Royal Crown Rock Springs: A Battle Between the Veterans and the Youth
Kassie Mowry's morning started off with a tack malfunction on Force the Goodbye in the Derby. Mowry drug over some barrels on "Jarvis" but still managed to keep her breast collar from hitting the ground after it broke.
Mowry's rebound statistics prove why she is unmatched in the sport of barrel racing.
Mowry came back swinging in the futurity competition on Goodbye Sophie, where she became the only competitor of the day to break the 15-second mark.
Mowry's time from the futurity also rolled to the South Valley Equine (SVE) futurity for an addtional $2,823. Mowry was repeating her performance from the first round of the Guthrie, Okla., Royal Crown futurity where Goodbye Sophie took the win back in May.
The veteran cowgirl holds the arena record at the Sweetwater Events Complex aboard Famous Ladies Man "Emmett." Honestly, no one knows how to win better at a Royal Crown events than Kassie Mowry.
In 2022, she won the first round of the Royal Crown futurity on KL Touch of Heaven. She won the second round on Force the Goodbye. To no one's surprise, Mowry went No. 1 and No. 2 in the average on the two stand-out horses, KL Touch of Heaven and Force the Goodbye.
In 2023, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi pulled off the "Royal Flush," a $20,000 bonus for winning the 1D futurity average on a horse by a Royal Crown stallion and out of a dam also sired by a Royal Crown Stallion.
Mowry looks strong to capture another win in the futurity average title and go-round in the Derby.
In an amazing feat, up against many veteran competitors, the youth riders finished in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the Royal Crown Derby.
Brynn Hinton and VF Wishbone Red came back after the No. 50 big drag and maintained their lead for the derby's duration. Jordynn Knight, fresh off her derby average win at the Red Rocket, placed second in the first round. These two girls set the pace for Friday's Youth.
Royal Crown Rock Springs Round 1 Results:
Royal Crown Futurity:
Rider
Horse
Time
Earnings
1D - 1 Kassie Mowry
GOODBYE SOPHIE
14.985
$22,500
1D - 2 Cody Bauserman
RUNNIN RON (TRES SEIS X LOVE SHACK (HOLLAHND EASE))
15.088
$18,000
1D -3 Anita Ellis
SGL RICO (THE GOODBYE LANE X VERSION BLUE (WINNERS VERSION))
15.091
$14,625
1D - 4 Krystal Grad
A FAMOUS FRENCH KISS (FRENCH STREAKTOVEGAS X FAME OR MONEY (LIONS SHARE OF FAME))
15.163
$11,250
1D -5 Kylie Weast
BUDS SPECIAL EFFORT (HEAVENLY FIREWATER X CANTSTOPTHISEFFORT (SPECIAL EFFORT))
15.167
$9,000
2D - 1 Kenna Kaminski
IVAN DRINKIN (TRIPLE VODKA X FLYIN IRON (IRON BIRD))
15.735
$7,500
2D - 2 Stephanie Newman
FRENCH KANDY KRUSH (THE KANDYMAN X FRENCH STREAKOFBLING (A STREAK OF FLING))
15.737
$5,625
2D - 3 Jolene Montgomery
CARTELS FIESTA (JL DASH TA HEAVEN X CORONA FOUR FIESTA (CORONA CARTEL))
15.754
$4,875
2D - 4 Dustin Angelle
SWINGERS KANDY (THE KANDYMAN X HIP SWINGIN GYPSY (FIREWATERONTHEROCKS))
15.760
$4,125
2D - 5 Samantha Flannery
REDDY FOR PRESTIGE (JL REDDY TO CHARM X BAR BLUE JESS (FC ABOO))
15.768
$3,750
Royal Crown Derby:
Rider
Horse
Time
Earnings
1D - 1 Brynn Hinton
VF WISHBONE RED (DESIGNER RED X VF SHE IS FAMOUS (BORN TA BE FAMOUS))
15.160
$6,374
1D - 2 Jordynn Knight
HEZA SWIFT SPYDER (THE GOODBYE LAYNE X COOPS GLORY (BF HEZA HOT SHOT))
15.238
$4,780
1D - 3 Brandon Cullins
MJ SEGERS FAST LANE (THE GOODBYE LANE X SKS RUNNING FAUCET (DIAMOND FAUCET))
15.251
$4,142
1D - 4 Pete Oen
UX GOOGLE IT (THE KANDYMAN X UX FRENCHMANS KIMMIE (FRENCHMANS GUY))
15.264
$3,505
1D - 5 Wyatt Paul
OE GUY HARVEY (A SMOOTH GUY X ELENA DEL REY (DELTAS FIRST DASH))
15.301
$3,187
2D - 1 Leanne Wolfe
FAME N FABULOUS (FRENCHMANS FABULOUS X HMB SOON TO BE FAMOUS (DASH TA FAME))
$2,549
15.928
2D - 2 Caroline Boucher
DYNASTYSPLAINSPECIAL (JL DASH TA HEAVEN X DASHIN DYNASTY (FDD DYNASTY))
$1,912
15.969
2D - 3 Kelly Kennedy-Joseph
DASHERS HOT HEIST (CASINO HEIST X HOT PANAJETS DASH (HOT DASHER))
$1,593
15.978
2D - 4 Rachel Healey
FAMOUS MS LANE (THE GOODBYE LANE X JESS WHISTLIN DIXIE (FEATURE MR JESS))
$1,275
15.985
2D - 5 (tie) Skye Miller and Stormi Cruzan
TLS DAT GUYS DRY (PG DRY FIRE X SPICEY FRENCH GIRL (DATS A FRENCHMAN)) and FEELIN THE FAME (FEEL THE STING X FRENCHMENS CINNEMON (FRENCHMANS GUY))
$956
15.992