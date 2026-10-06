Which Steer Wrestlers Made the Cut for the 2026 National Finals Rodeo?

When the dust settled at the end of the regular professional rodeo season, a grueling battle had come to an end. For the cowboys of steer wrestling, the margins were tight, and the No. 16 athlete missed the 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) by just $1,199.

As much as we hate that any athlete has to miss out on reaching their goal of the NFR, the field this year will be filled with former World Champions, Average Champions, cowboys who returned from injury, and first-time qualifiers.

Jesse Brown heads into the NFR in the coveted No. 1 spot after a record-breaking season, where he set a new bar for regular-season earnings. Brown's performance at the last major event of the season, the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., was worth over $43,000.

Tyler Waguespack put together a strong performance as well, breaking the previous regular-season earnings record at the Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, N.D., the weekend prior to Brown's huge payday in Sioux Falls. A five-time World Champion with two NFR Average titles to his name, Waguespack is positioned to make history if he can claim his sixth gold buckle in the event.

The cowboy in No. 3, Cash Robb, has only qualified for the NFR once, but he earned the NFR Average Championship in 2024. After missing last year's ticket to Vegas due to injury, he was back with a vengeance this season.

Dalton Massey made one of the most impressive moves we have seen all season in Sioux Falls, where he earned nearly $50,000 on the four runs, rocketing from outside the top 15 to No. 4 in the World.

Seth Peterson, Mike McGinn, Trisyn Kalawaia, and Holden Myers are all headed to their first-ever NFR after putting together impressive seasons.

Steer wrestling is one event notably missing its 2025 World Champion, as Tucker Allen suffered a knee injury that tragically ended his 2026 season early.

Steer Wrestling World Standings

1. Jesse Brown / $236,548 (Baker City, OR)

2. Tyler Waguespack / $210,876 (Gonzales, LA)

3. Cash Robb / $162,437 (Altamont, UT)

4. Dalton Massey / $154,236 (Hermiston, OR)

5. Rowdy Parrott / $149,682 (Mamou, LA)

6. Seth Peterson / $146,002 (Minot, ND)

7. Ty Erickson / $145,722 (Helena, MT)

8. Tristan Martin / $142,257 (Sulphur, LA)

9. J.D. Struxness / $141,751 (Milan, MN)

10. Riley Duvall / $128,260 (Checotah, OK)

11. Gavin Soileau / $126,495 (Bunkie, LA)

12. Mike McGinn / $124,257 (Haines, OR)

13. Bridger Anderson / $119,539 (Carrington, ND)

14. Trisyn Kalawaia / $119,427 (Hilo, HI)

15. Holden Myers / $115,995 (Van, TX)



(per PRCA as of October 5, 2026)