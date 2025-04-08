Steer Wrestler Logan Kenline Delivers Top Performance at RodeoAustin
The 25-year-old talented steer wrestler, Logan Kenline, just crossed off a win at a bucket list rodeo. Winning RodeoAustin is a dream come true for anybody who has always wanted to rodeo professionally.
Kenline was the only competitor to have an average time under 13 seconds. All three of his runs were in the four second range. He took home second place in the short go which ultimately gave him the average title and over $8,000 towards his world standings.
After a top 50 finish in the world standings in 2024 Kenline is looking to take it up a notch in 2025. The ultimate goal for any cowboy rodeoing professional is to make the National Finals Rodeo. If that isn’t the case this year he is aiming to stay inside the top 30 so he can get into all of the exclusive winter rodeos in 2026.
The equine power he is currently riding is owned by Steve Gilbert. Kenline deeply expressed his gratitude toward Gilbert and the opportunity that it is to have a horse like Tommy to compete on. He truly cannot thank him enough.
Many might remember Kenline from the summer of 2024 as the champion of the Greeley Stampede. This was his biggest professional win to date and he puts the RodeoAustin win at the same level as this one. Both are notorious rodeos for tough competition and to win both is an incredible feat.
Kenline ended up competing at the collegiate level as well for South Plains College in Levelland, Texas for a few years. During his time there he was able to complete the welding program as well as earn an associate's degree in business administration.
As a qualifier of the Mountain States Circuit Finals fans will continue to see Kenline succeed. This cowboy is headed to Logandale, Nev. on the way to the California rodeos that are coming up. Hopefully he will keep this ball rolling and continue to end up in the winners circle!