San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Bracket 2 Brings Fast Times and High Scores
Bracket 2 of the 2025 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has concluded and the next set of qualifiers moving on to the semi-finals have been determined. With three rounds in each bracket, the four highest money earners in each event in the bracket move on to the semi-finals.
Bareback Riding
A young cowboy from Blackfoot, Idaho, Sage Allen has been unstoppable in San Antonio. At just 21 years old, Allen has had a very successful college rodeo career for the College of Southern Idaho. Qualifying for the short round at the 2024 College National Finals Rodeo, Allen tied for the round win to cap off the year.
The 2025 professional season is kicking off with that same momentum and Allen just dominated Bracket 2, winning two rounds and placing in another. Scoring 85 points or more on all three rides, Allen is headed to the semi-finals.
First round: 1. Sage Allen, 86.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Apple Pie, $2,626; 2. Leighton Berry, 86, $2,101; 3. Ethan Mazurenko, 85.5, $1,576; 4. Darien Johnson, 84.5, $525
Second round: 1. Kyle Bloomquist, 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Ranch & Crow Interiors, $2,626; 2. Leighton Berry, 85.5, $2,101; 3. (tie) Sage Allen and R.C. Landingham, 85, $1,313 each
Third round: 1. Sage Allen, 88 points on Calgary Stampede's Forgetfully Nelly, $2,626; 2. (tie) Strawbs Jones and Cole Reiner, 82.5, $1,839 each; 4. R.C. Landingham, 81.5, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Sage Allen, $6,565; 2. Leighton Berry, $4,202; 3. Kyle Bloomquist, $2,626; 4. Cole Reiner, $2,364
Steer Wrestling
When the curtain drew on the third round of steer wrestling, it was Cheek, Texas, cowboy, Brandon Harrison in the top spot. After placing second in the second round, he came back with the fastest run of the rodeo so far to win the third round. The arena record is 3.0 seconds, so it was a huge moment for Harrison.
First round: 1. J.D. Struxness, 3.7 seconds, $2,626; 2. Nick Guy, 3.9, $2,101; 3. Gary Gilbert, 4.6, $1,576; 4. Trell Etbauer, 6.5, $1,050
Second round: 1. Ty Bauerle, 3.6 seconds, $2,626; 2. Brandon Harrison, 4.7, $2,101; 3. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Trell Etbauer, 5.3, $1,313 each
Third round: 1. Brandon Harrison, 3.4 seconds, $2,626; 2. Bridger Anderson, 4.1, $2,101; 3. J.D. Struxness, 4.2, $1,576; 4. Nick Guy, 4.5, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Brandon Harrison, $4727; 2. J.D. Struxness, $4,202; 3. Nick Guy, 8.4, $3,151; 4. Ty Bauerle, $2,626
Team Roping
Jake Smith and Douglas Rich roped like the seasoned veterans they are, winning Round 1, and placing second in the next two rounds. This easily put them in the lead to return to the semi-finals. In Round 3, a team of young guns earned the win with the fastest time of the rodeo, so far. J.C. Yeahquo and Ross Ashford might be neighbors when they are at home, but are also a new team for the 2025 season.
First round: 1. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 4.7 seconds, $2,626 each; 2. Jace Bland/Tyson Thompson, 5.0, $2,101; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 6.0, $1,576; 4. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 7.1, $1,050
Second round: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.4 seconds, $2,626 each; 2. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 4.7, $2,101; 3. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 5.0, $1,576; 4. Marcus Theriot/Wyatt Cox, 5.2, $1,050
Third round: 1. J.C. Yeahquo/Ross Ashford, 3.9 seconds, $2,626 each; 2. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 4.1, $2,101; 3. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 4.2, $1,576; 4. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.3, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, $6,828 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, $3,676; 3. (tie) Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili and 4. J.C. Yeahquo/Ross Ashford, $2,626 each
Saddle Bronc Riding
Shorty Garrett was rock solid in Bracket 3, winning two rounds and placing in another. The cowboy from Eagle Butte, S.D., qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 2020 and could be on track to make another appearance this year. Sitting no. 18 in the World Standings prior to his wins in San Antonio, Garrett is building momentum in the new season. With the return of Stetson Wright to competition after a lengthy break due to injury, the pressure was on in this bracket and he also moves on to the semi-finals.
