WPRA Announces 2026 NFR Open Qualifiers in Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping

Due to the serious outbreak of EHV-1/EHM in November of 2025, many equine events were postponed or cancelled. Some of these schedule adjustments included Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) events and PRORODEO Circuit Finals. In January 2026, these events were able to safely occur, wrapping up the 2025 professional rodeo season.

In PRORODEO and the WPRA, the U.S. is divided into a circuit system, allowing competitors who may not be able to travel the country full-time an opportunity to compete professionally. From the 12 Circuit Finals, the WPRA has provided a list of current qualifiers for the 2026 NFR Open.

Held July 14-18 in Colorado Springs, Colo., the NFR Open will play a key role in 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications. The NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo can open doors into more limited-entry rodeos, such as the Playoffs Series.

The roster is packed with NFR qualifiers, previous NFR Open champions, and highly competitive up-and-coming athletes.

Note: When the same cowgirl won both the year-end title and the average title at the Circuit Finals, the second-place cowgirl in the year-end standings is also invited to the NFR Open.

Barrel Racing

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell | Fernando Sam-Sin

Badlands: Lisa Lockhart (year-end)/Molly Otto (avg)

California: Hayle Gibson-Stillwell (year-end)/Ann McGilchrist (avg)

Columbia River: Megan McLeod Sprague (year-end)/Hailey Garrison (avg)

First Frontier: Willie Horzepa (year-end & avg)/Karissa Landis (2nd year-end)

Great Lakes: Austyn Tobey (year-end & avg)/Kristen Meyer (2nd year-end)

Maple Leaf: Jayden Wilson (year-end)/Blake Molle (avg)

Montana: Ashley Day (year-end)/Taylor Gardner (avg)

Mountain States: Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi (year-end)/Karson Bradley Berger (avg)

Prairie: Emily Beisel (year-end)/Kara Kreder (avg)

Southeastern: Margo Crowther (year-end & avg)/Kristen Hanchey (2nd year-end)

Texas: Alyssa Urbanek-Wade (year-end)/Jordan Driver (avg)

Turquoise: Katelyn Scott (year-end & avg)/Tara Seaton (2nd year-end)

Wilderness: Carlee Otero (year-end)/Caitlyn White (avg)

Breakaway Roping

Josie Conner | WPRA File Photo

Badlands: Sloan Anderson (year-end)/Taylor Engesser (avg)

California: Suzanne Williams (year-end & avg)/Kaitlyn Anderson (2nd year-end)

Columbia River: Bailey Patterson (year-end)/Millie Greenwood (avg)

First Frontier: Georgia Warner (year-end & avg)/Emily Fabian (2nd year-end)

Great Lakes: Alli Masters (year-end)/Clare Burcalow (avg)

Maple Leaf: Bradi Whiteside (year-end)/Jenna Dallyn (avg)

Montana: Joey Williams (year-end & avg)/Jacey Fortier (2nd year-end)

Mountain States: Haiden Thompson (year-end)/Taya McAdow (avg)

Prairie: Taylor Munsell (year-end)/Jenna Adams (avg)

Southeastern: Tiffany Schieck (year-end)/Ashten Denney (avg)

Texas: Martha Angelone (year-end & avg)/Britta Strain (2nd year-end)

Turquoise: Justin Doka (year-end & avg)/Macy Young (2nd year-end)

Wilderness: Josie Conner (year-end)/Carly Bedke (avg)

