Tractor Supply and McCoy Rodeo Bring PRORODEO to OKC’s New OG&E Coliseum

A partnership between Tractor Supply Company and McCoy Rodeo will bring PRORODEO to a new home in Oklahoma City in 2026. Following the planned implosion of the legendary Jim Norick Arena, a new building now serves as the city's hub of equine and Western lifestyle events.

The Jim Norick Arena had a lengthy history in rodeo, as the home of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) from 1965 through 1984. Hosting decades of major events since its completion in 1965, the Jim Norick Arena held everything from hockey games to an Elvis Presley concert.

In August of 2025, that chapter closed, with the implosion of the building. The new OG&E Coliseum at OKC Fair Park opened in June 2025, to serve as Oklahoma City's new events facility.

January 23-25, 2026, McCoy Rodeo, a legendary rodeo stock contractor, and retired professional rodeo cowboy Cord McCoy will bring PRORODEO to the OG&E Coliseum. In a fitting full-circle of events, Tractor Supply and McCoy Rodeo sponsored and produced the final rodeo held in the Jim Norick Arena.

“The rich rodeo tradition of Oklahoma City is woven into the fabric of the history of PRORODEO,” said Paul Woody, Chief Marketing Officer of the PRCA. “It is great to see one of our valued sponsors in Tractor Supply team up with the McCoy family and make new PRORODEO memories at the OG&E Coliseum and promote the Western Way of life that our cowboys live every day.”

The duo of McCoy Rodeo and Tractor Supply will collaborate on four rodeo events nationwide in 2026. Two Oklahoma events, the Bullnanza - Extreme Bulls event, February 6-7 in Guthrie, Okla., and the Ada ProRodeo, April 3-4 in Ada, Okla., will take place in the next few months.

“At Tractor Supply, rodeo is more than an event we support — it’s a reflection of the Life Out Here values we live every day,” said Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply. “It represents hard work, respect for livestock and the strong family and community ties that bring people together. The McCoy family lives those values, and we’re truly honored to stand with them and the rodeo community as they help carry Oklahoma City’s rodeo legacy forward.”

The OG&E Coliseum will see its first PRORODEO event over the coming weekend. The Oklahoma City Pro Rodeo will host three performances, Friday, January 23 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, January 24 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, January 25, at 2 PM.

