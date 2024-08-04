Tens of Thousands Awarded Off Rodeo Trail at The Red Rocket Futurity and Derby
The Red Rocket Futurity takes place in midst of major Utah professional rodeos like Spanish Fork, Ogden, and Salt Lake City. This provides an opportunity for barrel racers to take in a great event outside of the rodeos while still staying on the rodeo trail.
The top three money earners—Tabitha Dyal, Jordyn Knight, and Jodee Miller— from the event all earned over $10,000.
The futurity and derby go-rounds included a .75-second split (1.5-second split for average payout). Sue Smith and Jets Pin Up (Blazin Jetolena x Dashs Centerfold x Dash Ta Fame) won round one of the futurity with 16.128 seconds. Traver Rains and RT Flight Ta Summer won the 2D futurity with 16.893 seconds. Brandi Giles and Slicks Fast Lane (Slick by Design x DTF Laney Fast) ran a smoking fast 16.000 to capture round one of the derby. Jenae Ordeman and Merri Eddies Sun won the 2D derby with their 16.753-second run.
Saturday's race also included an American Contender. Tabitha Dyal won the qualifying event, running a 16.166. Due to the number of entries, four spots were awarded to the American. Kathleen Menard, Timber Cote, and Brylee Banning also qualified for the American's West Regional Semi-Finals.
Calli VanTassel and CVT Rockyroad (Conn Creek x BH Wyoming Star) topped the leaderboard for round two of the futurity. Jill Atkinson and Hear Me Roarrr won the 2D futurity. Jodee Miller broke the 16-second barrier in round two of the derby on Divide The Seis (Divide the Cash x Lil Rising Star), clocking a 15.949. Kimberli Quinn and Fairlea Mr Elwood won the 2D derby for round two.
Sue Smith ended up the futurity champion on Jets Pin Up for $2,870. Melanie Adams and Ms. Stick Hill earned $1,230 for their futurity 2D average win. The Knight sisters swept the average for the derby. Jordynn Knight and Heza Swift Spyder (The Goodbye Lane x Coops Glory) won the 1D derby average. Their time from the derby also rolled over to win the High Stakes race on Saturday and place fifth on Sunday. Kaecee Knight and The Savvy and Famous won the 2D derby average.
The Red Rocket Futurity also hosted an Xtreme Mini Million and Top Shelf Breeders (TSB) Sidepot. Tabitha Dyal and Latte Ditto's time of 15.914 seconds won the Xtreme event for $4,235. Each "D" winner of the TSB sidepot won a total of $1,000 ($700 to the owner, $200 to the sire, and $100 to the breeder). Brandi Giles's time from round one of the derby carried over to win the sidepot on Saturday.
The Red Rocket Futurity Results:
Futurity Average: 1D 1. Sue Smith, 32.347 seconds, $2,870. 2. Calli VanTassell, 32.539 seconds, $2,371. 3. Skye Miller, 32.607 seconds, $2,122. 4. Vauna Walker, 32.716 seconds, $1,747. 5. Kenna Kaminski, 32.738 seconds, $1,373. 2D 1. Melanie Adams, 33.855 seconds, $1,230. 2. Traver Rains, 33.880 seconds, $1,016. 3. Emily Nally, 33.893 seconds, $909. 4. Jill Atkinson, 33.910 seconds, $749. 5. Timi Lickley, 33.920 seconds, $588.
Derby Average: 1D 1. Jordynn Knight, 32.106 seconds, $1,632. 2. Jodee Miller, 32.437 seconds, $1,469. 3. Susan Siggins, 32.522 seconds, $1,224. 4. Deena Van Tassell, 32.574 seconds, $1,020. 5. Taylor Hildreth, 32.604 seconds, $816. 2D 1. Kaecee Knight, 33.666 seconds, $1,088. 2. Bailey Alvarez, 33.713 seconds, $980. 3. Kasslie Branson, 33.739 seconds, $816. 4. Kelsey Larsen, 33.756 seconds, $680. 5. Maddie Thomas, 33.777 seconds, $544.
Xtreme Million Divisional Champions: 1D Tabitha Dyal, 15.914 seconds, $4,235. 2D Sonia Gorrell, 16.415 seconds, $3,726. 3D Melanie Adams, 17.023 seconds, $3,388. 4D Leanne Wolfe, 17.414 seconds, $3,049. 5D Michelle Spor, 18.053 seconds, $2,541.
Saturday Open Divisional Champions: 1D Brandi Giles, 16.000 seconds, $1,930. 2D Sadie McConkie, 16.500 seconds, $1,698. 3D Amanda Radford, 17.001 seconds, $1,544. 4D BJ Stokes, 17.500 seconds, $1,390. 5D Kodie Scott 18.002 seconds, $1,158.
Sunday Open Divisional Champions: 1D Tabitha Dyal, 15.914 seconds, $1,753. 2D Sonia Gorrell, 16.415 seconds, $1,543. 3D Stacy Crompton, 16.917 seconds, $1,402. 4D Leanne Wolfe, 17.414 seconds, $1,262. 5D Chantelle Carter, 17.941 seconds, $1,052.