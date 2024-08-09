Rodeo Daily

Royal Crown Rock Springs: A Battle Between the Veterans and the Youth

A solid veteran got the rare opportunity in the futurity to improve her rebound statistics after a tack malfunction in the derby. The youth competitors dominated the derby competition.

Loralee Ward

Kassie Mowry's morning started off with a tack malfunction on Force the Goodbye in the Derby. Mowry drug over some barrels on "Jarvis" but still managed to keep her breast collar from hitting the ground after it broke.

Mowry's rebound statistics prove why she is unmatched in the sport of barrel racing.

Mowry came back swinging in the futurity competition on Goodbye Sophie, where she became the only competitor of the day to break the 15-second mark.

Mowry's time from the futurity also rolled to the South Valley Equine (SVE) futurity for an addtional $2,823. Mowry was repeating her performance from the first round of the Guthrie, Okla., Royal Crown futurity where Goodbye Sophie took the win back in May.

The veteran cowgirl holds the arena record at the Sweetwater Events Complex aboard Famous Ladies Man "Emmett." Honestly, no one knows how to win better at a Royal Crown events than Kassie Mowry.

In 2022, she won the first round of the Royal Crown futurity on KL Touch of Heaven. She won the second round on Force the Goodbye. To no one's surprise, Mowry went No. 1 and No. 2 in the average on the two stand-out horses, KL Touch of Heaven and Force the Goodbye.

In 2023, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi pulled off the "Royal Flush," a $20,000 bonus for winning the 1D futurity average on a horse by a Royal Crown stallion and out of a dam also sired by a Royal Crown Stallion.

Mowry looks strong to capture another win in the futurity average title and go-round in the Derby.

In an amazing feat, up against many veteran competitors, the youth riders finished in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the Royal Crown Derby.

Brynn Hinton and VF Wishbone Red came back after the No. 50 big drag and maintained their lead for the derby's duration. Jordynn Knight, fresh off her derby average win at the Red Rocket, placed second in the first round. These two girls set the pace for Friday's Youth.

Royal Crown Rock Springs Round 1 Results:

Royal Crown Futurity:

Rider

Horse

Time

Earnings

1D - 1 Kassie Mowry

GOODBYE SOPHIE
(THE GOODBYE LANE X FAMOUS SOPHIE (DASH TA FAME))

14.985

$22,500

1D - 2 Cody Bauserman

RUNNIN RON (TRES SEIS X LOVE SHACK (HOLLAHND EASE))

15.088

$18,000

1D -3 Anita Ellis

SGL RICO (THE GOODBYE LANE X VERSION BLUE (WINNERS VERSION))

15.091

$14,625

1D - 4 Krystal Grad

A FAMOUS FRENCH KISS (FRENCH STREAKTOVEGAS X FAME OR MONEY (LIONS SHARE OF FAME))

15.163

$11,250

1D -5 Kylie Weast

BUDS SPECIAL EFFORT (HEAVENLY FIREWATER X CANTSTOPTHISEFFORT (SPECIAL EFFORT))

15.167

$9,000

2D - 1 Kenna Kaminski

IVAN DRINKIN (TRIPLE VODKA X FLYIN IRON (IRON BIRD))

15.735

$7,500

2D - 2 Stephanie Newman

FRENCH KANDY KRUSH (THE KANDYMAN X FRENCH STREAKOFBLING (A STREAK OF FLING))

15.737

$5,625

2D - 3 Jolene Montgomery

CARTELS FIESTA (JL DASH TA HEAVEN X CORONA FOUR FIESTA (CORONA CARTEL))

15.754

$4,875

2D - 4 Dustin Angelle

SWINGERS KANDY (THE KANDYMAN X HIP SWINGIN GYPSY (FIREWATERONTHEROCKS))

15.760

$4,125

2D - 5 Samantha Flannery

REDDY FOR PRESTIGE (JL REDDY TO CHARM X BAR BLUE JESS (FC ABOO))

15.768

$3,750

Royal Crown Derby:

Rider

Horse

Time

Earnings

1D - 1 Brynn Hinton

VF WISHBONE RED (DESIGNER RED X VF SHE IS FAMOUS (BORN TA BE FAMOUS))

15.160

$6,374

1D - 2 Jordynn Knight

HEZA SWIFT SPYDER (THE GOODBYE LAYNE X COOPS GLORY (BF HEZA HOT SHOT))

15.238

$4,780

1D - 3 Brandon Cullins

MJ SEGERS FAST LANE (THE GOODBYE LANE X SKS RUNNING FAUCET (DIAMOND FAUCET))

15.251

$4,142

1D - 4 Pete Oen

UX GOOGLE IT (THE KANDYMAN X UX FRENCHMANS KIMMIE (FRENCHMANS GUY))

15.264

$3,505

1D - 5 Wyatt Paul

OE GUY HARVEY (A SMOOTH GUY X ELENA DEL REY (DELTAS FIRST DASH))

15.301

$3,187

2D - 1 Leanne Wolfe

FAME N FABULOUS (FRENCHMANS FABULOUS X HMB SOON TO BE FAMOUS (DASH TA FAME))

$2,549

15.928

2D - 2 Caroline Boucher

DYNASTYSPLAINSPECIAL (JL DASH TA HEAVEN X DASHIN DYNASTY (FDD DYNASTY))

$1,912

15.969

2D - 3 Kelly Kennedy-Joseph

DASHERS HOT HEIST (CASINO HEIST X HOT PANAJETS DASH (HOT DASHER))

$1,593

15.978

2D - 4 Rachel Healey

FAMOUS MS LANE (THE GOODBYE LANE X JESS WHISTLIN DIXIE (FEATURE MR JESS))

$1,275

15.985

2D - 5 (tie) Skye Miller and Stormi Cruzan

TLS DAT GUYS DRY (PG DRY FIRE X SPICEY FRENCH GIRL (DATS A FRENCHMAN)) and FEELIN THE FAME (FEEL THE STING X FRENCHMENS CINNEMON (FRENCHMANS GUY))

$956

15.992

Published
Loralee Ward

LORALEE WARD

Loralee Ward’s primary place of residency is her Cimarron trailer. When she is not on the road, she calls Fort Lupton, Colorado, home. She attends Colorado State University (online) and rodeos for coach Seth Peterson. She professionally rodeos in the Mountain States Circuit. With the support of her parents (Jim and Cheryl), brother (Kody), and many mentors; Loralee works to develop her passion for training barrel futurity horses. She plans to graduate from CSU and then apply for law school–as long as rodeo/horse training stays at bay. The only thing that Loralee likes more than a good barrel horse is a rare steak. She hopes to bring important coverage to rodeo and western sports from the perspective of an up-and-comer.

Home/News