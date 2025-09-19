Rough Rider Cup in Mandan Could Make or Break Bubble Athletes’ NFR Chances

There is still a ton of money up for grabs left on the regular season, even though there are fewer than two weeks before NFR qualifiers are solidified.

The two biggest rodeos of the month are coming up and one is the Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, North Dakota. The line up for the rodeo is finally solidified as it is one of the hardest to get into all year.

This rodeo adds nearly half a million dollars, and it is safe to say that by the end, the top-15 will look slightly different, possibly in every event.

While there are a ton of world champions and competitors that have already solidified their spot in the Thomas and Mack, there are others who have not. It is going to be a fun one to watch as they battle it out in the arena.

Rough Stock Athletes on the Bubble

Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently there are only two cowboys ranked in the top 15 in the bareback riding who have yet to reach $120,000, Mason Clements and Nick Pelke.

Both of these contestants will be in Mandan this weekend, fighting to stay there, but No.16 through No. 20 are all going to be there as well, making the bareback riding one event that will be a fight to the finish.

The saddle bronc riding has even more spots up for grabs. No.13, 14, and 15 in the world standings all find themselves within striking distance from those looking in right now.

Ben Andersen is sitting at the bottom spot right now with a mere two thousand over the No.16 man, Chase Brooks and yes, both will be in Mandan.

Luke Mackey has the most breathing room in the rough stock events. He has a $10,000 lead over Luke Mast. If Mast hopes to catch Mackey then he will have to capitalize this weekend and hope that Mackey does not.

Timed Event Bubble Watch

Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The tie-down roping is going to be a photo finish when October 1 rolls around. Right now, it is Tom Crouse who is fighting to stay inside the top 15 and qualify for his first NFR.

However, Quade Hiatt is less than $800 behind him. There is only about $4,500 between the No.12 man (Haven Meged) and Hiatt. Those in between the two will all be at the Rough Rider Cup.

It is going to take $100,000 to make the NFR in the steer wrestling and guys like Riley Duvall and Mike McGinn could make the push by the time this weekend is over.

Ty Erickson and Dalton Massey are hovering around the line trying to stay in the top 15 and there are plenty of guys breathing down their necks.

There is enough money to win at this rodeo that anyone in the top 20 in any event could finish in the top 15.

Every dollar and every cent is going to count when the deadline comes around, and this rodeo has the potential to rearrange the world standings when everything is said and done.

