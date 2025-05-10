Top Contestants Rise to the Challenge at the Notorious Guymon Oklahoma Rodeo
Guymon Pioneer Days is one of the biggest professional rodeos in the Prairie Circuit. With over a $500,000 payout it is an incredibly tough rodeo and displays some of the best competition in this country.
The rodeo is also known for its insanely large arena. It is a true outdoor showcase which is one of the best parts about spring and summer rodeos. It is so big that a seven second run is what won the rounds in the team roping.
Most rodeos these days no longer have steer roping, but Guymon still offers it. Coleman Proctor capitalized on this to earn the all-around title earning checks in that as well as the team roping. Proctor placed second in the second round of team roping with partner Logan Medlin. He had even more success in the steer roping as he won the first round and placed third overall in the average.
Cole Clemons had a dominating showcase in the tie-down roping. He won both the average and first round, placed in the semi-finals and earned himself over $11,000.
The rough stock and barrel racing are all only one round. None of the rough stock events paid over $4,000 but for only one ride that is still a great payday! Bull rider Lukasey Morris won his event by over four points aboard Frontier Rodeo’s Moon Flower. Frontier Rodeo also had a horse win the bareback riding teamed up with Jess Pope for a 90.5 point ride.
In the barrel racing Wenda Johnson ousted Leslie Smalygo by .07 to earn over $5,000 for a single run making her trip to Oklahoma well worth it. Aspen Miller was the other stud in the women's events. She now sits third in the world standings after winning the first round, the semi-finals, and the average.
As the summer gets going there will be many more rodeos in the Prairie Circuit. Guymon had many talented athletes show up and the
Full Results
Bareback riding:1. Jess Pope, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Breaking News, $3,539; 2. (tie) Cole Franks and Garrett Shadbolt, 88, $2,359 each; 4. (tie) Kashton Ford and Sam Petersen, 87, $1,062 each; 6. Bradlee Miller, 86.5, $590; 7. Clay Jorgenson, 86, $472; 8. Mason Stuller, 85, $354.
Steer wrestling:
First round:1. Holden Myers, 3.6 seconds, $2,516; 2. Matt Reeves, 3.9, $2,188; 3. Royce Johnson, 4.0, $1,860; 4. Sam Goings, 4.1, $1,532; 5. Hazen Sparks, 4.4, $1,203; 6. Trace Harris, 4.5, $875; 7. Cody Devers, 4.6, $547; 8. Nick Guy, 4.7, $219.
Second round:1. Quint Bell, 3.6 seconds, $2,516; 2. Justin Shaffer, 4.0, $2,188; 3. (tie) Tyler Mann and Riley Westhaver, 4.1, $1,696 each; 5. (tie) Riley Duvall, Holden Myers and Jason Thomas, 4.2, $875 each; 8. Garrett Oates, 4.3, $219.
Semi-finals:1. Justin Shaffer, 4.0 seconds, $2,516; 2. Shane Frey, 4.1, $2,188; 3. Cody Devers, 4.2, $1,860; 4. Riley Duvall, 4.4, $1,532; 5. Jace Melvin, 4.5, $1,203; 6. Matt Reeves, 4.7, $875; 7. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Rooster Yazzie, 4.9, $383 each.
Average:1. Holden Myers, 13.0 seconds on three head, $3,774; 2. Matt Reeves, 13.2, $3,282; 3. Justin Shaffer, 13.4, $2,790; 4. Cody Devers, 14.5, $2,298; 5. Rooster Yazzie, 14.9, $1,805; 6. Sam Goings, 15.0, $1,313; 7. Trace Harris, 15.1, $821; 8. Tyler Mann, 15.2, $328.
Team roping:
First round:1. Chet Weitz/Kaden Graves, 7.2 seconds, $2,484 each; 2. Laramie Allen/Kelby Frizzell, 7.5, $2,160; 3. Tanner Green/Josh Patton, 7.7, $1,836; 4. Zane Thompson/Chad Mathes, 8.1, $1,512; 5. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 8.7, $1,188; 6. (tie) Carson Coffelt/Shane Jenkins and Nick Sartain/Double G Gorman, 9.0, $702 each; 8. Cameron Ritchey/Jesse Jolly, 9.1, $216.
