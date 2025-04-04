Rough Stock Riders Shine Bright Outside the Texas Swing at Remarkable Circuit Rodeos
The Texas circuit concluded a good weekend of circuit rodeos outside of Austin! Waxahachie and Huntsville had their annual weekend of rodeos and it was great competition through and through.
Three rough stock athletes had great showings at both rodeos.
Bradlee Miller took home the win at both rodeos in the bareback riding. In Huntsville he was 89.5 points aboard Smith Pro Rodeos’ Star Witness. He then went onto Waxahachie and scored 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Ranch and Crow Int. Miller added over $3,500 to his circuit and world standings.
Another Texas Circuit cowboy found success at both rodeos as well. Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress fought for the win at Huntsville on Korkow Rodeos’ Meat Coma. Another great ride at Waxahachie placed him third to top off a great weekend.
As the only bull rider to cover his bull in Huntsville, Hayden Ferguson took home the whole pot of $3,276. Smith Pro Rodeos’ bull Hacked Off helped him to this win. An 83.5 point ride at Waxahachie also earned him a check.
Over at Waxahachie a timed event cowboy was the overall all-around champion. Paden Bray won nearly $4,000 with a top five finish in the team roping as well as a reserve champion finish in the tie-down. Bray teamed up with his brother, Wyatt, to split fifth in the team roping and then was a solid 8.2 in the tie-down.
The barrel racing at Waxahachie was a knife fight. Tricia Aldridge edged out McKenna Coronado by .08 seconds. The barrels paid 15 holes and there was only .27 seconds margin between the No. 1 and No. 15 lady.
Barrel racers were not the only women that fans got to cheer on. The breakaway ropers rolled into town and showed out. While no girl placed at both rodeos it was extremely fast action at both locations. A mere 2.2 seconds took home the win at Huntsville and Waxahachie was a 2.3 second run. These ladies know how to get the job done in a hurry!
Texas rodeos are notorious for their fierce competition and athletes definitely brought their best for these two. It is nice when rodeos are close together and it seems that each year these two rodeos just get better and better. Rodeo on SI cannot wait to see how they keep upping their game in the next years.