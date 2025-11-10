Stetson Wright Wastes No Time Getting Back to Winners Circle After Injury

The 2025 Wilderness Circuit Finals just wrapped up in Cedar City, Utah and it was the Wright family who stole the show both in the saddle bronc riding and the bull riding, but one world champion in particular just made his return and it looked like he had never left, Stetson.

Stetson Wright's season was cut short after a terrifying scare in Puyallup when a saddle bronc horse stepped on his gut. He was quickly transported to the hospital, and luckily, It was broken ribs instead of a broken neck. The 8x world champion was still sidelined for the rest of the year, but he made it back to compete at his circuit finals and build his confidence back heading into the NFR; well he did more than that.

Going into Heber City, he had both the saddle bronc and bull riding year-end titles won before he even nodded his head, but getting on and making good rides was ever so important before heading to the Thomas and Mack, where he will be competing in both the saddle bronc and bull riding.

Stetson made a statement in the bull riding as he not only won the first round, but the second as well to take home the average title as the lone cowboy to ride multiple bulls over the course of three rounds.

Over in the saddle broncs, his entire family couldn't be stopped. Rusty and Ryder swapped round wins with Rusty taking the average title, but they weren't the only two who won checks. Stetson, as well as their uncle Spencer, placed second in a pair of rounds, with Spencer taking the third-place average check.

Other Standouts at Wilderness Circuit Finals

Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rough stock riding was the highlight of the weekend if fans were wanting dominating performances which started every night in the bareback riding with both Cooper Cooke and Dean Thompson, however it was Cooke who could not be beaten.

Thompson was right on his heels with every ride and even split the final round with him, but Cooke took the first two rounds, which also led to the average win. The two had a tight race for the year-end title, but with Cooke's performance, he solidified his title and an NFR Open spot in July. Since Thompson was the No.2 man in the average, he will be joining Cooke in Colorado Springs.

The Wright's weren't the only family competitors who made a statement this weekend, but down in the roping box with the breakaway ropers. The Bedke family was well represented between Zoie and Carlee who are sister-in-laws as well as their cousin Aubryn. The trio went one, two and three in the first round and by the end of it Carlee took home bragging rights in the average with her sister Zoie right on her heels.

At the end of the weekend there were plenty of familiar faces who were seen on the leaderboard: Tyler Waguespack, Carlee Otero, Zack Jongbloed amongst other NFR qualifiers who are well known in the Thomas and Mack. However, it was the locals who primarily stepped up and it was one heck of a rodeo to watch.

