Rodeo Daily

Showstoppers in Las Vegas: The Cowboys and Cowgirls Hit the Red Carpet

The 2024 NFR Back Number Ceremony is always a main event for contestants and thanks to the Cowboy Channel, fans can tune in to see their favorites in full glam

Teal Stoll

Rocker Steiner
Rocker Steiner / Fernando Sam-Sin

Each year, the coveted National Finals Rodeo back numbers recognize the culmination of many years worth of work. Most of these rodeo athletes have spent a good portion of their lives working towards this accomplishment and have been on the road all year to earn a final destination in Las Vegas. The miles and miles from coast to coast and border to border all pay off when they get the chance to compete at the NFR.

While on the screen for most viewers, rodeo tends to look glamorous and flashy - the behind the scenes is... not. Speaking from personal experience and having spoken to many of the best in the world, I know the reality is all night drives, long days, a lot of good runs, some bad runs, some great runs, and actual blood, sweat, and tears. These cowboys and cowgirls do not have downtime or an off season. One rodeo season ends on September 30, only for another to begin on October 1, every year.

For this one night at the Back Number Ceremony, the top fifteen cowboys and cowgirls in each event are able to shake off the dust and go full glam for the red carpet. Each year, the outfits are even more stunning than the last and this year was no exception. From full Vegas-worthy glitz and glam to understated elegance, everyone has a unique opportunity to present themselves in a way that they are not seen for the majority of the year.

With the rodeo kicking off on Thursday night, the focus has shifted from the formal wear, back to boots and cowboy hats. We wish the very best of luck to all competitors in Las Vegas this week and cannot wait for another exciting NFR.

Sarah Rose and her husband, NFR steer wrestler, Tyler Waguespack, looked exceptional on the red carpet in purple.

Another steer wrestler, Stetson Jorgenson and wife, Kellie, put their best foot forward for the ceremony.

Tie down roper, Shane Hanchey, hit the red carpet with his lovely wife, Taylor, and their son, Stran.

Tie down roper, Tuf Cooper, with wife, Tiffany, and daughter, Tru.

Saddle bronc rider, Zeke Thurston, along with his beautiful wife, Jayne, and their family looked fabulous for the ceremony.

The breakaway ropers may not be a part of the main event at the Thomas and Mack just yet, but they certainly looked the part earlier this week at their own back number ceremony. These ladies were absolutely stunning and put on a fantastic show as they battled for the World Championship.

Published
Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

Home/News