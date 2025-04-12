The American Rodeo Finals: Match Ups, Format and Incredible Payoffs
The American Rodeo has taken over Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and whether or not someone sets claim to the million dollar bonus, lives will be changed. The winners of each event is guaranteed $100,000 and that's pretty life changing for a few seconds worth of work.
Let's take a look at some of the match ups and the incredible monies that will be paid out to some very deserving cowboys and cowgirls.
The day will begin with a round of 10 contestants. The five that moved on from Friday's competition that are considered the "Contenders" will face the top five from the PRCA/WPRA World Standings after the completion of the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Each contestant that competes in this round of 10 is guaranteed at least $500. The top four will advance to the finals for a chance to win at least $100,000.
Place
Winnings
1st
$100,000
2nd
$25,000
3rd
$10,000
4th
$5,000
Should the winner of the event be a "Contender" they will be eligible for the million dollars. This bonus is a total of $1 million whether one person wins it or it is split between several "Contenders."
In the bareback riding, fans will be roaring when veteran Kaycee Feild nods his head but the task in front of him won't be easy. He has drawn Cash & Carry from Andrews Rodeo. The horse bucked at San Antonio with Bradlee Miller for 88 points.
The interesting match up in the bareback riding is actually a rematch. Jess Pope will get to crawl down on Calgary Stampede's Disco Party. The Kansas cowboy has been on him before and scored an incredible 92 points. That ride was good for $13,000 at the Puyallup Stampede at the end of the 2024 season.
Fans can read all about the horses and bulls that will buck out in the final four round here.
The "match up" of the day that many will be drawn to is actually just a match up of competitors. World Champion barrel racer Sherry Cervi is eligible for the $1 million bonus, but so is her husband, 15-time NFR qualifier Cory Petska.
When ask about the fact that both of them have the chance to win the bonus, Cervi stated, "I'd be thrilled to split it with him."
In an pre-game interview Cory stated, "We do everything today. There's nothing on our place that we don't do together."
Maybe winning the million dollars is something they will do together as well?
Having not just one but two chances to take home the incredible payout is incredible, and for these two - it is certainly possible.
Dusky Lynn Hall, the 11-year-old superstar barrel racer secured her spot in the round of 10. She and her talented mount, Aint Seen Famous Yet better known as "Wally" certainly have the credentials to walk away the champion but there are nine other very talented barrel racing teams working toward that very same goal.
Without question, this super talent is special. She has accomplished more in her 11 years of life than most barrel racers ever do in a lifetime. What a story it would be for her to walk away with another million dollars to add to her career earnings which already exceed $1.5 million!
Teton Ridge has put together an event that cowboys and cowgirls along with fans across the world can look forward to and today is the culmination of a lot of efforts working toward goals and dreams.
Stay tuned to Rodeo On SI for complete coverage of the event.