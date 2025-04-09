Tragic Barn Fire Claims Lives of 21 Horses in Marion County, Florida Community
A horse owners worst nightmare became reality early in the morning on Tuesday, April 8. A fire at a horse barn would ultimately take the lives of 21 horses in Reddick, Fla. (the north central region of Fla.).
It was around 3:30 a.m. that authorities were notified that the barn was on fire with many horses trapped inside. Crews were quickly dispatched out to the property.
By the time Marion County Fire Rescue Crews had shown up the roof had already collapsed. This was a 10,000 square foot barn and it had been fully consumed in flames and there was nothing they could do as the horses were already dead upon arrival.
The crew was able to get the blaze under control in about an hour and thankfully no people were hurt in this tragedy. Currently, the Marion County Fire Marshal’s Office as well as The State of Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosive Investigators are looking into how and where the fire started.
The owners of this property, which is private, also are the owners of the World Equestrian Center. The center released this following statement:
“We are aware of a tragic incident that occurred on private property personally owned by the individuals who also own World Equestrian Center. While the private property is entirely separate from and not affiliated with World Equestrian Center business or operations, we extend our deepest sympathies to those affected. As this is a personal matter, we will not be providing further comment. We appreciate your understanding and respect for the privacy of those involved.”
In many different ways Marion County considers horses to be at the heart of their community. Everyone in the county, as well as across the country, is currently feeling this pain as this is as tragic as it comes.
As time goes on hopefully there will be answers to what happened and for now the family is asking for privacy and room to grieve during this time. Certainly the entire staff of Rodeo On SI offers our condolences to everyone involved with the tragic loss of life of the horses.