The Battle of the Bareback: Unofficial Top 15 Cowboys Headed to the NFR
In two months, the most exciting ten days of professional rodeo will kick off at the Thomas and Mack Center with the 2024 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. With over $12.5 million added, a deal was negotiated earlier this year to ensure that added money for contestants continually grows.
While 2024 NFR Qualifiers are still unofficial, we wanted to begin highlighting the incredible cowboys and cowgirls who are set to compete in the Super Bowl of rodeo.
Bareback Riding
After The Governor's Cup, Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas, sits at the top of the standings with $233,318 in season earnings. At just 20 years old, this will be his third NFR qualification. Steiner is also a third generation NFR qualifier and could become a third generation World Champion this year. With a style of "90 or nothin'," Steiner is electric to watch and has a lengthy list of wins in 2024 - including San Antonio and Fort Worth.
Keenan Hayes of Hayden, Colorado, is another young gun who shocked life back into the bareback riding. At 21 years old, this will be his second NFR qualification. In 2023, he won the World Championship and the average at his first NFR. Hayes made history as the first rookie to win a PRCA Bareback Riding World Championship. Currently sitting 2nd in the World with $219,083, Hayes won the NFR Open in 2024.
In 3rd, Leighton Berry of Weatherford, Texas, has earned $172,955 in 2024. This will mark his 4th NFR qualification. Winning Rodeo Houston in 2024 was a huge victory for the 25 year old. Berry can perform under pressure, earning over $100,000 at the NFR in 2023.
Dean Thompson of Altamont, Utah, is 4th with $172,197 in season earnings. This will be Thompson's second NFR. The 22 year old cowboy won Greeley, Colorado, Ogden, Utah, and several other large rodeos in 2024 to boost him towards the top of the standings.
In 5th, RC Landingham has season earnings of $171,420. At age 34, this will be his fifth NFR qualification. The Hat Creek, California, cowboy has career earnings of over $1 million. Landingham has been strong in 2024, winning several rodeos, including the Calgary Stampede, Reno, and the Red Bluff Round Up. Landingham also won all-around and bull riding titles in his early years of professional competiton.
Rocketing to 6th in the World after Sioux Falls, Jess Pope has won $168,154 in 2024. This will be his fifth NFR qualification and he notched a PRCA Bareback Riding World Championship in 2022. At age 26, the Waverly, Kansas, cowboy has previously won three NFR Average titles. His career earnings are over $1.3 million and he finished the 2023 season 2nd in the World. Pope caught fire in September, winning the Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup and winning big at The Governor's Cup to secure his spot in the NFR roster.
Hailing from Columbus, Montana, 20-year-old Weston Timberman will be making his first NFR appearance. He is currently 7th in the World with $154,100. Earlier this year, Timberman racked his second College National Finals Rodeo Bareback Riding Championship. He also earned PRCA wins at the Roughrider Cup, Pendleton, and Montana Circuit Finals this year.
In 8th, Cole Franks will make his 3rd NFR appearance. The 23-year-old cowboy has earned $139,556 in 2024. He took the wins at Kennewick and Salinas this year and will be one to watch, as he has been a contender in the NFR average in past years.
Cooper Cooke currently holds 9th in the World with $139,067. The 22-year-old cowboy hails from Victor, Idaho, and this will be his first NFR. Notching a lengthy list of wins this year, including Omaha, Ellensburg, and San Angelo, Cooke became a member of the PRCA in 2022.
With $138,363, Jacob Lees is sitting 10th in the World. The 28-year-old cowboy from Caldwell, Idaho, will make his second trip to the NFR. In 2024, he earned several PRCA wins, including St. Paul and San Bernadino.
Bradlee Miller has earned $137,365 in 2024 and is currently 11th in the World. The 21-year-old cowboy will be making his first appearance at the NFR. Hailing from Hunstville, Texas, he won Wichita Falls and Parker in 2024.
Earning $137,128 so far in 2024, Cole Reiner will make his fifth NFR appearance. At age 25, the cowboy from Buffalo, Wyoming won Evanston and Gooding this year. Placing in six rounds, he won over $130,000 at the 2023 NFR alone.
In 13th, Garrett Shadbolt has won $137,096 in 2024. The 28-year-old cowboy is from Merriman, Nebraska. He will make his third NFR appearance. In 2024, he won Denver and Redmond. Shadbolt has ridden all ten horses in Vegas in 2021 and 2022.
Taylor Broussard sits 14th with $129,499. He will be making his third trip to the NFR. From Estherwood, Louisiana, the 31 year old cowboy won St George, Rapid City, Bismarck, and several other rodeos this year.
Despite missing out on the payouts at Sioux Falls, Richmond Champion was able to battle out the final week of professional rodeo and end up inside the top 15. With $128,965 earned in 2024, Champion has qualified for the NFR nine times. The 31-year-old cowboy is from Stevensville, Montana. With over $1.7 million in career earnings, Champion won Sidney and Livingston in 2024. He has been a strong contender in the rounds and the average at the NFR in the past.
According to the PRCA website at this time, Tanner Aus ended up 16th by roughly $200 and Orin Larsen 17th by less than $1,000.
Congratulations to the unofficial top 15 cowboys in the bareback riding and best of luck to all in Vegas.