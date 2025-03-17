RodeoHouston Super Series IV Advances Contestants Through Thrilling Matchups
Super Series IV of RodeoHouston came to a close. The semi-finals is approaching and the competition has stayed incredible throughout each series.
The saddle bronc riding was dominated by Weston Patterson. The Waverly, Kan. cowboy finished second in the first round and then went on to win the next two rounds. His best ride was aboard Generations Pro Rodeo’s Shamus with an 86.5 point ride. He won his series by $4,000.
Summer Kosel (barrel racing) also took wins in two rounds. This performance earned her the series title and a spot in the semi-finals at the end of the week. Also moving on in the barrels is Halyn Lide, Megan McLeod-Sprague, and Wenda Johnson.
Houston champion Jackie Crawford edged out Kendal Pierson for the breakaway series title. Rickie Fannie came in clutch in the final round. She was the only run under 3-seconds in the whole series and this exceptional run has given her the chance to move on. Keep an eye out on another qualifier, Kinlie Brennise as she is a rookie to Rodeo Houston.
Marcus Theriot and partner Wyatt Cox split their series with Lightning Aguilera and Patrick Smith. Theriot and Cox placed in all three rounds while Aguilera and Smith took home two round wins. Both pairs ended up taking home $6,000 and will rope again at the end of this week.
There were only four qualified rides in the bull riding throughout the entire series. Each cowboy that rode his bull will be competing in the semi-finals.
Competition has stayed tough throughout. With one series left the anticipation continues to grow for who will win this prestigious rodeo. You will be seeing these cowboys and cowgirls again here in a few days.
Super Series IV Full Results
Bareback Riding:
First round:1. Mason Stuller, on Calgary Stampede's Erotic Tango, 84.5 points, $3,000 each; 2. (tie) Rocker Steiner and Weston Timberman, 83, $1,500 each; 4. Ethan Mazurenko, 80, $750; 5. Tanner Aus, 78, $500; 6. Luke Thrash, 75, $250.
Second round:1. Weston Timberman, 85 points on Calgary Stampede's Zastron Acres, $3,000; 2. (tie) Tanner Aus and Clayton Biglow, 84, $1,500 each; 4. Mason Stuller, 83, $750 each; 5. Rocker Steiner, 80.5, $500; 6. Luke Thrash, 79, $250.
Third round:1. Rocker Steiner, 86.5 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Warning Shot, $3,000; 2. Tanner Aus, 85, $2,000; 3. Weston Timberman, 84, $1,000; 4. Ethan Mazurenko, 79, $750; 5. Luke Thrash, 76.5, $500; 6. Anthony Thomas, 70, $250.
Qualifiers: 11. Weston Timberman, $5,500; 2. Rocker Steiner, $5,000; 3. Tanner Aus, $4,000. 4. Mason Stuller, $3750
Steer Wrestling:
First round: 1. Ryan Shuckburgh, 5.7 seconds, $3,000; 2. Stephen Culling, 6.8, $2,000; 3. Tyler Pearson, 6.9, $1,000; 4. Clayton Hass, 7.7, $750; 5. Jacob Edler, 14.7, $500; 6. Cody Devers, 14.8, $250.
Second round: 1. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.7 seconds, $3,000; 2. Riley Duvall, 5.2, $2,000; 3. Tyler Pearson, 5.4, $1,000; 4. Levi Rudd, 5.9, $750; 5. Clayton Hass, 6.5, $500; 6. Cody Devers, 15.7, $250.
Third round: 1. Tyler Pearson, 4.0 seconds, $3,000; 2. Stephen Culling, 4.4, $2,000; 3. Riley Duvall, 4.5, $1,000; 4. Jacob Edler, 4.7, $750; 5. (tie) Levi Rudd and Ryan Shuckburgh, 6.6, $375 each.
Qualifiers: 1. Ryan Shuckburgh, $6,375; 2. Tyler Pearson, $5,000; 3. Stephen Culling, $4,000; 4. Riley Duvall, $3,000
Team Roping:
First round: 1. Marcus Theriot/Wyatt Cox, 5.4 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 5.6, $2,000; 3. Shay Dixon Carroll/Logan Moore, 6.1, $1,000; 4. Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry, 6.2, $750; 5. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 10.0, $500; 6. J7 Bland/Tyson Thompson, 11.1, $250.
Second round: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Patrick Smith, 4.8 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry, 5.2, $2,000; 3. Marcus Theriot/Wyatt Cox, 5.5, $1,000; 4. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 11.0, $750; no other qualified runs.
Third round: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Patrick Smith, 4.5 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Marcus Theriot/Wyatt Cox, 5.1, $2,000; 3. Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry, 5.7, $1,000; 4. Shay Dixon Carroll/Logan Moore, 10.3, $750; 5. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 10.4, $500; 6. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 19.6, $250.
Qualifiers: 1. Marcus Theriot/Wyatt Cox, $6,000; 2. Lightning Aguilera/Patrick Smith, $6,000; 3. Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry, $3,750; 4. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, $2,750.
