Sweet Payouts and Treats Draw Top Cowboys to Strawberry Days
The Strawberry Days Rodeo, Utah's longest continually running rodeo, draws rodeo contestants and fans year-after-year for its delicious dessert. Contestants and fans alike savor the tastings of strawberries and cream for the affordable price of $3.
The Strawberry Days Rodeo coincides with Pleasant Grove's Strawberry Days Festival. The Festival pays homage to Pleasant Grove's history as a major strawberry producer throughout the early to mid-20th century.
While the actual Strawberry Days Rodeo lacks the fame of the strawberry and cream treat; it holds a close second to the dessert. Over six-figures in added money makes conditions slightly more sweet.
Wacey Schalla, the 2023 National High School Finals Rodeo All-Around Cowboy, has transitioned smoothly to the professional ranks. Schalla won the Strawberry Days' All-Around title. He also sits on top of the Resistol Rookie All-Around leaderboard with $44,566.70.
Bareback riding star. Rocker Steiner rode Legacy Pro Rodeo's Fire Man to the tune of 88.5 points. This same horse won the Fort Herriman, Utah PRCA Rodeo with Bronc Marriott aboard for 87.5 points. Marriott finished second to Steiner in Pleasant Grove, proving that good horses make all the difference.
The 2023 Resistol Rookie of the Year steer wrestler, Cash Robb, proved he is primed for his first NFR qualification. With $31,494 won, Robb sits just outside the bubble in the number 18 position. The month of June started slow, but his win in Pleasant Grove gives him the push to finish the month strong and start July with money in the bank.
The Arizona-Missouri duo of Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves won the team roping. Both Rogers and Eaves rank at number 22 in the world currently. This veteran team knows exactly how to capitalize during this time of year. With their win at the Strawberry Days Rodeo and recent placings in Vernal, Utah, and North Platte, Neb.; they look keen on adding another NFR qualification to their extensive resumes.
Ira Dickinson, the Will Rogers Stampede saddle bronc riding champion, walked away from the Strawberry Days Rodeo with another win. He battled Rosies Fight for 88 points. This red roan paint of Legacy Pro Rodeo boasts high stock scores, with a current average score of 40.5 points.
Waid Dalton of Richfield, Idaho spends the majority of his time helping to man operations at Seven Five Horses. Dalton got a little time off and won the tie-down roping, making the the trip south worthwhile. His time of 7.4 seconds earned him $3,148.
DM Sissy Hayday and her jockey, Hailey Kinsel, won the barrel racing. As the highest earning barrel horse of all time ($2.8 million in career earnings); it only seems fair for Sister's name to precede Hailey's. Syntax aside, this team continues to proves themselves as one of the greatest of all time.
Top-hand, Josh Frost, won the bull riding. Frost set the bar for the bull riding from the get-go. His 91 point ride aboard Leather Face on opening night, Wednesday, June 19, held for the duration of the Strawberry Days Rodeo for a payout of $4,069.
Strawberry Days Rodeo Results:
All-around cowboy: Wacey Schalla, $949, bareback riding and bull riding.
Bareback riding: 1. Rocker Steiner, 88.5 points on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Fire Man, $3,003; 2. Bronc Marriott, 85.5, $2,303; 3. (tie) Mason Clements and Morgan Wilde, 85, $1,402 each; 5. (tie) Cole Franks, Clay Stone and Dean Thompson, 84, $534 each; 8. (tie) Cooper Bennett and Darien Johnson, 83, $150 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Cash Robb, 4.5 seconds, $2,221; 2. Talon Roseland, 4.7, $1,960; 3. (tie) Gage Hesse and Landris White, 4.8, $1,568 each; 5. (tie) Olin Hannum and Boyd Sawyer, 4.9, $1,241 each; 7. Grant Peterson, 5.1, $1,045; 8. (tie) Gus Franzen and Stetson Jorgensen, 5.3, $849 each; 10. Ty Bauerle, 5.4, $523.
Team roping: 1. Erich Rogers/Paul Eaves, 4.3 seconds, $2,960 each; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 4.6, $2,612; 3. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.7, $2,264; 4. Hagen Peterson/Chase Tryan, 5.0, $1,915; 5. (tie) Billy Bob Brown/Josh Patton and Cyle Denison/Tanner Braden, 5.1, $1,654 each; 7. (tie) Howard Hutchings/Scott Lauaki and Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 5.2, $1,306 each; 9. Jason Eiguren/Birch Eiguren, 5.5, $1,045; 10. Chaz Kananen/Britt Newman, 5.8, $697.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ira Dickinson, 88 points on Legacy Pro Rodeo's No. D6g, $3,156; 2. Bailey Small, 86.5, $2,419; 3. Rusty Wright, 86, $1,788; 4. (tie) Allen Boore and Spencer Wright, 84.5, $947 each; 6. Weston Patterson, 84, $526; 7. (tie) Shane Phillips and Mitch Pollock, 83, $368 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Waid Dalton, 7.4 seconds, $3,148; 2. Dylan Hancock, 7.6, $2,778; 3. Shad Mayfield, 7.8, $2,407; 4. (tie) John Douch and Preston Pederson, 8.2, $1,944 each; 6. (tie) Cole Clemons and Cooper Martin, 8.4, $1,574 each; 8. (tie) Colton Kofoed and Clint Robinson, 8.6, $1,204 each; 10. Matt Shiozawa, 8.9, $741.
Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.23 seconds, $3,478; 2. Lauren Butler, 17.25, $2,782; 3. Tayla Moeykens, 17.27, $2,261; 4. Jordon Briggs, 17.28, $1,739; 5. Ilyssa Riley, 17.29, $1,391; 6. Dona Rule, 17.30, $1,043; 7. Ashley Castleberry, 17.31, $870; 8. Millie Marquart, 17.33, $783; 9. Kailey Mitton, 17.37, $696; 10. Keyla Costa, 17.38, $609; 11. (tie) Lacey Donegan and Carlee Otero, 17.42, $478 each; 13. McKale Seitz, 17.44, $348; 14. (tie) Mimi Argyle and Leslie Smalygo, 17.45, $217 each.
Bull riding: 1. Josh Frost, 91 points on Legacy Pro Rodeo's No. 019, $4,069; 2. Brady Portenier, 84.5, $3,119; 3. Bryce Jensen, 84, $2,306; 4. JR Stratford, 83.5, $1,492; 5. Wacey Schalla, 83, $949; 6. Trey Kimzey, 82.5, $678; 7. (tie) Kase Hitt and Lane Walk, 81, $475 each.