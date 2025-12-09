Standout Performances Through First 5 Rounds of 2025 NFR

The halfway point of the 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is officially in the books, and the first five rounds have delivered nothing but electrifying rides, quick times, and paydays that have shifted the world standings.

With momentum shifting in every event, fans are on their feet waiting to see what the final five rounds have in store, but let’s take a look at some standout moments before we move on to the final push.

Who Are Some of the Standouts?

Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Rocker Steiner came into Las Vegas with one mission he’s made clear all season long: he’s here to earn his first gold buckle. Round 1 didn’t treat him kindly, but it only fueled his drive. Since then, he’s stacked two go-round wins and added $107,638 to his season earnings, solidifying his spot at the top of the standings.

Something nobody seems to be talking about is the NFR debut of the 22-year-old Helena, Mont., bareback rider, Sam Petersen. Petersen came into the finals second in the world, behind Steiner, with a mathematical chance to take the lead. And while the first-timer hasn’t earned a go-round win yet, he’s quietly cashed checks in four of the five rounds and has proven his consistency is impressive.

With two trips across The Gold Buckle Stage, Tucker Allen has not only added significant earnings to chip away at the gap between him and Will Lummus, but he’s also taken the lead in the steer wrestling average.

As Allen works to close the $45,135.34 gap separating him from the number one spot, his consistency and ability to keep his mental game strong are proving significant advantages as a World Champion title is just days away.

Nathan Meyer Photography

Lighting Aguilera and Kaden Profili had a strong start, winning one round outright and then splitting the next with Dawson and Dillion Graham, as well as Kolton Schmidt and Jonathan Torres, with a 3.8-second run. Aguilera and Profili are one of only two teams so far to earn more than one go-round win.

When JR Stratford arrived at the 2022 NFR, the cards were stacked against him. He battled through the 10 days with a pre-existing shoulder injury, already scheduled for surgery the moment the finals ended. But 2025 has completely rewritten Stratford’s NFR story.

Now a household name, he has taken command of the average race with 350.75 points on four bulls, pairing consistency with smart riding decisions on his draws. Stratford is proving that talent, hard work, and having fun go hand in hand.