Saddle Bronc Riding:
First round: 1. Brody Wells on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Extra Special, 85 points, $3,000; 2. Weston Patterson, 84, $2,000; 3. Damian Brennan, 80, $1,000; 4. Cash Wilson, 79, $750; 5. (tie) Allen Boore and Ira Dickinson, 78, $375 each.
Second round: 1. Weston Patterson, 83.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Yuppie Bubbles, $3,000; 2. Damian Brennan, 83, $2,000; 3. Allen Boore, 82, $1,000; 4. Ira Dickinson, 80, $750; 5. Cash Wilson, 79, $500; 6. Kade Bruno, 77, $250.
Third round: 1. Weston Patterson, 86.5 points on Generations Pro Rodeo's Shamus, $3,000; 2. Kade Bruno, 85.5, $2,000; 3. Damian Brennan, 84.5, $1,000; 4. Brody Wells, 84, $750; 5. Bailey Small, 82.5, $500; 6. Cash Wilson, 80, $250.
Qualifiers: 1. Weston Patterson, $8,000; 2. Damian Brennan, $4,000; 3. Brody Wells, $3,750; 4. Kade Bruno, $2,250.
Tie Down Roping:
First round:1. Shane Hanchey, 8.4 seconds, $3,000; 2. Beau Cooper, 8.9, $2,000; 3. Seth Hall, 9.5, $1,000; 4. Ryan Jarrett, 9.6, $750; 5. Kyle Lucas, 12.2, $500; 6. Riley Pruitt, 13.5, $250.
Second round:1. Logan Bird, 8.8 seconds, $3,000; 2. Riley Pruitt, 9.0, $2,000; 3. Kyle Lucas, 9.7, $1,000; 4. Shane Hanchey, 10.6, $750; 5. Ryan Jarrett, 11.2, $500; 6. Beau Cooper, 11.5, $250.
Third round:1. Seth Hall, 8.9 seconds, $3,000; 2. Jake Pratt, 9.7, $2,000; 3. Ryan Jarrett, 9.9, $1,000; 4. Riley Pruitt, 10.0, $750; 5. Logan Bird, 12.1, $500; 6. Kyle Lucas, 15.9, $250.
Qualifiers:1. Seth Hall, $4,000; 2. Shane Hanchey, $3,750; 3. Logan Bird, $3,500; 4. Riley Pruitt, $3,000.
Barrel Racing:
First round:1. Summer Kosel, 14.86 seconds, $3,000; 2. (tie) Halyn Lide and Acey Pinkston, 14.91, $1,500 each; 4. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 15.00, $750; 5. Dona Rule, 15.02, $500; 6. Ashley Rogers, 15.22, $250.
Second round:1. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.54 seconds, $3,000; 2. Wenda Johnson, 14.63, $2,000; 3. Dona Rule, 14.84, $1,000; 4. Acey Pinkston, 14.97, $750; 5. Halyn Lide, 14.98, $500; 6. Ashley Castleberry, 15.12, $250.
Third round:1. Summer Kosel, 14.50 seconds, $3,000; 2. Halyn Lide, 14.71, $2,000; 3. Wenda Johnson, 14.89, $1,000; 4. Acey Pinkston, 14.91, $750; 5. Dona Rule, 14.94, $500; 6. Ashley Castleberry, 14.96, $250.
Qualifiers:1. Summer Kosel, $6,000; 2. Halyn Lide, $4,000; 3. Megan McLeod-Sprague, $3,750; 4. Wenda Johnson, $3,000.
Bull Riding:
First round: 1. Rawley Johnson, 82.5 points on Generations Pro Rodeo's Rise Up, $3,000; no other qualified rides.
Second round: 1. Tyler Bingham, 79 points on Generations Pro Rodeo's No. H84, $3,000; no other qualified rides.
Third round: 1. Luke Mast, 89 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Hot Rocks, $3,000; 2. Fulton Rutland, 86.5, $2,000; no other qualified rides.
Qualifiers: 1. Rawley Johnson, $3,000; 2. Tyler Bingham, $3,000; 3. Luke Mast, $3,000; 4. Fulton Rutland, $2,000.
Breakaway Roping:
First round:1. Kendal Pierson, 3.0 seconds, $3,000; 2. Jackie Crawford, 3.2, $2,000; 3. Lari Dee Guy, 4.7, $1,000; 4. Jill Tanner, 5.0, $750; 5. McKenna Hickson, 13.3, $500; 6. Hope Thompson, 13.8, $250.
Second round:1. Jackie Crawford, 3.0 seconds, $3,000; 2. Kinlie Brennise, 4.1, $2,000; 3. Kendal Pierson, 4.3, $1,000; 4. Jill Tanner, 5.3, $750; 5. Hope Thompson, 12.7, $500; 6. Lari Dee Guy, 13.0, $250.
Third round:1. Rickie Fanning, 2.7 seconds, $3,000; 2. Kinlie Brennise, 3.2, $2,000; 3. Jackie Crawford, 3.8, $1,000; 4. Jill Tanner, 5.1, $750; 5. Kendal Pierson, 5.2, $500; no other qualified runs.
Qualifiers:1. Jackie Crawford, $6,000; 2. Kendal Pierson, $4,500; 3. Kinlie Brennise, $4,000; 4. Rickie Fanning, $3,000.