Sloppy Conditions Shake Up Mandan’s Rough Rider Cup Opening Round

The North Dakota Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, N.D., is one of the final events of the professional rodeo season. As the highest paying single-round rodeo in North America, it will have a massive impact on the qualifiers for the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). From September 19-21, the rodeo will pay out over $500,000 in cash and prizes.

The top 32 cowboys and cowgirls in the World Standings in each event are invited to compete in the final rodeo that counts for points in the Playoffs Series. Not only will the winners earn huge paychecks in Mandan, the points they earn will determine who earns a seat in the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D.

This year, the conditions in Mandan have already made things interesting. Heavy rain has impacted the arena and competitors have been slogging through the mud to make their rides and runs.

As a Playoffs Series rodeo, contestants must compete if they are entered, or they will have points deducted from their standings and that would be devestating at this point in the season.

The first soggy performance was on Friday, September 19. Nick Pelke is currently ranked No. 15 in the World Standings for the bareback riding, literally "on the bubble." At this time, roughly $40 separates him and No. 16 cowboy, R.C. Landingham.

Pelke went to an early lead with an 88-point ride on Dakota Rodeo's Wild N Out. He will have to sweat through two more performances, but with that score, he is likely to earn a solid check.

Steer wrestler Cash Robb was not about to be deterred by a splash landing, throwing his steer in 4.2 seconds. The NFR is still within the Utah cowboy's reach, as he is currently ranked No. 20 in the World. A check in Mandan could be huge for him as he looks to climb into the top 15.

Tee McLeod and Paden Bray currently hold the top spot in the team roping at 5.5 seconds. McLeod is currently ranked No. 29 and a good distance out of the top 15 at roughly $40,000. Bray, No. 34 sits about $50,000 outside of the top 15. Although a win in Mandan may not help them acheive an NFR qualification, the sizable payout would certainly help them move up in the World Standings.

Saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan is sitting atop the leaderboard at 89.5 points aboard C5 Rodeo's Shattered Lunatic. Currently ranked No. 3 in the World Standings, Brennan looks to climb to that No. 1 spot.

In the tie-down roping, Cash Hooper is ranked No. 41 in the World Standings and made an 8.7-second run to move to the top in Mandan. The 22-year-old could climb into the top 30, helping him qualify for the limited-entry winter rodeos and make a serious bid for the 2026 NFR.

With a 2.3-second run, Maddy Deerman is holding the lead in the breakaway roping. She is currently ranked No. 6 in the World Standings.

The most difficult event to navigate in the mud is the barrel racing. Austyn Tobey went to the lead with an 18.06-second run. Katelyn Scott currently holds the second position, as she seeks her first NFR qualification and is No. 16 in the World.

Colton Coffman is ranked No. 34 in the World Standings for the bull riding and went to the early lead with an 85.5-point ride on Dakota Rodeo's The Judge.

The winners will be determined after the final perfomance on Sunday.

