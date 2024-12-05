Showstoppers in Las Vegas: The Cowboys and Cowgirls Hit the Red Carpet
Each year, the coveted National Finals Rodeo back numbers recognize the culmination of many years worth of work. Most of these rodeo athletes have spent a good portion of their lives working towards this accomplishment and have been on the road all year to earn a final destination in Las Vegas. The miles and miles from coast to coast and border to border all pay off when they get the chance to compete at the NFR.
While on the screen for most viewers, rodeo tends to look glamorous and flashy - the behind the scenes is... not. Speaking from personal experience and having spoken to many of the best in the world, I know the reality is all night drives, long days, a lot of good runs, some bad runs, some great runs, and actual blood, sweat, and tears. These cowboys and cowgirls do not have downtime or an off season. One rodeo season ends on September 30, only for another to begin on October 1, every year.
For this one night at the Back Number Ceremony, the top fifteen cowboys and cowgirls in each event are able to shake off the dust and go full glam for the red carpet. Each year, the outfits are even more stunning than the last and this year was no exception. From full Vegas-worthy glitz and glam to understated elegance, everyone has a unique opportunity to present themselves in a way that they are not seen for the majority of the year.
With the rodeo kicking off on Thursday night, the focus has shifted from the formal wear, back to boots and cowboy hats. We wish the very best of luck to all competitors in Las Vegas this week and cannot wait for another exciting NFR.
Sarah Rose and her husband, NFR steer wrestler, Tyler Waguespack, looked exceptional on the red carpet in purple.
Another steer wrestler, Stetson Jorgenson and wife, Kellie, put their best foot forward for the ceremony.
Tie down roper, Shane Hanchey, hit the red carpet with his lovely wife, Taylor, and their son, Stran.
Tie down roper, Tuf Cooper, with wife, Tiffany, and daughter, Tru.
Saddle bronc rider, Zeke Thurston, along with his beautiful wife, Jayne, and their family looked fabulous for the ceremony.
The breakaway ropers may not be a part of the main event at the Thomas and Mack just yet, but they certainly looked the part earlier this week at their own back number ceremony. These ladies were absolutely stunning and put on a fantastic show as they battled for the World Championship.