Roping Futurities of America Provide Exceptional Equine Talent and Remarkable Payouts
The Roping Futurities of America had their first event back in February of 2022 in Abilene, Texas. The original event paid out over $800,000 and was an incredible success. So, the second annual RFA was then set into motion.
The principle behind this event was to play a substantial role in the future of roping. This includes rope horse trainers, owners, and competitors while also promoting breeding of the next generation of rope horses.
The 2025 RFA was held in Waco, Texas. The slot ropings in both the breakaway and tie-down roping captured attention for their payouts.
In the breakaway slot roping there was a total of $142,000 paid out between two rounds and the average. Roper Maggie Goodman was the big winner.
Goodan and “Chrissy Gril B 45” (owned by H4 ranch) won the average, the first round, and placed in the second round. The team took home $53,000.
Reserve slot champion was Beau Petersen who was teamed up with owner Shane Hanchey on “Hez Talkin Smack”. They won $25,000 in the average and another $6,000 for a second place finish in round two.
“Hez Talking Smack” was the equine athlete of the roping. After a reserve champion finish in the breakaway Shane Hanchey competed on him in the tie-down roping slot.
Hanchey went onto win second in both rounds and win the average. This added another $47,000 to this horse’s earnings. “Hez Talking Smack” won almost $80,000 for two breakaway runs and two tie-down runs. Incredible!
Beau Cooper was the star of the show in the tie-down roping futurity. Cooper ended up placing 1st, 3rd, and 7th in the average. "FR Carlitos Fiesta" owned by Bruce Robinson was the equine athlete that could not be beaten with Cooper. They won the average, the short go, and placed in both rounds.
The Roping Futurities of America brought in a ton of talent in each event from all over the country. Many competitors were able to show their skills on multiple horses and it was an incredible watch. The full results can be found on the RFA website and we are looking forward to see what 2026 brings!