Second round:1. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 7.1 seconds, $2,484 each; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 7.2, $2,160; 3. Corben Culley/Trent Vaught, 7.3, $1,836; 4. Laramie Allen/Kelby Frizzell, 7.5, $1,512; 5. (tie) Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray and Britton Grinstead/Scott Daily, 7.7, $1,026 each; 7. Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry, 8.0, $540; 8. Jake Clay/Tanner Braden, 8.2, $216.
Semi-finals:1. Dalton Turner/Clay Clayman, 6.1 seconds, $2,484 each; 2. Chet Weitz/Kaden Graves, 6.6, $2,160; 3. Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman, 6.7, $1,836; 4. Jack Fischer/Cole Cooper, 7.2, $1,512; 5. Brandon Farris/Braden Harmon, 7.6, $1,188; 6. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 7.7, $864; 7. Jake Clay/Tanner Braden, 7.9, $540; 8. (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Buddy Hawkins II and Curry Kirchner/Tyler McKnight, 8.9, $108 each.
Average:1. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 23.5 seconds on three head, $3,726 each; 2. Jack Fischer/Cole Cooper, 25.3, $3,240; 3. Curry Kirchner/Tyler McKnight, 28.7, $2,754; 4. Chad Masters/Cory Petska, 30.6, $2,268; 5. Jake Clay/Tanner Braden, 30.9, $1,782; 6. Carson Coffelt/Shane Jenkins, 31.2, $1,296; 7. Brandon Farris/Braden Harmon, 35.5, $810; 8. Jeff Flenniken/Buddy Hawkins II, 36.4, $324.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Wyatt Casper, 88.5 points on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Gossip Girl, $3,920; 2. Rusty Wright, 86.5, $3,005; 3. (tie) Shorty Garrett, Coleman Shallbetter and Brody Wells, 86, $1,524 each; 6. Zachary Dallas, 85.5, $653; 7. Darcy Radel, 85, $523; 8. Kade Bruno, 83.5, $392.
Tie-down roping:First round:1. Cole Clemons, 7.4 seconds, $3,892; 2. Zane Kilgus, 7.8, $3,384; 3. Seth Hall, 7.9, $2,876; 4. (tie) Bryce Derrer and Haven Meged, 8.0, $2,115 each; 6. Paden Bray, 8.2, $1,354; 7. Cash Fuesz, 8.3, $846; 8. (tie) Tyler Boxleitner and Jarvis Demery, 8.4, $169 each.
Second round:1. Ryan Jarrett, 7.3 seconds, $3,892; 2. Jerry Adamson, 7.5, $3,384; 3. Sam Ward, 8.1, $2,876; 4. Dalton Porch, 8.3, $2,369; 5. Joel Harris, 8.4, $1,861; 6. (tie) Nick Achille, Dylan Hancock and Tom Simpson, 8.5, $846 each.
Semi-finals:1. Kyan Wilhite, 7.1 seconds, $3,892; 2. Lane Livingston, 7.9, $3,384; 3. Joel Harris, 8.0, $2,876; 4. Quade Hiatt, 8.1, $2,369; 5. Landyn Duncan, 8.2, $1,861; 6. Cole Clemons, 8.3, $1,354; 7. Austin Lawrence, 8.5, $846; 8. (tie) Blane Cox and Zane Kilgus, 8.6, $169 each.
Average:1. Cole Clemons, 24.7 seconds on three head, $5,837; 2. Zane Kilgus, 25.4, $5,076; 3. Kyan Wilhite, 25.5, $4,315; 4. Joel Harris, 25.6, $3,553; 5. Ryan Jarrett, 26.4, $2,792; 6. Cash Fuesz, 27.2, $2,030; 7. Quade Hiatt, 27.4, $1,269; 8. Cash Enderli, 27.7, $508.
Barrel racing:1. Wenda Johnson, 17.31 seconds, $5,258; 2. Leslie Smalygo, 17.38, $4,207; 3. Summer Kosel, 17.46, $3,418; 4. Julie Plourde, 17.53, $2,629; 5. Emily Beisel, 17.60, $2,103; 6. (tie) Alex Lang and McKinlee Paschal, 17.76, $1,446 each; 8. Keyla Costa, 17.77, $1,183; 9. (tie) Katelyn Scott and Kim Squires, 17.78, $986 each; 11. Jymmy Cox, 17.84, $789; 12. Katie Chism, 17.85, $657; 13. (tie) Kallie Gates and Paige Jones, 17.89, $460 each; 15. Gracen Harman, 17.90, $263.
