The Best in Guthrie: Highlights of the 2024 Royal Crown Roping Events

World Champion Tie-Down Ropers, Meged and Hanchey showcase the best horses in the industry at the Royal Crown Guthrie.

Haven Meged
The 2024 Royal Crown Guthrie Event is currently being held May 21-30. The week started with barrel racing action which was followed by breakaway and tie-down roping. In order to compete in the Royal Crown events, horses must be sired by a Royal Crown stallion. Within the competition, there are many incentives and divisions that split the horses into their respectable classes.

In both the breakaway and tie-down roping competitions we saw Haven Meged dominate on his string of talented horses. The World Champion tie-down roper and multiple-time NFR qualifier won on several horses throughout the event. In the 4 and under breakaway he rode the 2020 stallion that they call the Super Black Eagle (GUNNATRASYA x JOLENE CASH). The pair came back again in the 4 and Under tie down roping to be second in the average. Haven also placed second and third in the 6 and Under tie down and second in the all ages tie down as well.

Cheyenne McCartney, a National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) qualifier had much success as well. She and CR Tuff King won the 6 and under breakaway roping. CR Tuff King is a 2019 gelding out of Woody Be Tuff by Calie Del Rey.

Shane Hanchey, also a World Champion tie-down roper, brought a trailer full of horses to showcase for different owners in Guthrie. He placed third in the 4 and under tie down and won both the 6 and under and all ages. In the 6 and under, he rode the 2019 gelding, Ohh Its a Boon (ONCE IN A BLUE BOON x OUR LITTLE NOEL) owned by Jeff Schieber. He also rode CK Playgirlbydesign in the all-ages where he also came out on top. The 2017 mare out of Slick By Design by High Brown Playgirl is owned by Clint Morgan.

Royal Crown Guthrie Breakaway Results

4 and Under Breakaway

Rider

Horse

Score

Payout

Haven Meged

THE SUPER BLACK EAGLE

301.32

$4,480.00

Beau Peterson

GBAR METALLIC REY

298.34

$3,360.00

Beau Peterson

ONCE YA GO BOON

297.61

$2,240.00

Myles Kenzy

MCFLY

296.69

$1,120.00

6 and Under Breakaway

Rider

Horse

Score

Payout

Cheyenne McCartney

CR TUFF KING

303.92

$5,920.00

Macie Rae Warken

GUNNA MAMBO

301.17

$4,440.00

Beau Peterson

REBELISH

299.19

$2,960.00

Jill Tanner

NOTORIOUS HIP

298.56

$1,480.00

All Ages Breakaway

Rider

Horse

Score

Payout

Joey Williams

SMOKIN TWAYNA

9.65

$3,960.00

Beau Peterson

REY AHEAD OF TIME 1

10.30

$2,970.00

Macie Rae Warken

FQH CHILI CAT

10.68

$1,980.00

Macie Rae Warken

MAPLES RUNNING MONEY

10.92

$990.00

Royal Crown Guthrie Tie Down Results

4 and Under Tie Down

Rider

Horse

Score

Payout

Myles Kenzy

MCFLY

361.74

$3,700.00

Haven Meged

THE SUPER BLACK EAGLE

355.15

$2,280.00

Shane Hanchey

GBAR METALLIC REY

354.36

$1,480.00

6 and Under Tie Down

Rider

Horse

Score

Payout

Shane Hanchey

OHH ITS A BOON

366.46

$6,200.00

Haven Meged

HARD TO BE HUMBLE

362.30

$3,720.00

Haven Meged

ITSGONNABEMAE

359.46

$2,480.00

All Ages Tie Down

Rider

Horse

Score

Payout

Shane Hanchey

CK PLAYGIRLBYDESIGN

34.05

$3,100.00

Haven Meged

PLAYMATES BLUE BLOOD

34.40

$1,860.00

Shane Hanchey

CK PLAYGIRLBYDESIGN1

34.51

$1,240.00

Madison Richmann calls Keenesburg, Colorado home. There you can find her parents, Justin and Shawnda, and her younger brother Rylan. Currently, she is living in Oklahoma while attending Western Oklahoma State College on a rodeo scholarship, and studying agriculture communications, where she will graduate this spring. Madie plans to continue her education and rodeo career when transferring to a university in the fall to work towards her bachelor's degree. As a breakaway roper, Madison is excited for all of the new opportunities that are continually arising for women in the sport of rodeo. Also a barrel racer and team roper, Richmann is very passionate for all things of the western way of life. As an advocate for agriculture, she plans to help educate all, about the importance of the industry. When looking into the future, Madie plans to make a career in journalism and marketing for the western sports and agriculture industries while continuing her rodeo career professionally.