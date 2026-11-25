The Southeastern Circuit concluded on November 15, crowning circuit champions and along with finding out who will represent the circuit at the 2027 NFR Open.

Bareback Riding

Owen Brouillette remained consistent throughout the circuit finals, placing in all three rounds. He rounded out the weekend with a win in the third round aboard Generations Pro Rodeo's Operation Rodeo with a score of 81 points, bringing his total score for the weekend to 236 points to win the average.

Connor Griffith secured the year-end title and will join Brouillette in Colorado Springs.

Steer Wrestling

Clayton Culligan threw all of his steers down in a total of 13.9 seconds on three head, clinching the average. His best finish of the weekend came in Round 2, when Culligan won the round with the fastest time of the rodeo, stopping the clock at 4.1 seconds.

Culligan will be joined by Tyler Waguespack next July for the NFR Open.

Breakaway Roping

In the breakaway roping, Josey Murphy was one of only three cowgirls to catch her calf in every round. The Keachi, Louisiana native split third in the first round, placed fourth in Round 2, and won second in Round 3. Which brought her average time to 8.0 seconds, besting the rest of the field by 8 seconds and helping her win the year-end title.

Murphy and reserve year-end champion Karrigan Graves will represent the Southeastern Circuit at the NFR Open.

Team Roping

Team ropers Braxton Culpepper and Brad Culpepper placed third in every round, proving that consistency matters as much as speed in situations like these. They ended up with a time of 23.6 seconds on three steers to claim the average title and a trip to Colorado Springs.

Braxton and Brad will be accompanied by header Bradley Massey and heeler Zack Mabry.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Florida cowboy Keene Justesen rode his broncs for a combined total of 239.5 points. He marked his highest score of the week in Round 2 aboard Generations Pro Rodeo's Joe Diffie, with the pair scoring an 84-point ride. Justesen 239.5 points placed him atop the leaderboard to win the average.

Connor Brumley won the year-end title and will ride at the NFR Open along with Justesen.

Tie-Down Roping

The race for the tie-down roping average title was a close one, but by the end of the rodeo, Westin Barnett claimed the title with 25.6 seconds across three head. Barnett won the title by a tenth of a second ahead of the reserve average champion Zeke Norfleet.

Macon Murphy joined his sister, Josey Murphy, as a 2027 Southeastern Circuit champion and will compete alongside Barnett at next year's NFR Open.

Macon Murphy's win at the Homestead Championship Rodeo lifted him up to 30th in the PRCA Tie-Down World Standings. | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

Barrel Racing

Taylor Carver and Blings Smooth Girl, aka Skittles, stole the show at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds when the team won all three rounds of the barrel racing. Carver's first two times of 14.72 and 14.87 were impressive, but in Round 3, Carver and Skittles crossed the line in 14.59 seconds to be the fastest time of the weekend and win the average with 44.18 seconds.

Carver will be joined by Kristin Hanchey at the Pikes Peak or Bust Arena next July.

Bull Riding

Four-time NFR qualifier Dustin Boquet made three outstanding rides to be the only bull rider to cover all of his bulls. Boquet's solid showing solidified his average win with 254.5 points and earned him a few round wins aboard a couple of Five Star Rodeo bulls.

The veteran bull rider will be joined by Braxton Whitesell, who is headed to his first NFR.