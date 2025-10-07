Shane Hanchey's Jet Waiting in Wings Saved One Cowboy's 2025 NFR Bid

Shane Hanchey is nearing the $3 million mark in his career in professional rodeo. He has become near picture-perfect in consistency when in the arena, and he is no stranger to competing at the Thomas and Mack arena.

The Louisiana cowboy is now heading to his 16th consecutive NFR dating back to his first in 2010.

Even though the No.1 man in the world, Riley Webb, has a significant lead in the standings over, well, everyone, there is a lot of money to be won at the NFR. Hanchey could make a real run at another gold buckle or his third average title. He will be one to watch out for, as he always is.

Hanchey's Ready to Go Travel Plans

This year's unofficial qualification bubbled down to the wire. Every single dollar earned was vital to ousting the No.16 man, Quade Hiatt. Hanchey only beat out the young gun by a mere $1,600, which is practically nothing in professional rodeo.

Hanchey only took home wins at three rodeos this season, proving once again that consistency all year long is what matters at the end of the day.

At the end of the year, it was his ability to qualify for the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, that made the difference. Once there, he fought to the final day, which guaranteed a $4,000 payday, but he wasn't ready to leave it up to chance. He wanted one more run if he didn't advance into the four-man round, and he made that happen.

Hanchey had a plane on standby in South Dakota that Sunday, ready to head to San Bernardino, Calif. With a man dedicated to his craft, it really was "no brainer" in his words. He fought all year and summer to make it this far and he wasn't turning back then.

Even though he didn't win money out there, he played a crucial role in another NFR qualification, just not his own.

The 36-year-old wasn't the only one on that plane, but steer wrestler Gavin Soileau as well. The former college champion needed help crossing that finish line. Hanchey was willing to share his plane with the up-and-coming star.

Soileau went 3.9 seconds for a reserve finish in California after taking what possibly felt like the longest plane ride of his life. The run allowed him to win $2,644, which was enough to move Mike McGinn to the No.16 spot by nearly $1,700. In the end, it was just what Soileau needed as the paycheck put him in place to qualify for his first NFR qualification.

When asked about his part in Soileau's qualification, Hanchey shared that it was the highlight of his weekend.

"That was probably the coolest part of the weekend. I have always known Gavin, but after I shared that I had a plane waiting to get to San Bernardino, we became close. That was a long 3.5 hour flight where we were just hoping we made it to the rodeo. We told each other on the flight it was going to be a cool story - and it is!"

One would think the greatest highlight for the 16-time NFR cowboy would be qualifying again, but, as it turns out helping another man qualify to his first topped the list.

Rodeo definitely is a team effort in every sense of the word. It might be Hanchey we see on the Cowboy Channel, but there are many who went into his years of success and he is just as grateful to them as he is to those he can help with their own.

The NFR qualifiers for December aren't official until the audit happens, but more than likely he will be headed back to compete under the bright lights in Vegas and might just be found watching the steer wrestling action just a little closer.

