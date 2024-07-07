See the Multiple Contestants Who Left Colorado Over $10,000 Richer
The Greeley Stampede marks one of Cowboy Christmas' largest rodeos. The Colorado stop finds its way onto many rodeo cowboys/cowgirls schedule as it falls in between major rodeos, such as Cody, Wyo., St. Paul Ore., and several others.
Dean Thompson walked away from the Greeley Stampede with nearly $10,000 in his pocket for his combined go-round, finals and average earnings in the bareback riding.
Thompson left the finals in Greeley on Wednesday, July 3, and made the trip to St. Paul, Ore., for the matinee performance the following day. His momentum from Greeley carried over well as he currently sits third with two days of competition left in St. Paul.
Logan Kenline from Penrose, Colo. posted a 3.7- second run in the finals and tied with veteran Jacob Talley for the finals win. After not placing in the first round, Kenline came back strong where he also tied Jesse Brown for the second go-round win and fastest time of the entire rodeo.
Kenline leaves Greeley as the average champion in the steer wrestling, ousting Don Payne by only a tenth of second, with $11,513 in winnings.
Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord, know how to lead from the front. This team leads the World Standings in the team roping and came into the Greeley finals with 10.4 seconds on two head. They won the average, earning a little over $10,000 a man for their combined efforts in the second go-rounds, finals, and average.
Damian Brennan, the Aussie native and current season leader in the saddle bronc riding, has pulled off some major win's this year—Fort Worth, Houston, and now Greeley. Brennan added another $9,192 to his 2024 earnings.
Kincade Henry sits on the bubble for the World Standings in the tie-down roping in the 14th position with only a few hundred dollars separating him from the 15th hole. This young gun won the first round with a 7.7-second run. He stayed consistent in round two and the finals, making two sub 10-second runs allowing Henry to walk away $11,993 richer.
Halyn Lide and Jettin Ta Heaven "Keeper" (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Zeros Gypsy Jet) ran the fastest time of the entire rodeo in the barrel racing to not only win the finals but also the average. Lide's combined winnings totaled $9,711.
Lide sits just outside the bubble in the number 16 position for the barrel racing World Standings. Watch out for this team at the Calgary Stampede where they earned their sport to compete at the barrel racing qualifier a few weeks back.
Scott Wells, a rookie in the PRCA, showed his ability to ride with the best. Wells covered his first bull for 82.5 points. Wells' 87-point ride in the finals helped him to pull off the average win. Wells' winnings totaled $6,402.
Maverick Potter, a top 50 competitor in the bull riding, World Standings, won a huge check at Greeley's Xtreme Bulls—good enough for $5,668 and a certain boost in the World Standings.
TiAda Gray, another competitor on the dreaded bubble, won $7,579. She roped smart throughout the rodeo, and it paid off for the average win in the breakaway roping. Certainly she will feel a little less stress about the standings report after her success in Greeley.
Greeley Stampede Results:
Bareback riding: Average: 1. Dean Thompson, 174.5 points on two head, $4,115; 2. Jess Pope, 171, $3,154; 3. Will Norstrom, 163.5, $2,332; 4. Tuker Carricato, 163, $1,509; 5. Ty Pope, 162.5, $960; 6. Donny Proffit, 160, $686; 7. Jacob Lees, 83.5 on one head, $549; 12. Kashton Ford, 78, $411.
Steer wrestling: Average: 1. Logan Kenline, 11.7 seconds on three head, $6,309; 2. Don Payne, 11.8, $5,486; 3. Darcy Kersh, 12.4, $4,663; 4. (tie) Tristan Martin and Laramie Warren, 12.7, $3,429 each; 6. Cody Devers, 12.8, $2,195; 7. Jacob Talley, 13.0, $1,372; 8. Tucker Allen, 13.1, $549.
Team roping: Average: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 15.6 seconds on three head, $6,309 each; 2. Garrett Tonozzi/Conner Herren, 18.6, $5,486; 3. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 19.2, $4,663; 4. (tie) Coy Rahlmann/Ross Ashford and Austin Crist/J.W. Borrego, 22.1, $3,429 each; 6. Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, 22.3, $2,195; 7. Wyatt Imus/Tyler McKnight, 23.9, $1,372; 8. Teagan Bentley/Jace Engesser, 24.9, $549.
Saddle bronc riding: Average: 1. Damian Brennan, 176 points on two head, $4,382; 2. Gus Gaillard, 173.5, $3,360; 3. Ira Dickinson, 169.5, $2,483; 4. Parker Fleet, 166.5, $1,607; 5. (tie) Logan Cook and Skinny Parsons, 164, $876 each; 7. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Parker Kempfer, 159.5, $511 each.
Tie-down roping: Average: 1. Kincade Henry, 26.6 seconds on three head, $6,603; 2. (tie) Jake Pratt and Ty Harris, 27.2, $5,312 each; 4. Shane Hanchey, 29.6, $4,020; 5. Dylan Hancock, 30.9, $3,158; 6. Clint Graves, 31.1, $2,297; 7. Hagen Houck, 32.0, $1,436; 8. Joel Harris, 32.5, $574.
Barrel racing: Average: 1. Halyn Lide, 51.92 seconds on three head, $4,657; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 52.05, $3,725; 3. Stephanie Fryar, 52.40, $3,027; 4. Jamie Olsen, 52.59, $2,328; 5. Steely Steiner, 52.62, $1,863; 6. Rachel Huerkamp, 52.69, $1,397; 7. Ashley Castleberry, 52.70, $1,164; 8. Kelly Yates, 52.76, $1,048; 9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 52.90, $931; 10. Karson Bradley, 53.00, $815; 11. Manchi Nace, 53.41, $699; 12. Stevi Hillman, 53.43, $582.
Bull riding: Average: 1. Scott Wells, 169.5 points on two head, $4,256; 2. Hayes Weight, 168.5, $3,263; 3. Jeter Lawrence, 143.5, $2,411; 4. Lukasey Morris, 86.5 on one head, $1,560; 5. Fulton Rutland, 85, $993; 6. (tie) Dalton Sanchez and Hunter Tate, 84.5, $638 each; 8. Patterson Starcher, 83.5, $426.
Xtreme Bulls: 1. Maverick Potter, 88.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Gangster Walk, $5,668; 2. Cannon Cravens, 88, $4,346; 3. Josh Frost, 87.5, $3,212; 4. (tie) Trey Holston and Creek Young, 86, $1,700 each; 6. Tyler Taylor, 85, $945; 7. Coy Pollmeier, 84.5, $756; 8. Jax Mills, 84, $567.
Breakaway roping: Average: 1. TiAda Gray, 7.7 seconds on three head, $4,759; 2. Fallon Ruffoni, 8.2, $4,045; 3. (tie) Maddy Deerman and Ariana Varischetti, 8.3, $3,093 each; 5. Rylee A George, 8.5, $2,379; 6. Erin Johnson, 8.7, $1,666; 7. Braylee Shepherd, 8.8, $1,190; 8. Madison Outhier, 9.1, $952; 9. Martha Angelone, 9.5, $833; 10. Cassidy Boggs, 5.2 on two head, $714; 11. Amber Hutto, 5.6, $595; 12. Samantha Fulton, 5.9, $476.