Schuster Sparkles and Shines Her Way to Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Win
From the beginning of the sport, barrel racing has been known for pretty ladies in fun outfits. While many things have changed over the years, that flair has not. There is still room for every facet of fashion: sparkles, sequins, fringe, feathers, neon colors. Within the rules of dress code, of course, barrel racers have plenty of room for self-expression and fun in their appearances.
The Jerry Ann Taylor Award is in remembrance of one of these fun and flamboyant cowgirls, so each year, they recognize a National Finals Rodeo barrel racer who put their best foot forward. Throughout the 10 rounds of the NFR, fans can vote on the cowgirl whose style they love most. This year, the girls really brought their best looks and it was so fun to see them each night.
Tiany Schuster had a solid NFR - winning just over $76,000, placing in three rounds and the aggregate. The best news was that she was able to add an additional $5,000 to her pockets as she headed home, winning the 2024 Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Award.
Schuster posted her styles throughout the week, from her stunning dress at the back number ceremony to ten nights of perfectly themed outfits. My live feed froze when she walked on the stage, but I got a glimpse of that dress and audibly gasped! Then I frantically searched Facebook for a picture of it. It was just as stunning as I thought at first glance. I was even more thrilled when I saw the same material make another appearance in her Round 3 outfit.
I particularly loved Schuster's post on Facebook after the win. Not only was she conscientious about where her outfits came from, but what they meant to her and the fans:
“I'm proud of the efforts of the ladies that helped dress me this week...
The shirts were amazing.
Some may love them.
Some may hate them.
It was all to bring awareness and attention BACK to the WPRA and Barrel racing.
Numbers in viewing were up
I just wanted to be a little girl once more. Running the dream at the Thomas and Mack.
To be classy and pretty and feminine.
Not be a walking billboard, and be a PROUD WOMAN, NOT TO BE EMBARRASSED .
To be true to your inner self.
I AM PROUD of the years of efforts that
Karla Bañuelas Has put in year after year.
The fantastic dream I had that Elizabeth Calderon brought to life with the brown sequin collaboration of the sequins we had left over from the back number ceremony dress.
And the STUNNING Canada Night shirt!!! She knocked that out the park!
And of course the beautiful crystal ensemble that Charlotte Vanatta Meyer put together that was nothing short of diamonds and glitter of Las Vegas.
These ladies I am honored to call friends.
I thank all these ladies.
Ladies that stand together make other women stronger.
These efforts this week help to feed families around the world.
Did you know that? From the sales of new designs and shirt orders to the designers... and as far as charitable auctions as well.
Voting is over....
But who do you want to be?
A person who makes others stronger? Or the one who doesn't want women to have value?
Thank you all for your support.
This week was about designers...
Future fashions...
Little girls...
And big dreams...
Don't be boring
Be brave
Be a winner
And do good with the opportunities that are bestowed upon you.”
In the midst of all the money and wins and flurrying excitement, I can resonate with what Schuster says. Anyone in the western industry knows that you spend more time covered in hay and shavings wearing mismatched, wrinkled clothes from driving all night than feeling glamorous. What a great throwback to the roots of barrel racing and where we came from to just... dress up.
To be that little girl in awe of competing at the NFR, feeling like a princess on a unicorn. To step out of our comfort zones and wear something a little more unique (and VERY fun). To support some very talented designers who made such beautiful clothes with their own two hands. Congratulations to all connections on a very special win!