RODEOHOUSTON Qualifies First Set of Contestants to Semi-Finals in Thrilling Action
Rodeo Houston always sets the bar high for competition and high class athletes.
Since Houston is a tournament style rodeo the same group of competitors will go for three nights in a row. Each night is paid separately then the night before. The top four money earners will then move onto the semi finals.
The first set of competitors came to a close and there were a couple of standouts who dominated their respected field: Waylon Bourgeois and Lisa Lockhart.
Bourgeois is a bareback rider from Louisiana hunting for his first qualification to the National Finals Rodeo. Currently he sits number four in the World and has started the year extremely well.
Bourgeois went 3 for 3 in his set. He split first and second in the first round and then went onto to dominate the next two rounds. He moves onto his semi finals with $8,500 towards his world standings and a lot of confidence.
Lisa Lockhart is a fan favorite name that everybody is familiar with and she continued her winning ways the last few nights in Houston. Aboard Rosas Cantina CC, Rosa, the team would take no worse than second all three nights.
Rosa and Lockhart are about as consistent as one could hope for. Her last run is the fastest time of the rodeo so far, and we will see them run again towards the end of Rodeo Houston in the semi-finals contest.
There were many familiar faces that did well enough to move onto their respected semi-finals. Previous NFR Average Champions Andrea Busby (barrel racing) as well as Cole Reiner (bareback riding) progressed on.
Kincade Henry (tie down roping) and Shayla Hall (breakaway roping) both capitalized with two round wins in their events. This would be more than enough for the two of them to win their sets.
As Rodeo Houston continues on there will be plenty of great competition and determined contestants. This is a once in a lifetime rodeo that everyone is excited to be a part of and hopefully capitalize on.
Super Series One Full Results
Bareback riding
First round: 1. (tie) Waylon Bourgeois, on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Family Tradition, and Sam Petersen, on The Cervi Brothers' Ain't No Angel, 86 points, $2,500 each; 3. Jess Pope, 84.5, $1,000; 4. Cole Reiner, 81, $750; 5. Taylor Broussard, 80.5, $500; 6. Strawbs Jones, 79, $250.
Second round: 1. Waylon Bourgeois, 85 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Organic Outlaw, $3,000; 2. Jess Pope, 84, $2,000; 3. Cole Reiner, 83.5, $1,000; 4. Taylor Broussard, 81.5, $750; 5. Wacey Schalla, 81, $500; 6. Nick Pelke, 80, $250.
Third round: 1. Waylon Bourgeois, 87 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Stomper, $3,000; 2. Jess Pope, 84.5, $2,000; 3. Taylor Broussard, 83, $1,000; 4. Cole Reiner, 80.5, $750; 5. Sam Petersen, 80, $500; 6. Nick Pelke, 76.5, $250.
Qualifiers: 1. Waylon Bourgeois, $8,500; 2. Jess Pope, $5,000; 3. Sam Petersen, $3,000; 4. Cole Reiner, $2,500.
Steer wrestling
First round: 1. Dalton Massey, 5.1 seconds, $3,000; 2. Kyle Irwin, 6.4, $2,000; 3. Mike McGinn, 7.0, $1,000; 4. Tyler Waguespack, 7.1, $750; 5. J.D. Struxness, 8.0, $500; 6. Don Payne, 9.9, $250.
Second round: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 4.4 seconds, $3,000; 2. J.D. Struxness, 4.7, $2,000; 3. (tie) Kyle Irwin and Matt Reeves, 6.0, $875 each; 5. Tanner Brunner, 6.5, $500; 6. Dalton Massey, 10.3, $250. Third round: 1. Tanner Brunner, 4.5 seconds, $3,000; 2. Mike McGinn, 5.0, $2,000; 3. J.D. Struxness, 5.7, $1,000; 4. Kyle Irwin, 5.9, $750; 5. Tyler Waguespack, 14.0, $500; 6. Dalton Massey, 14.1, $250.
Qualifiers: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $4,250; 2. Kyle Irwin, $3,625; 3. J.D. Struxness, $3,500; 4. Dalton Massey, $3,500;
Team roping
First round: 1. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 5.0 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. (tie) Clint Summers/Paul Eaves and Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 5.1, $1,500 each; 4. Erich Rogers/Kollin VonAhn, 5.6, $750; 5. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 5.7, $500; 6. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 5.8, $250.
Second round: 1. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 5.0 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Kollin VonAhn, 5.3, $2,000; 3. Jake Clay/Tanner Braden, 5.4, $1,000; 4. Clint Summers/Paul Eaves, 6.4, $750; 5. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 10.6, $500; 6. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 15.6, $250.
