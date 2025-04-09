The American Rodeo: Rough Stock Contestants Chasing $1 Million 8 Seconds at a Time
The American Rodeo, renowned as one of the richest weekends in rodeo, is quickly approaching. This year's rough stock events are particularly exciting with both rookies and veterans in the race for the title. From three regional finals, the top five from each advanced to the finals to go head-to-head with the top five in the PRCA/WPRA standings last year.
Saddle Bronc
The talk of the saddle bronc riding is the 8-time World Champion Stetson Wright who for the first time is up for the million dollars! After injury took him out of competing in 2024, he returned with a vengeance. Wright has made his way back to where he's comfortable, at No. 1. He is leading the PRCA all-around race with nearly $110,000. He is No. 2 in the bull riding, and within reach of the top 15 in the saddle bronc as well. His sideline year in 2024 gave him a new opportunity to advance in the American Rodeo Contender Tournament, making him eligible for the million dollar bonus.
Joining Wright in the race for the million is his older brother Rusty. The two of them have to beat brother Ryder as well who is an invitee after his World Championship in 2024. Other contenders include 2024 College National Champion Gus Galliard, and many NFR qualifiers.
Montgomery "Skinny" Parsons was the Central Regional Champion Saddle Bronc Rider who advanced to Arlington. The Tarleton State cowboy plans to keep his head clear and just keep doing his thing even on the big stage.
"I am just going to treat this like the practice pen. At the end of the day, it is just you and the horse. It is really cool to get to compete against the guy I have been watching on television for the last few years," said Skinny. " I just plan to go for it like any other rodoe. Life and spur, that is about all I can do and whatever happens will happen. I can't control the outcome only the try I bring to the American."
SB Invitees:
Ryder Wright
Damian Brennan
Wyatt Casper
Zeke Thurston
Brody Cress
SB Contenders:
Stetson Wright
Allen Boore
Chase Brooks
Zac Dallas
Ira Dickinson
Rusty Wright
Darcy Radel
Sage Newman
Dawson Hay
Lefty Holman
Skinny Parsons
Brody Wells
Ben Anderson
Cole Elshere
Gus Galliard
Bareback Riding
Another significant highlight is the return of six-time World Champion bareback rider, Kaycee Field. Arguably, the best to ever do it, Field retired in 2023 after an incredible career. He is a 13-time NFR qualifer and has already won the American three times. However, this time is different as he is now a contender for the million-dollar bonus this year.
Richmond Champion, the first-ever million-dollar winner at the American is also returning. All of the contenders will have to take on invitees like Bradlee Miller and Rocker Steiner who are now No. 1 and No. 2 in the PRCA standings again.
Anthony Thomas is on his final stretch of pro rodeo this year and is headed to the American for his first time. He expressed his gratitude on social media by saying "My last stop of the #farwelltour will be the American for the chance at $1million. I am grateful for all these great partners that have believed in me in 15 years of Pro rodeo."
BB Invitees:
Dean Thompson
Rocker Steiner
Keenan Hayes**
Bradlee Miller
Jess Pope
BB Contenders:
Leighton Berry
Cole Franks
Waylon Bourgeois
Wacey Schalla**
Kaycee Field
Richmond Champion
Kade Sonnier
Jacob Lees
Anthony Thomas
Bryce Eck
Jayco Roper
Mason Clements
Cole Reiner
R.C. Landingham
Weston Timberman
Bull Riding
After his World Championship in 2023, Ky Hamilton had to take a year to heal from injury. He is back and headed to Globe Life with a chance at the million dollars himself. Ky is also in the top 15 of the PRCA standings as of now trying to qualify for another NFR.
In 2023, Shane Scott won the National High School Finals Rodeo World Championship in the bull riding. This year, he won the West Regionals of the American contender finals. The young up and comer is making his way to Globe Life to ride for the million too!
BR Invitees
Josh Frost**
Hayes Weight
Cooper James
T.J. Gray
Tristen Hutchings
BR Contenders
Shane Scott
Eric Novoa
Tyler Bingham
Garrett Tribble
Chase Dougherty
Brandon Ballard
Dustin Boquet
Jacob Carige
Mason Taylor
Lane Vaughan
Kase Hitt
Ky Hamilton
Injuries**
With the unforgiving nature of rough stock events, we have seen even the best guys can find themselves sidelined. This year's bareback invitee, Keenan Hayes, bareback contender Wacey Schalla, and bull riding invitee Josh Frost will sit out due to injury.