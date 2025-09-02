Skyline Silversmiths and RODEOHOUSTON Create Sentimental Gift for Top Barrel Racer

Barrel racer Fallon Taylor recently shared a touching story on her social media about how life can come full circle and what makes rodeo so special.

The Texas cowgirl has had a challenging season in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) in 2025. She focused her efforts in 2024 on seasoning a young horse that was new to her team, Fury Tyme (Fury Of The Wind x Three Tymes A Lady x Tres Seis).

Fury Tyme had competed successfully in the aged events with her owner and trainer, Tricia Aldridge. Taylor had inquired about the mare previously and finally at the end of 2023, was able to purchase her.

Better known as "Puma," the mare adapted to the rodeo scene well and the duo earned a spot inside the top 30 in the WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings at the end of the season. This earned them a spot into many of the high-paying, limited-entry building rodeos throughout the winter portion of the current season.

They started the year strong, winning the WPRA World Finals and getting an early lead in the standings. The duo held on to a top 15 position throughout the winter and spring, but unfortunately Puma had to have surgery mid-season.

For Taylor, who was seeking her first NFR qualification in a decade (her last trip was aboard Flos Heiress in 2015), it marked an unfortunate end to their bid for Vegas this year. Taylor is known for her positive social media presence and continued to rodeo without her main mount.

While staying at a friend’s home in between rodeos, she saw a magazine that brought forth both memories and the bittersweet essence of rodeo. In 1997, Taylor won RODEOHOUSTON aboard Flos Heiress’ dam, Flowers And Money.

The buckle she was awarded had since been stolen, but the magazine from the late 1990s had a photo of Taylor’s exact buckle. Flowers And Money “Flojo” became the original matriarch of Taylor’s breeding program, before passing away from colic. Not only did she take Taylor to the NFR multiple times, she produced World Champion Flos Heiress and several other rodeo winners.

Flowers And Money was a former racehorse and Taylor’s family purchased her in a claiming race. Taylor reached out to the company who had made the original buckle, Skyline Silversmiths after finding the photo and asked to have it re-made. She wanted to make one slight change — rather than engraving “Barrel Racing,” she wanted Flowers And Money’s name on the buckle.

RODEOHOUSTON heard about the chance encounter and Taylor’s sentimental request and contacted the company to pay for the buckle. An emotional Taylor recounted the thoughtful gesture on social media.

We love how this story is such a simple reminder that rodeo is much more than a sport for everyone involved, from those who produce the rodeos to the competitors who ride in them.

