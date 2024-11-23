Top 20 Derby Horses Swing Into Finals at Barrel Futurities of America
Every December the best trainers and young horses in the world gather in Guthrie, Okla. for the Barrel Futurities of America. One of the longest standings futurities and derbies in the industry, the BFA is well-known across the world.
The week long event is packed full of barrel racing action. Starting with the Open classes and then finishing with futurity, derby, superstakes, juvenile and youth divisions.
Each class is jam-packed with talent, no matter where you look. The horses age from three years old on up. The three-year-olds run in the juvenile competition, then the four and five-year-olds have a futurity division, depending on when they started competing followed by a derby class for the older horses.
The $uper$takes is a race everyone looks forward to as it is only three year old horses, in their first race ever, competing for a $100,000 first place prize check.
Moving on the the futurity and derby, all of the horses and competitors have two chances to be in the top 20 times overall. Those top 20 after two rounds move on to the finals. It is not an average calculation, it is simply the fastest 20 times move on.
The derby has completed both rounds and determined the top 20.
Running the fastest time of all 320+ runs was Slick Swinging Gypsy by Slick by Design and out of Hip Swingin Gypsy. The black gelding was piloted through the pattern by Ceri Ward who stopped the clock at 15.103. For the go round win, Ward earned $1,845.15.
Following close behind Ward was Bailey Alvarez riding Bellas Epic Booker. The Blackfoot, Idaho cowgirl went across the finish line in 15.126 to win the second round and also collect $1,845.15. No doubt the Epic Leader bred horse out of BrookABella got a few extra cookies when he got back to the trailer.
Veteran futurity trainer and NFR qualifier, Ryann Pedone rode One Slick Czar by Slick By Design and out of Dashin Czar to the third place finish. Shutting off the clock at 15.162 put them right where they wanted to be to make the finals. Pedone owns and ride the bay stallion.
The million dollar man, Brandon Cullins rode the famous MJ Segers Fast Lane by The Goodbye Lane out of SKS Running Faucet to clock a 15.168 and earn the fourth position in the finals. The duo has already made history by winning The American and they can certainly add to those lifetime earnings by picking up the win at the BFA.
Rounding out the top five finishers is Chrome Plated Fame who is owned by Charlie Cole and Jason Martin from Pilot Point, Texas. None other than Ashley Schafer rode the talented 6-year-old mare around the pattern in 15.239 seconds.
The finals for all of the events will be Saturday, November 23 at 5 p.m. CT. The entirety of the BFA events have been and will continue to be broadcast on the Cowboy Channel Plus App.