Steer roping:
First round:1. Coleman Proctor, 11.0 seconds, $1,701; 2. Thomas Smith, 11.3, $1,479; 3. Trenton Johnson, 12.3, $1,257; 4. Chet Herren, 12.6, $1,035; 5. Will Eddleman, 12.7, $813; 6. Laramie Allen, 13.0, $592; 7. Stetson Vest, 13.2, $370; 8. Cody Lee, 13.4, $148.
Second round:1. Kelton McMillen, 10.7 seconds, $1,701; 2. Neal Wood, 11.3, $1,479; 3. (tie) Jake Clay and Jate Saults, 11.4, $1,146 each; 5. Tyler Hargrave, 11.5, $813; 6. Ora Taton, 12.1, $592; 7. Corey Ross, 12.3, $370; 8. Tyler Waters, 12.6, $148.
Third round:1. Cole Patterson, 9.6 seconds, $1,701; 2. Brodie Poppino, 10.6, $1,479; 3. Blake Deckard, 11.0, $1,257; 4. Chisum Allen, 11.4, $1,035; 5. (tie) Dustin Bassett, Tyler Hargrave and Ryan Willberg, 11.5, $592 each; 8. Thomas Smith, 11.7, $148.
Fourth round:1. Slade Wood, 10.6 seconds, $1,701; 2. Laramie Allen, 10.8, $1,479; 3. Will Eddleman, 12.3, $1,257; 4. Brodie Poppino, 12.8, $1,035; 5. Jake Clay, 12.9, $813; 6. Ryan Willberg, 13.3, $592; 7. Chad Mathis, 13.7, $370; 8. Martin Poindexter, 13.8, $148.
Average:1. Will Eddleman, 50.9 seconds on four head, $3,402; 2. Thomas Smith, 51.9, $2,958; 3. Coleman Proctor, 54.5, $2,514; 4. Tyler Hargrave, 57.6, $2,071; 5. Tony Reina, 58.1, $1,627; 6. Ketch Kelton, 62.7, $1,183; 7. Jess Tierney, 72.0, $739; 8. Blake Deckard, 75.0, $296.
Bull riding:1. Lukasey Morris, 88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Moon Flower, $3,976; 2. (tie) Qynn Andersen and Thayne Elshere, 84.5, $2,651 each; 4. Jesse Hopper, 83, $1,458; 5. Ethan Skogquist, 81, $928; 6. (tie) Jate Frost and Mossy Waite, 80.5, $596 each; 8. Lane Vaughan, 78.5, $398.
Breakaway roping:
First round: 1. Aspen Miller, 2.2 seconds, $2,127; 2. Lari Dee Guy, 2.6, $1,850; 3. Haiden Thompson, 2.7, $1,572; 4. Bradi Good, 2.8, $1,295; 5. (tie) Abby Cox, Hailey Hall and Brooke Ladner, 2.9, $740 each; 8. (tie) Alyssa Bigon and Shalee King, 3.0, $92 each.
Second round: 1. (tie) Mataya Eklund and TiAda Gray, 2.9 seconds, $1,988 each; 3. Taylor Munsell, 3.2, $1,572; 4. Bailey Coates, 3.3, $1,295; 5. Timber Allenbrand, 3.4, $1,017; 6. (tie) Aspen Miller and Kashly Van Petten, 3.5, $601 each; 8. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged and Kendal Pierson, 3.8, $92 each. Semi-finals: 1. Aspen Miller, 2.4 seconds, $2,127; 2. Beau Peterson, 2.8, $1,850; 3. Kaydin Finan, 2.9, $1,572; 4. Taylor Raupe, 3.0, $1,295; 5. (tie) Bailey Bates and Erin Johnson, 3.2, $879 each; 7. Timber Allenbrand, 3.3, $462; 8. (tie) Molly Hamilton and Amanda Terrell, 3.5, $92 each.
Average: 1. Aspen Miller, 8.1 seconds on three head, $3,191; 2. Taylor Raupe, 10.2, $2,775; 3. Bailey Bates, 10.4, $2,358; 4. (tie) Timber Allenbrand, Beau Peterson and Kaydin Finan, 10.8, $1,526 each; 7. Shalee King, 11.0, $694; 8. (tie) Lari Dee Guy and Bradi Good, 11.2, $139 each.