First round: 1. Shorty Garrett, 85 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Burial Ground, $2,626; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 82, $2,101; 3. (tie) Dawson Dahm and Tanner Hayes, 81.5, $1,313 each
Second round: 1. Darcy Radel, 86.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Uvid Bubbles, $2,626; 2. Lefty Holman, 85.5, $2,101; 3. Shorty Garrett, 84.5, $1,576; 4. Dawson Dahm, 82.5, $1,050
Third round: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 86.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Lost Hope, $2,626; 2. Shorty Garrett, 83, $2,101; 3. Sterling Crawley, 82.5, $1,576; 4. Dawson Dahm, 82, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Shorty Garrett, $6,303; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 245.5, $4,727; 3. Dawson Dahm, $3,413; 4. Darcy Radel, $2,626.
Tie Down Roping
It was an incredibly tight bracket for the tie down ropers, in terms of moving on to the semi-finals. Although not official, by my calculations, Joel Harris beat out a tie in 5th/6th by $1. Harris' tie for the win from the first round carried him through the bracket to the semi-finals. Mary Yates tied with Harris and then placed second in Round 2, putting him at the top of the bracket.
First round: 1. (tie) Joel Harris and Marty Yates, 9.0 seconds, $2,364 each; 3. (tie) Macon Murphy and Bo Pickett, 9.7, $1,313 each
Second round: 1. Tyler Milligan, 7.7 seconds, $2,626; 2. Marty Yates, 8.0, $2,101; 3. Lucas Potter, 8.3, $1,576; 4. Macon Murphy, 9.7, $1,050
Third round: 1. Lucas Potter, 8.7 seconds, $2,626; 2. Bodie Mattson, 9.1, $2,101; 3. Brody Stallard, 10.0, $1,576; 4. Bo Pickett, 10.3, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Marty Yates, $4,465; 2. Luke Potter, $4,202; 3. Tyler Milligan, $2,626; 4. Joel Harris, $2,364.
Barrel Racing
Lindsey McCuiston, who is competing at San Antonio after earning a spot through the Uvalde, Texas, qualifier took a round win and she will move on to the semi-finals. Abby Phillips rode a wave of consistency to get to the top, placing second or third in all three rounds aboard her great mare, VF Expensive Taste. Oceane Veilleux found great success at this rodeo last year, which played a huge role in her 2024 Rookie of the Year title. After a downed barrel in Round 1, she made it clear she was not to be counted out, coming back to win the next two rounds.
First round: 1. Lindsey McCuiston, 14.02 seconds, $2,626; 2. Kim Schulze, 14.12, $2,101; 3. Abby Phillips, 14.13, $1,576; 4. Ashley Castleberry, 14.49, $1,050
Second round: 1. Oceane Veilleux, 14.02 seconds, $2,626; 2. Abby Phillips, 14.04, $2,101; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 14.23, $1,576; 4. Stephanie Fryar, 14.25, $1,050
Third round: 1. Oceane Veilleux, 14.08 seconds, $2,626; 2. Lindsey McCuiston, 14.13, $2,101; 3. Abby Phillips, 14.17, $1,576; 4. Hayle Gibson, 14.21, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Abby Phillips, $5,253; 2. Oceane Veilleux, $5,252; 3. Lindsey McCuiston, $4,727; 4. Kim Schulze, $2,101.
Bull Riding
We mentioned Stetson Wright was back, right? In case you missed it - his performance in the bull riding of Bracket 2 was a return to his usual domination. Winning or tying for the win in two rounds and placing second in another earned him almost $9,000 just in the bracket. Wright scored the highest ride of the rodeo thus far in Round 2 aboard Ringling Road of Cervi Championship Rodeo. The third round win was split with Jake Dunham, who also won Round 1 and easily moves on to the semis.
First round: 1. Jake Dunham, 86 points on Generations Pro Rodeo's Buckskin Billy, $3,929; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 84.5, $3,414; no other qualified rides
Second round: 1. Stetson Wright, 89 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Ringling Road, $2,626; 2. Luke Mackey, 85, $2,101; 3. Chase Dougherty, 79, $1,576; 4. Lane Vaughn, 77, $1,050
Third round: 1. (tie) Stetson Wright and Jake Dunham, 87 points, $2,714 each; 3. Luke Mackey, 83, $1,926; no other qualified rides
Advancing: 1. Stetson Wright, $8,754; 2. Jake Dunham, $6,653; 3. Luke Mackey, $4,027; 4. Chase Dougherty, $1,576