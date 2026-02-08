Records Were Made To Be Broken at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Finals

The second jewel of the Texas Swing rodeos is the famed Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR). After qualifying through the lengthy tournament-style rodeo, cowboys and cowgirls rode in the clean slate finals on Saturday night.

Many of the best athletes in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) competed in the final performance, vying for the $20,000 grand prize in each event.

Bareback Riding

Tilden Hooper | FWSSR photo by James Phifer

A 10-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Tilden Hooper is approaching the $2 million mark in career earnings. Hooper added $24,400 to that number inside Dickies Arena this year, claiming his third FWSSR Championship.

The first cowboy out, Jacob Lees, set a high bar with his 91-point ride. Hooper was the fourth cowboy to ride, besting Lees by one point and claiming the win with a score of 92 points on Calgary Stampede's Disco Party.

Steer Wrestling

The two cowboys who split the win in steer wrestling should have had immense confidence coming into Saturday night's final round. They had each won a round in their respective brackets, with sub-four-second runs.

The duo delivered once again, taking the win by one-tenth of a second. Trisyn Kalawaia and Bridger Anderson both made 3.8-second runs to tie at the top of the leaderboard, each earning $16,000.

Breakaway Roping

No stranger to pressure, Jill Tanner delivered a 2.0-second run to claim the top spot in the breakaway roping. Tanner, the 2021 American Rodeo Champion, made her way to the final round of the FWSSR the hard way. Finishing third in her bracket, Tanner advanced to the Wild Card Round, rather than directly to the Semi-Finals.

Placing second in the Wild Card, she squeaked into the Semi-Finals by just one-tenth of a second. Tanner turned up the heat, winning her Semi-Finals. She rode that momentum into the final night, where she took the win, banking over $27,000 at the FWSSR.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Darcy Radel and Rusty Wright may have competed in separate brackets and Semi-Finals, but they had mirror performances in Fort Worth. Radel kicked off the rodeo in Bracket 1, winning Round 2, and finishing No. 1 in the bracket. Wright swept Bracket 4, marking an outstanding 91-point ride in Round 1.

Wright tied for the win in his Semi-Finals and Radel tied for second place in his. Ties continued to be the theme of the week, as the two made matching 91-point rides in the finals. Radel and Wright each claimed $16,000 for the effort.

Radel was second out, on J Bar J's Shady Jacket. The two were only separated by one rider, Wright's brother, Ryder. Rusty was matched up with Dandy Delight of Calgary Stampede. Three Wright brothers qualified to the final round, with Rusty tying for the win, Stetson placing third with a 90.5, and Ryder tying for fourth with an 89.

Tie-Down Roping

Kincade Henry | Nathan Meyer Photography

If you ask Kincade Henry, he would give all the credit to his equine partner, Mario. Registered as Duals Crescent Boon, the roan gelding first joined Henry's team in 2021. Henry has now qualified for four consecutive NFRs, with Mario playing a key role in his success.

Henry led the 20-year-old roan to the winner's circle on Saturday night, after their 7.5-second run topped the final run of the 2026 FWSSR. The second-to-last roper of the night, Henry knew what he needed to do to claim the title. The duo banked over $27,000 in Fort Worth for their efforts.

Team Roping

When Corben Culley and Trent Vaught made the fourth run of the night, they likely did not imagine their 5.4-second run would finish on the top of the leaderboard. With the only clean run of the night, the pair took home $20,000 each.

After finishing second in their bracket and their Semi-Finals, Culley and Vaught made their best run of the week on the night it counted the most.

Barrel Racing

Kassie Mowry | FWSSR photo by James Phifer

The reigning World Champion, Kassie Mowry, may not have had her great mount "Jarvis" (Force The Goodbye) with her in Las Vegas, but he is fresh and ready to win again in 2026. The duo swept their bracket, tied for fourth in their Semi-Finals, and advanced as the winning tie-breaker (the pair clocked a 16.16-second run in Round 1).

Making their fastest run of the week when it mattered most, Mowry and Jarvis set a new arena record with a picture-perfect 16.04-second run that claimed the $20,000 championship.

Bull Riding

A last-minute walk-up replacement paid off dividends for Trey Kimzey, who took home $26,000 for his 88.5-point ride in the final round. The first bull rider of the night, Kimzey was one of only two cowboys to make a qualified ride in the round.

The four-time NFR qualifier was less than $100,000 away from becoming a $1 million cowboy in the PRCA prior to the win. In total, he banked over $33,000 at the FWSSR — not bad for a cowboy who was not even entered when the rodeo began.

Find full results for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo here.

