 68.5
3. (ID) Bronson Smith, Malad, Idaho, 68
4. (CO) Stockton Sharon, Ordway, Colo., 67
5. (TX) Truitt Harris, Channing , Texas, 65.5
Saddle Bronc Ridding Average 1. (IA) Westin Clemens, Winterset, Iowa, 197.5
2. (ID) Bronson Smith, Malad, Idaho, 197
3. (CO) Stockton Sharon, Ordway, Colo., 195
4. (MS) Parker Norris, Sumrall, Miss., 184.5
5. (ND) Cooper Martin, Beulah, N.D., 183.5
Kansas team roping team Logan Vander & Steele Smith make a 7.66 run in the short round for a second-place finish and giving them 28.25 on three which put them on the top of the board at the end of the 2024 finals.
Team Roping Short Round Results 1. (KY) Owen Gillespie, Huntingdon, Tenn., Marci Loucks, Pittsburg, Ill., 6.5
2. (KS) Logan Vander Hamm, Ingalls, Kan., Steele Smith, Medicine Lodge, Kan., 7.66
3. (NM) Tyan Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., Joe Cortese, Ft. Sumner, N.M., 8.58
4. (CA) Adrian Cervantes, Solvang, Calif., Kelton Martinez, Shandon, Calif., 9.15
5. (KS) Rein Roberts, Winfield, Kan., Taisen Ricke, Attica, Kan., 9.48
Team Roping Average 1. (KS) Logan Vander Hamm, Ingalls, Kan., Steele Smith, Medicine Lodge, Kan., 28.25
2. (NM) Tyan Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., Joe Cortese, Ft. Sumner, N.M., 29.66
3. (NC) Cooper Rich, Mars Hill, N.C., Isaiah Giles, Statesville, N.C., 32.4
4. (SC) Austin Walker, Forest City, N.C., Braxton Willis, Monroe, N.C., 32.84
5. (CA) Adrian Cervantes, Solvang, Calif., Kelton Martinez, Shandon, Calif., 34.07
Texas ended up on top when the curtains came down in the tie-down roping. Jeffery Hayes from Wharton, Texas got a third place finish in the short round with a 10.4 second run, giving him a 29.19 on three runs and crowing him the 2024 Tie-Down Roping World Champion.
Tie Down Roping Short Round Results 1. (PA) Jacsen Frontz, McAlisterville, Pa., 9.95
2. (CO) Juddy Farella, Cheyenne, Wyo., 10.12
3. (TX) Jeffery Hayes , Wharton, Texas, 10.4
4. (IA) Reagan Blum, Woodbine, Iowa, 11.55
5. (FL) Haizen Cobb, Avon Park, Fla., 11.64
Tie Down Roping Average 1. (TX) Jeffery Hayes , Wharton, Texas, 29.19
2. (TX) Kene Bracewell, Bedias, Texas, 30.39
3. (CO) Juddy Farella, Cheyenne, Wyo., 34.5
4. (FL) Haizen Cobb, Avon Park, Fla., 36.28
5. (PA) Jacsen Frontz, McAlisterville, Pa., 37.86
The All Around Rookie Cowboy is Isaiah Giles of Statesville, N.C. with a total of 920.00 points. The All Around Cowboy is Westin Clemens, Winterset, Iowa with 1,445.00. Your 2024 All Around Rookie Cowgirl is Lenna Peterson, Watkins, Minn. with her 750.00points. The 2024 All Around Cowgirl is Anistyn Abel a Hobbs, N.M. cowgirl who rodeoed for the state of Texas with 1,100.00 points.
When the dust settled the girls team that gathered the most points over the NJHFR was Texas with 5,190.00 points in total. Utah came in second with 4,020 points. Minnesota gathered 2,405 points for third place. Colorado landed in fourth with 2,160 points, and rounding out the top five is South Dakota with 2,045 points.
Cowboys and cowgirls cannot complete their task in the arena without their amazing horse athletes. This year's 2024 AQHA Boys Horse of the Year is Lenas Steel Doc (Blue) who performs in both Goat Tying and Team Roping with Kash Jepson. The 2024 AQHA Girls Horse of the Year is Q The Lights (Kenna) where she competed in Barrel Racing and Pole Bending with Sadie Hotzler.
Texas claimed the boy's team top points over the NJHFR with 6,355.00 points and again Utah was second with 4,845 points. Colorado bumped themselves to third for the boys' team points with 4,325 points. Louisiana landed in fourth with 3,525 and fifth went to Idaho with their 3,413.33 points.
Texas with their cumulative 10,455.00 points was the team champions, followed by Utah with 8,730 points, then Colorado with 6,265 points. Fourth went to Oklahoma with 4,830 and California came in fifth with a total team points of 4,795.
Complete 2024 NJHFR Results Click Here.
After over four thousand runs/rides in two different arenas over seven days dreams were captured and lessons learned. 2024 NJHFR brought anything from tears, happy memories, upsets, runs to improve on, high scores, fast times, and arena highlights to over 1500 junior high students, but most importantly this family-based organization brings the youth of the western industry together to highlight the future of rodeo.
Students from all over the world came home winners whether it be of their sanctioned rodeo events, scholarships, round wins, world titles, new lifelong friendships formed, or core family memories made.
Without a doubt the 2024 NJHFR counts as a successful moment in youth rodeo history. The future of rodeo looks bright.