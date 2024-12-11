Three Peat for Mowry While Cowboys Across the Board Earn Their First Round Victories
We are officially in the back half of the National Finals Rodeo and these World Championship races are continuing to heat up, as the athletes stay locked in some head to head battles.
Bareback Riding
It was an incredible night in round six, as we watched Rocker Steiner earn his first round win of the 2024 NFR aboard Tator Tot of Korkow Rodeos. He had a freak incident in round two, which ultimately knocked him out while still on the horse and caused some pretty intense bruising and straining of his riding hand. You would never know by his performance this week - Steiner gets grittier every round and is going after that World Championship round by round.
Steiner is keeping that winning attitude alive and remarked in his post-run interview, "It's hard to come out and be trying so hard and have something unfortunate happen. Not many people get to be here and put on a show for these great fans. I'm thankful to be here and put on a show for everyone in the stands."
Keenan Hayes, Bradlee Miller, and Dean Thompson will also be key to watch in this race, as they are all in the top four in the World Standings right behind Steiner and sitting well in the average.
Steer Wrestling
It may have been a slow start to the week for Scott Guenthner, who was looking snakebit over the first three rounds. In round one he took a no time, but Guenthner has battled his way back into the money. He has placed second, third, and first in the past three rounds.
"I knew I had a chance if I got my hands on him. It wasn't the prettiest, but we'll take it. I wasn't even supposed to be here this year, so I'm just really grateful," Guenthner remarked. The cards fell just right for the cowboy in 2024, who had attempted to "retire," but won in all the right places to make a return trip to the NFR.
Will Lummus holds onto the top spot in the World Standings and the Average. With two rounds wins, he was able to move into the lead and with an $86,000 average check on the table, that puts him in the driver's seat. Rowdy Parrott sits back in the World Standings just a bit at fifth, but is second in the Average.
Team Roping
It was a lightning fast round in the team roping tonight, with a pair of 4.0 second runs splitting sixth place. For Brenten Hall and Kaden Profili, the week started off hot, but cooled down over the past few rounds and they found themselves shut out of a check. Tonight, they broke that streak and earned their first round win of the 2024 NFR with a 3.5 second run.
Hall remarked about their great run tonight, "That horse (Flipped On Henry) did a great job. We haven't drawn bad this week, but tonight we had the steer we really thought we needed to win one. I prayed to my dad before we ran tonight. I've never done that and it was just a special moment for us."
First time qualifier Profili stated, "I've dreamed about this moment my whole life. I just want to say thanks to my family and sponsors and this guy (Hall) for giving me a chance."
Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp have moved into a somewhat commanding lead of the World Standings at this point and only one team remains clean in the average. Wade and Thorp are currently down two steers, but only position out of an average check. It is very possible that they could climb back into that race, as well.
Saddle Bronc Riding
It was the youngest of the Wright cowboys at the NFR tonight taking the win. The NFR rookie may have had a slower start to his week, but placed in the round last night and earned the win tonight with 87.5 points aboard Jessica Rabbit of Five Star Rodeo.
In his post-run interview, Statler quipped, "My dad's always told me attitude is altitude. If you have good attitude, the outcome can be whatever you want. I wish I would've had my hat on (after his ride tonight), because I would've thrown it across the arena!"
This Average race is a tight one - with seven cowboys down one bronc, if one more in the top eight bucks off in the next four rounds, one of those could move into a paid position in the average. Right now, Wyatt Casper has the lead and sits fourth in the World.
Ryder Wright is on top of the World Standings, but he is one of those cowboys down a bronc in the average. Zeke Thurston and Damian Brennan are second and fourth in the Average and third and second in the World Standings right now, so this race is incredibly tight.
Tie Down Roping
Haven Meged has been a force to be reckoned with in this building in the past, but the first few rounds of the 2024 NFR were a bit unkind to the cowboy. He did not win his first check of the week until round five, where he placed second. Meged has found his stride now, roping the second six-second run we have seen so far this week and taking the round win tonight.
Meged, who has been largely shut out so far this week, stated, "I just tried too hard and probably pressed when I should've just had fun. It's anybody's game, this is the best fifteen in the world and it's a tough roping for sure."
Riley Webb has dominated this week to climb to the top of the World Standings, where he and Shad Mayfield are battling it out for the World Championship. Webb and Mayfield sit one, two in the average and World Standings at this point.
Barrel Racing
The barrel racing is another tight two man (or I should say, woman) race this week. Hailey Kinsel won the first three rounds and Kassie Mowry won the next three. A tipped barrel in round one has been Mowry's only snafu - she placed second in two other rounds. Mowry has quickly amassed over $154,000 in the first six rounds and Jarvis is only looking stronger with each night.
Tonight, they broke the round record with their 13.25 second run, which is also one of the fastest times ever run in the T&M. I predict these two could break the arena record before the week is over. "I'm about out of words for this horse, he's just unbelievable. He's just blowing my mind right now, he's hit a rhythm and he's just going out there and doing it on his own right now," Mowry said.
Right now, Mowry is creeping up on Kinsel's lead in the World Standings and another round win could help her make a big move. The average will also play a role here - Mowry has moved into sixth in the average and will get a check. The size of that check could continue to increase over the next four rounds if anyone above her hits a barrel.
Bull Riding
Josh Frost has had the NFR we have all been waiting for him to have. He has left Las Vegas as the Reserve World Champion more than once and this year, he is aiming to change his title. Frost has placed in five of six rounds so far and took the win tonight with Bill Fick Surprised from Pickett Pro Rodeo at 90 points. Frost made some tweaks to his riding to get back on the bull that bucked him off earlier this year to take the win.
Frost quoted, "I'm just staying dialed in. I came in dedicated to treating this rodeo as ten one headers and I think if we can keep doing that, we'll be the average champ and the world champ at the end of the week."
Frost currently leads the average, as the only cowboy with five bulls ridden and has moved into the top spot of the World Standings. Cooper James and Jace Trosclair are also sitting to earn substantial average checks and are within striking distance in the standings, so they will be key players in this race.