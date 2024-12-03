Key Steer Wrestlers to Keep an Eye On at the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Steer Wrestling race has been tight all year. The fight for the top 15 spots came down to the very end. The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will surely bring fast times in the event, and a shake-up in the standings. For ten straight days, these guys will fight it out for their share of nearly $500,000 and a chance at a World Title.
Just over $100,000 separates the No. 1 man and the No. 15 spot. Although a long shot, all of the guys have a chance at a world title. The tightest race is between the top 5 guys who all have their eyes on the gold buckle.
1) Dalton Massey
Leading the pack going into Vegas is none other than 2-time NFR qualifier Dalton Massey. 2023 was his debut year at the big show, where he put together an outstanding performance, finishing as the reserve world champion.
Massey was consistently leading the 2024 standings, ranking second in the average at the Pendelton Round-up this year. He also ended up winning Sioux Falls which added an extra $30,000 to his year and gave him the edge in the standings. The Hermiston, Ore. man is holding his No. 1 spot by about $33,000, but in Vegas the rounds pay more than his lead alone, so he can't get too comfortable just yet.
2) Dakota Eldgride
NFR Veteran Dakota Eldrige is heading into the finals as the No. 2 man. Although he has yet to finish with a world title, he is an 11-time NFR qualifier and has 2 average titles under his belt. He had the early lead in the 2024 standings after dominating and winning Rodeo Houston. He has just under $170,000 won, and is well within striking distance for a gold buckle.
3) Stetson Jorgenson
Making his 5th trip to the National Finals is Stetson Jorgensen. He is sitting in the No. 3 spot behind Massey and Eldridge. He was the 2020 reserve world champion. He is known for fast times and strong finishes making the Thomas and Mack the perfect setup for Jorgenson. He has just over $153,000 now, and is looking to make big moves in Vegas.
4) Will Lummus
Will Lummus is no stranger to the top of the standings or the bright lights of Las Vegas. He has qualified for the finals 7 times and is the 2021 average champion. He has won at least one round at the previous 6 finals and has thrown an impressive 90% of his stock in the Thomas and Mack. He has almost $150,000 won so far and definitely has a chance at the World Championship.
5) J.D. Stuxness
The number 5 guy, J.D. Stuxness, is making his 6th appearance at the finals. He is sitting comfortably in range for a world title with nearly $148,000 won. Just over $1,000 separates Lummus and Struxness. At last year's finals, he passed the million-dollar mark in his overall PRCA career earnings. He remained strong all year but towards the end of the season leaped in the standings after winning big at the Rough Rider Cup and Sioux Falls.
Though all eyes may be on the top 5 here, you can never count out guys like Don Payne, the 2023 average champion or 5-time World Champion and 10-time NFR qualifier Tyler Waguespack. They may be farther down in the standings, but they know how to get the job done in the Thomas and Mack.
Stay tuned for more updates on standings, the 2024 Wrangler National Finals, and all things rodeo!