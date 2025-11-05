Stetson Wright’s Return to the Arena Highlights Wilderness Circuit Finals Preview

The 2026 season for professional rodeo officially kicked off as soon as 2025 came to a close. Some of the biggest highlights to start the year are with those who excelled in their circuit in 2025, as circuit finals earnings count towards 2026 world standings.

This weekend it is going to be time for the Wilderness Circuit Finals to kick off on November 7 and 8 in Heber City, Utah. Contestants competed all over Utah, Nevada, and up to Idaho to earn their spots in their respective events and try to fight for a qualification into next year's NFR Open. The year-end champion and finals average victor will represent the Wilderness Circuit in Colorado Springs next July.

Utah is home to the famous Wright family, so the bucking chutes usually holds a gaggle of blue shirts, but this weekend feels a little more special.

Eight-time world champion Stetson Wright is stepping back into the arena after his season was cut short in Puyallup when a bronc horse stepped on him. This won't be his first time getting on a horse since then, but the biggest stage he's been on since the accident as he prepares to head to the NFR.

There are some events whose champions are already known before the first round kicks off this weekend as they have amassed too big of a lead over the No.2 competitor. For his efforts during the summer months Stetson is the event winner in both the saddle bronc and bull riding.

Wright isn't the only one who solidified his NFR Open spot, but a Texas cowgirl in the barrel racing. She was required to go to quite a few more rodeos since she doesn't live in the Wilderness Circuit, but Carlee Otero took full advantage of the rodeos she went to.

Otero broke the season earnings record with nearly $57,000 won at 24 rodeos and even though McKenna Coronado won an impressive $39,000, she can't catch her and will be chasing the average title.

Closer Battles to Watch in Heber City

Nathan Meyer Photography

The tight races start off immediately in the first event of the evening, the bareback riding. There is only $2,586 between the season leader Cooper Cooke and the No.3 man Mason Clements. Every ride is going to count for each of the top-three with the year-end title on the line.

The team roping race is truly indescribable, as there has never been a circuit finals event this jam-packed going into the finals. They are all tightly squished together down the leaderboard, and while it isn't uncommon to see earnings over $30,000, this many is hard to fathom.



*Note* The headers and heelers paired up together do not all have the same earnings. These are the top-five headers followed by top-five heelers.

Jake Smith $35,941

Coy Rahlmann $34,561

Rhett Anderson $34,214

Clay Smith $32,050

Tyler Tryan $29,796

*Note* If not listed, then they cannot catch the year end title.

Douglas Rich $35,941, paired with Jake Smith

Nicky Northcott $34,973, paired with Clay Smith

Chase Tryan $33,749, paired with Hagen Peterson

Cole Curry $32,087, paired with Rahlmann

Denton Dunning $29,796, paired with Tryan

The Wilderness Circuit is full of arguably the best rodeos during the summer run with high payouts and unbeatable atmospheres. It was another good year and by the end of the weekend; there will be new champions crowned as the circuit shuts down until the spring.

