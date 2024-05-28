The Best in Guthrie: Highlights of the 2024 Royal Crown Roping Events
The 2024 Royal Crown Guthrie Event is currently being held May 21-30. The week started with barrel racing action which was followed by breakaway and tie-down roping. In order to compete in the Royal Crown events, horses must be sired by a Royal Crown stallion. Within the competition, there are many incentives and divisions that split the horses into their respectable classes.
In both the breakaway and tie-down roping competitions we saw Haven Meged dominate on his string of talented horses. The World Champion tie-down roper and multiple-time NFR qualifier won on several horses throughout the event. In the 4 and under breakaway he rode the 2020 stallion that they call the Super Black Eagle (GUNNATRASYA x JOLENE CASH). The pair came back again in the 4 and Under tie down roping to be second in the average. Haven also placed second and third in the 6 and Under tie down and second in the all ages tie down as well.
Cheyenne McCartney, a National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) qualifier had much success as well. She and CR Tuff King won the 6 and under breakaway roping. CR Tuff King is a 2019 gelding out of Woody Be Tuff by Calie Del Rey.
Shane Hanchey, also a World Champion tie-down roper, brought a trailer full of horses to showcase for different owners in Guthrie. He placed third in the 4 and under tie down and won both the 6 and under and all ages. In the 6 and under, he rode the 2019 gelding, Ohh Its a Boon (ONCE IN A BLUE BOON x OUR LITTLE NOEL) owned by Jeff Schieber. He also rode CK Playgirlbydesign in the all-ages where he also came out on top. The 2017 mare out of Slick By Design by High Brown Playgirl is owned by Clint Morgan.
Royal Crown Guthrie Breakaway Results
4 and Under Breakaway
Rider
Horse
Score
Payout
Haven Meged
THE SUPER BLACK EAGLE
301.32
$4,480.00
Beau Peterson
GBAR METALLIC REY
298.34
$3,360.00
Beau Peterson
ONCE YA GO BOON
297.61
$2,240.00
Myles Kenzy
MCFLY
296.69
$1,120.00
6 and Under Breakaway
Rider
Horse
Score
Payout
Cheyenne McCartney
CR TUFF KING
303.92
$5,920.00
Macie Rae Warken
GUNNA MAMBO
301.17
$4,440.00
Beau Peterson
REBELISH
299.19
$2,960.00
Jill Tanner
NOTORIOUS HIP
298.56
$1,480.00
All Ages Breakaway
Rider
Horse
Score
Payout
Joey Williams
SMOKIN TWAYNA
9.65
$3,960.00
Beau Peterson
REY AHEAD OF TIME 1
10.30
$2,970.00
Macie Rae Warken
FQH CHILI CAT
10.68
$1,980.00
Macie Rae Warken
MAPLES RUNNING MONEY
10.92
$990.00
Royal Crown Guthrie Tie Down Results
4 and Under Tie Down
Rider
Horse
Score
Payout
Myles Kenzy
MCFLY
361.74
$3,700.00
Haven Meged
THE SUPER BLACK EAGLE
355.15
$2,280.00
Shane Hanchey
GBAR METALLIC REY
354.36
$1,480.00
6 and Under Tie Down
Rider
Horse
Score
Payout
Shane Hanchey
OHH ITS A BOON
366.46
$6,200.00
Haven Meged
HARD TO BE HUMBLE
362.30
$3,720.00
Haven Meged
ITSGONNABEMAE
359.46
$2,480.00
All Ages Tie Down
Rider
Horse
Score
Payout
Shane Hanchey
CK PLAYGIRLBYDESIGN
34.05
$3,100.00
Haven Meged
PLAYMATES BLUE BLOOD
34.40
$1,860.00
Shane Hanchey
CK PLAYGIRLBYDESIGN1
34.51
$1,240.00