Second Chance for Gaillard Leads to Victory in Denver Semifinals 1

The first set of the semi-finals at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo has come to a close, and the top cowboys and cowgirls in each event are headed to the finals on Sunday.

It was a tough battle, especially in the roughstock events, where there were two tiebreakers to determine who would move on to the finals.

Roughstock Finals Qualifiers

R.C. Landingham and Daxtyn Field split the win in the bareback riding with a score of 83 points. Landingham matched up with Bandana Babe of Cervi Championship Rodeo, and Field with Cervi's Storm Warning.

2025 NFR Average Champion, Sam Petersen, will join them on Championship Sunday, as he spurred The Cervi Brothers' Pearl Harbor for 80 points and a third-place finish. There was a three-way tie for the final qualifying spot in the bareback riding between Kashton Ford, Keenan Hayes and Weston Timberman. A tie in the semifinals in Denver is broken based on the competitors' aggregate score from the bracket rounds.

Ford, with an aggregate score of 163 points on two horses, will move on to the finals tomorrow.

In the saddle bronc riding, Gus Gaillard took the win with an 83-point ride on Hubba Bubba of Cervi Championship Rodeo. Gaillard's first horse struggled, so he was awarded a reride. Gaillard said he didn't know much about his reride horse, but he wasn't phased.

"Before I got on, I just asked one of my buddies, 'What's winning it?' I wasn't trying to go for 4th, I was trying to go for the win and make some money on my way to moving on." Gus Gaillard

39-year-old cowboy, Jesse Kruse, finished in the No. 2 spot in the saddle bronc riding with an 82-point ride. Kruse, the 2009 World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider, hasn't qualified for the NFR since 2011, but his performance in Denver proves he can still compete with the young guns.

Parker Fleet and Stetson Wright will also move on to the final round. Wright tied in the semifinals with James Perrin, but his higher aggregate score from the bracket rounds will send him to Championship Sunday.

Bull riding results are not available at this time.

Timed Event Finals Qualifiers

Chase Tryan and Kolton Schmidt took the round win in the team roping with a time of 4.2 seconds. Trailing close behind them was Cory Kidd and Carson Johnson with a time of 4.5 seconds.

Joining those teams in the finals will be Kellan Johnson and Trae Smith along with Casey McCleskey and Jet Toberer.

Two-time NFR Qualifier, Dylan Hancock, finished No. 1 in a tough-as-nails round of calf roping. The 22-year-old cowboy clocked a time of 8.1 seconds, followed closely by Haven Meged with an 8.3.

Also qualifying for the finals is Colorado cowboy, J.D. McCuistion, and NFR qualifier, Cole Clemons.

In the steer wrestling, Ty Bauerle finished in the top spot with a 4.0-second run. Joining him in the finals will be Ryan Shuckburgh, Landris White and Bray Armes.

A shocking round of barrels left two recent NFR qualifiers out of the top four. Heidi Gunderson took the lead with a 15.01-second run, and Latricia Duke followed just behind her with a 15.03.

Joining them in the finals are two young cowgirls, Morgan Addison and Fallon Forbes.

The National Western Stock Show Finals is sure to be entertaining with tons of veterans and young talent all battling it out for the championship in Denver.

