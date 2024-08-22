The Final 40 Days: What's in Store and Where Are the Cowboys?
The "Northwest run" signifies the end of the season. Rodeo athletes make their final push for the season—hauling to add earnings to either cushion their position or to move off the bubble. The regular season for the PRCA/WPRA ends on September 30, with the new season beginning the day after. With about a month's worth of rodeo action left, contestants have the opportunity to make major leaps in the standings. Here is a preview of added money rodeos with payouts that will undoubtedly change who qualifies for the NFR:
1. Ellensburg Rodeo Aug. 30 - Sept. 2
Where: Ellensburg, Wash.; Added money: $230,000 The Ellensburg Rodeo begins Friday, August 30. Because the cutoff date for qualifications to Puyallup, Wash., is August 26; the Playoff Series points accumulated at this rodeo go directly towards the Cinch Playoffs Governors Cup.
2. Puyallup Rodeo Sept. 5 - 8
Where: Puyallup, Wash.; Added money: $583,000 The top 24 contestants from the PRCA Playoff Series Points determine the qualifications to this rodeo. The top four contestants from this rodeo and top eight in the point standings at the rodeo's conclusion advance to Sioux Falls, S.D.
3. Pendleton Round-Up Sept. 11 - 14
Where: Pendleton, Ore.; Added money: $405,000
No other rodeo holds a candle to Pendleton's unique venue. The Round-Up is the only rodeo with a grass arena. This is another rodeo for the 2025 Playoff Series.
4. North Dakota Roughrider Cup Sept. 20 - 22
Where: Mandan, N.D..; Added money: $420,000
This inaugural event kicks off September 20. This is the largest one-head payout rodeo in North Dakota. The top 32 contestants from the PRCA/WPRA World Standings qualify for this event.
5. Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup Sept. 26 - 28
Where: Sioux Falls, S.D..; Payout: $1.3 million
The Playoff Series culminates at the Cinch Playoffs and the Battle for the Governor's Cup. This is the richest rodeo in South Dakota's history. The Cinch Playoffs gives bubble contestants their final opportunity to qualify for the NFR. Last year's event champions pocketed $25,000, with the two go-rounds paying $10,000.