Third round: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 4.3 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Chad Masters/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.1, $2,000; 3. Clint Summers/Paul Eaves, 5.5, $1,000; 4. Erich Rogers/Kollin VonAhn, 10.3, $750; no other qualified runs.
Qualifiers: 1. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, $4,500 each; 2. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, $4,000; 3. Erich Rogers/Kollin VonAhn, $3,500; 4. Clint Summers/Paul Eaves, $3,250.
Saddle bronc riding
First round: 1. Dawson Hay, 87 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Canyon Sunset, $3,000; 2. Lefty Holman, 84.5, $2,000; 3. Zachary Dallas, 82.5, $1,000; 4. Logan Cook, 82, $750; 5. Ryder Sanford, 80.5, $500; 6. Brody Cress, 79.5, $250.
Second round: 1. Logan Cook, 86 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Big Bang, $3,000; 2. Dawson Hay, 83, $2,000; 3. Riggin Smith, 80, $1,000; 4. Lefty Holman, 79.5, $750; 5. Zachary Dallas, 79, $500; 6. Ryder Sanford, 74, $250.
Third round: 1. Riggin Smith, 86 points on The Cervi Brothers' Steak Sauce, $3,000; 2. Zachary Dallas, 85, $2,000; 3. (tie) Brody Cress and Parker Kempfer, 81, $875 each; 5. Lefty Holman, 80.5, $500; 6. Logan Cook, 79, $250.
Qualifiers: 1. Dawson Hay, $5,000; 2. Logan Cook, $4,000; 3. Riggin Smith, $4,000; 4. Zachary Dallas, $3,500.
Tie-down roping
First round: 1. Kincade Henry, 9.5 seconds, $3,000; 2. Marty Yates, 9.7, $2,000; 3. Tanner Green, 10.3, $1,000; 4. Macon Murphy, 12.9, $750; 5. Brushton Minton, 20.3, $500; 6. Tyler Milligan, 22.2, $250.
Second round: 1. Kincade Henry, 8.6 seconds, $3,000; 2. Brushton Minton, 11.9, $2,000; 3. Macon Murphy, 14.2, $1,000; 4. Hunter Herrin, 18.6, $750; no other qualified runs.
Third round: 1. Cash Hooper, 8.7 seconds, $3,000; 2. Tyler Milligan, 9.3, $2,000; 3. Brushton Minton, 11.2, $1,000; 4. Marty Yates, 18.0, $750; 5. Hunter Herrin, 18.7, $500; no other qualified runs.
Qualifiers: 1. Kincade Henry, $6,000; 2. Brushton Minton, $3,500; 3. Cash Hooper, $3,000; 4. Marty Yates, $2,750.
Barrel racing
First round: 1. Paige Jones, 14.59 seconds, $3,000; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 14.60, $2,000; 3. Andrea Busby, 14.70, $1,000; 4. Michelle Alley, 14.82, $750; 5. Katelyn Scott, 14.90, $500; 6. Jolene Montgomery, 14.91, $250.
Second round: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 14.55 seconds, $3,000; 2. Paige Jones, 14.64, $2,000; 3. Michelle Alley, 14.68, $1,000; 4. Katelyn Scott, 14.69, $750; 5. Lindsay Sears, 14.97, $500; 6. Fallon Taylor, 15.11, $250.
Third round: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 14.35 seconds, $3,000; 2. Andrea Busby, 14.43, $2,000; 3. Michelle Alley, 14.53, $1,000; 4. Katelyn Scott, 14.55, $750; 5. Paige Jones, 14.74, $500; 6. Fallon Taylor, 14.95, $250.
Qualifiers: 1. Lisa Lockhart, $8,000; 2. Paige Jones, $5,500; 3. Andrea Busby, $3,000; 4. Michelle Alley, $2,750.
Bull riding
First round: 1. Brody Yeary, 81.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Newsflash, $3,000; 2. Mason Moody, 80, $2,000; no other qualified rides.
Second round: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 85.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Spilled Communion, $3,000; 2. Lija Gore, 82.5, $2,000; 3. Cooper James, 79, $1,000; no other qualified rides.
Third round: 1. TJ Gray, 85.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Broken Dreams, $3,000; 2. Tristan Mize, 85, $2,000; 3. Mason Moody, 80, $1,000; no other qualified rides.
Qualifiers: 1. Mason Moody, $3,000; 2. (tie) Brody Yeary, $3,000, Stetson Dell Wright and TJ Gray, $3,000 each.