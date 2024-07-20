The 'Daddy of Em All' Celebrates the 'Year of the Cowgirl' on Cowboy Channel
The Cowboy Channel, the official network of Pro Rodeo, is gearing up for its 6th year of exclusive live coverage of the 2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, the world's largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration. For nine consecutive days, fans can tune in every afternoon to The Cowboy Channel from July 20th to July 28th to experience the best competition in rodeo at the Daddy of ‘em All.
Since the kickoff on June 20th, “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” has broadcast to date over 100 hours of competition and over 36 rodeos. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, renowned for its rich history and top-tier rodeo action, promises an unforgettable spectacle of cowboy skill, bravery, and entertainment. Each day will start with a live Pre-Show with Justin McKee previewing the day’s competition along with interviews with rodeo athletes and special features from around the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo grounds.
When asked about this year’s broadcast on The Cowboy Channel, Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO, Tom Hirsig said, "We are celebrating the Year of the Cowgirl this year at the 128th edition of the Daddy of 'em All. As we start the rodeo competition and all of the events that honor our Western heritage, we pause for a moment to remember Patrick Gottsch, and his contribution to bringing our event to fans across the country on the Cowboy Channel."
Event Highlights:
Daily Rodeo Broadcasts: Tune in every day for live and recorded rodeo events, offering a front-row seat to the best cowboys and cowgirls in action.
Pre-Show: Live Daily at 2PM ET (On location hosted by Justin McKee)
Rodeo: Live Daily at 2:45PM ET
Exclusive Interviews and Features: Get to know the athletes, committee members, and fans who make each rodeo special through in-depth interviews and behind-the-scenes features. Must watch stories include the return of Stetson Wright and Ky Hamilton after being out for injuries.
Special Segments: Enjoy unique segments highlighting the history, traditions, and future of rodeo, presented by rodeo experts and enthusiasts. Notable women’s contribution to Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Interactive Viewing: Access exclusive content, live stats, and more through the Cowboy Channel + app, enhancing the viewing experience.
Who to Watch:
Ty Harris earned $40,561 in just seven days of rodeo, breaking the timed event, single event and overall earnings record during Cowboy Christmas set by Trevor Brazile in 2011.
Haylyn Lide of China Spring, Texas, pocketed a staggering $32,550 during Cowboy Christmas, which moved her to No. 11 in the world standing. Earlier this year she won at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver with Hailey Kinsel in January. Lide is now looking for her first trip to the Wrangler NFR and riding a wave of momentum right now.
Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira are no strangers to the winners circle. Following a slow winter, the world champion team ropers broke the overall Cowboy Christmas record they set in 2022, raking in $47,275 a man in just 10 rodeos.
Zeke Thurston proved yet again why he is a four-time and reigning World Champion. The Canadian bronc rider matched up with two great horses at Back When They Bucked to come out on top and be your Exmark Roughstock Athlete of the Week.
Zac Dallas has been a force all season long in the Resistol Rookie Race but he is closing in on the Top 15 in the PRCA World Standings and that is right where he wants to be. Two good trips over America’s birthday make him your Resistol Rookie Athlete of the Week
How to Watch:
The Cowboy Channel: Available on cable, satellite, and streaming platforms. Check your local listings or visit The Cowboy Channel's website for more details.
The Cowboy Channel+ App: Stream all the events live and on-demand with our app, available on iOS, Android, and popular streaming devices.
For the complete broadcast and live streaming schedule of “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” on The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel+ visit: www.thecowboychannel.com. “100 Rodeos in 100 Days” is sponsored by Ariat and Regan Massey.
As always Sports Illustrated Rodeo Daily will be here with updates and inside information on Cheyenne Frontier Days 'Daddy of 'Em All'.